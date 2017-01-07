- Gates Foundation Gives $279M To UW
'Sanctuary Cities' Undaunted by Trump Move to Cut FundingPoliticians in New York, Seattle and other "sanctuary cities" that protect immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally declared Wednesday they won't be intimidated by a move by President Donald Trump to cut off millions in federal funding to such communities.
Gates Foundation Gives $279M To University of WashingtonThe Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is awarding $279 million to the University of Washington to expand its work in improving global population health, the largest private donation to the university, officials said Wednesday.
Hundreds Rally To Protest Trump Decisions On Pipelines Several hundred people rallied downtown to protest President Donald Trump's decision to advance the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, The Seattle Times reported.
Unofficial National Park Service Twitter Fires Off At President TrumpAfter a few National Park Service tweets on climate change were deleted, a new unofficial account is firing at President Donald Trump.
US Is No Longer A 'Full Democracy' According To EIUThe Economist Intelligence Unit released their democracy index, and the United States are no longer a 'full democracy.'
Shooter Sent Message To Controversial SpeakerA man who told police he shot and wounded another man during a demonstration over the appearance of a far-right commentator at the University of Washington sent a social-media message to Milo Yiannopoulos an hour before the shooting.
Man Accused Of Supporting Islamic State Group Gets 6 YearsThe Justice Department says a 34-year-old man who expressed a desire to attack the police or U.S. Military personnel out of allegiance to the Islamic State group has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Trump Acts To Advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access PipelinesTrump told reporters at the White House that the actions on the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being negotiated by U.S. officials.
'Hawks Offseason Guide: Restricted, Unrestricted Free AgentsTake a look at what types of free agents the Seahawks have and which ones will be key question marks this off season.
REPORT: Seahawks Could Lose Second-Round Pick For Failing To Disclose Sherman InjurySeattle's failure to disclose Sherman's injury could have major repercussions
Don't Expect Big Spending By Seahawks On Offensive LineBeing an offensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks this season was a tough proposition.
Seahawks' O-Line Coach Tom Cable Withdraws From 49ers Coaching ConsiderationCable's agent announced Tuesday the offensive line coach will be staying with Seattle
Wild Season For Seattle Ends With Questions on Title WindowIn the midst of all that happened this season between debilitating key injuries, inconsistent play on both offense and defense, and enough distractions to raise the ire of any coach, there was one particular aspect of the Seattle Seahawks season that stood out to Pete Carroll.
Seahawks Season In Review: Too Many Injuries Derailed Seattle In 2016The Seattle Seahawks have struggled to get back to the Super Bowl since back-to-back appearances after the 2013 and 2014 NFL seasons, but the team still has enough talent to make another run in 2017. Despite winning the NFC West Division for the third time in four years this year, the Seahawks' season still is viewed as a disappointment after the team lost in Atlanta on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
What Went Wrong For the Seahawks in Loss to Atlanta?The Falcons were far and away the better team. And while the Seahawks managed to get things right early on, the issues mounted as the game went on. Here were the major problems for Seattle.
Seahawks Fall To Falcons In Divisional Round, End Season With 36-20 LossThe Seattle Seahawks saw their season end with a 36-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Saturday
Huge Crowd Gathers For Seattle Women’s MarchThousands of people participate in the Womxn’s March in Seattle Saturday. One of many women's marches taking place across the country following the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday.
Anti-Trump Protesters March Downtown SeattlePHOTOS: A downtown 'Resist Trump' rally converged with a demonstration against Breitbart.com editor Milo Yiannopoulos on the Seattle campus.
Alaska Hometown Hangar for Lions vs SeahawksFans gather at the Alaska Hometown Hangar outside CenturyLink Field before the Lions vs the Seahawks playoff game on January 7, 2017.
Wildcard Weekend: Seahawks Beat Lions 26-6Photos from Seahawks-Lions Saturday, January 7, 2017
What Dow's 20,000 milestone means for U.S. economyOn Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average will open above 20,000 points for the first time in history. It marks a major milestone since a low of around 6,500 during the Great Recession of 2009. The record comes just a few days after President Trump's inauguration. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the health of the U.S. economy.
With Trump presidency, will Doomsday Clock move closer to midnight?The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists magazine first set the clock 70 years ago, and it’s been adjusted 21 times since
Will Trump presidency impact Doomsday Clock?A panel of scientists and scholars will announce today whether we're any closer to the end of the world. The Doomsday Clock sits at three minutes to midnight. The 12 o'clock hour represents the destruction of human civilization. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists magazine first set the clock 70 years ago, and it's been adjusted 21 times since. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Eye Opener at 8: Mary Tyler Moore rememberedA look back at what we've been covering on "CBS This Morning." Subscribe to get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.
Preview: Mylan CEO speaks out on EpiPen controversyMylan CEO Heather Bresch is opening up about the firestorm created by the nearly-500 percent increase in the price of EpiPens. She was called to testify before Congress last year about the $600 price tag for the life-saving allergy medicine. In an interview with Norah O'Donnell, Bresch told us bigger change is needed to fix what she calls a broken healthcare system. Watch the full interview Friday on "CBS This Morning."
Trump's Mexico border wall faces serious hurdlesPresident Trump signed an executive order Wednesday directing the Homeland Security department to allocate funds for a wall along the Mexican border. He also wants the department to complete a comprehensive security study within 180 days. Manuel Bojorquez reports from the Texas-Mexico border, taking a look at the resources needed for this massive construction project.
How Mary Tyler Moore inspired a generation of working womenMary Tyler Moore is being remembered as a television pioneer who redefined how women are portrayed. The beloved actress and comedienne died Wednesday at the age of 80. Moore won seven Emmy Awards in a career that spanned more than six decades. Gayle King reports.
The challenge of implementing enhanced interrogation tacticsFran Townsend, CBS News senior national security analyst and former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the challenges of President Trump trying to bring back enhanced interrogation tactics and whether his plan to build a Mexico border wall will be effective.
Texas city's mayor weighs in on "offensive" border wall planPresident Trump has signed an executive order to fund building the wall, but critics say it'll do little to actually stop people from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border
Interrogation tactics dominate GOP retreat discussionsPresident Trump talked Wednesday about bringing back so-called "enhanced interrogation" for terror suspects. Protesters are also gathering in Philadelphia, where the president and Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Republican lawmakers on the party's priorities. Nancy Cordes reports.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Seattle In Spring 2017Comedy and Seattle are an amazing combination in the springtime. The shows of note coming this year include the one-and-only Billy Crystal. Seattle is going to be laughing, the days growing longer, and comedy makes the season brighter.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Seattle For Secondhand Baby GearOne of the best things about babies, and the gear that goes with them, is that they hardly every wear anything out which means that when a baby has outgrown an outfit or no longer fits in the “baby backpack,” those items can be used again and are often sold to specialty consignment stores. How this benefit you is that you can often find name brand items that look and feel just like new but can be snagged for a fraction the “new” price.
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two