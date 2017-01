What Went Wrong For the Seahawks in Loss to Atlanta?The Falcons were far and away the better team. And while the Seahawks managed to get things right early on, the issues mounted as the game went on. Here were the major problems for Seattle.

Seahawks Fall To Falcons In Divisional Round, End Season With 36-20 LossThe Seattle Seahawks saw their season end with a 36-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Saturday

Jimmy Graham Caps Methodical Seahawks TD Drive To Open Game Vs FalconsThe Seahawks took 8:34 off the clock on a masterful 14-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a TD pass to tight end Jimmy Graham.

The Key To Bobby Wagner's EvolutionBobby Wagner is having a a year. He led the NFL in tackles during the regular season, was voted to the All-Pro team for the second time in his career, and in the playoff opener against Detroit last week had another 10 tackles to lead Seattle. What is his biggest improvement?

Prediction: Seahawks Can Ride Running Game to Win in AtlantaSuccess in running the football is the final piece that should put the Seahawks over the hump and lift them to their 3rd NFC Championship game in four seasons.

Seahawks Headed Back To Atlanta Where Loss Still LingersTo this day it's still a touchy subject after Seattle was unable to hold on to the lead in the final 30 seconds.

NFL Divisional Round Picks: Seattle Seahawks Vs Atlanta FalconsEach division round game is a rematch this weekend, but only one was close the first time around and it was the Seahawks vs. Falcons.

Seahawks Opponent Profile: Falcons' Top-Ranked Scoring Offense Is Tough To StopIt's tempting to compare the NFC Divisional Playoff match-up between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons to Super Bowl XLVIII, where Seattle's defense was able to stifle the Denver Broncos and their No. 1-ranked offense. The comparison isn't fair, though, simply because the 2016 Seahawks defense is nothing like the 2013 version that dominated the NFL on its way to Seattle's first league championship. As the Seahawks chase a second title, they will have to find a way to slow down the Falcons offense without the same level of talent that the Super Bowl-winning defense possessed.