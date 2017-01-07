'Hawks Offseason Guide: Restricted, Unrestricted Free AgentsTake a look at what types of free agents the Seahawks have and which ones will be key question marks this off season.

REPORT: Seahawks Could Lose Second-Round Pick For Failing To Disclose Sherman InjurySeattle's failure to disclose Sherman's injury could have major repercussions

Don't Expect Big Spending By Seahawks On Offensive LineBeing an offensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks this season was a tough proposition.

Seahawks' O-Line Coach Tom Cable Withdraws From 49ers Coaching ConsiderationCable's agent announced Tuesday the offensive line coach will be staying with Seattle

Wild Season For Seattle Ends With Questions on Title WindowIn the midst of all that happened this season between debilitating key injuries, inconsistent play on both offense and defense, and enough distractions to raise the ire of any coach, there was one particular aspect of the Seattle Seahawks season that stood out to Pete Carroll.

Seahawks Season In Review: Too Many Injuries Derailed Seattle In 2016The Seattle Seahawks have struggled to get back to the Super Bowl since back-to-back appearances after the 2013 and 2014 NFL seasons, but the team still has enough talent to make another run in 2017. Despite winning the NFC West Division for the third time in four years this year, the Seahawks' season still is viewed as a disappointment after the team lost in Atlanta on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

What Went Wrong For the Seahawks in Loss to Atlanta?The Falcons were far and away the better team. And while the Seahawks managed to get things right early on, the issues mounted as the game went on. Here were the major problems for Seattle.

Seahawks Fall To Falcons In Divisional Round, End Season With 36-20 LossThe Seattle Seahawks saw their season end with a 36-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Saturday