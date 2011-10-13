Best Seattle Ghost Tours

Do you like to be spooked? It’s the perfect time of year to think about ghosts. Why not take one of Seattle’s walking or bus ghost tours this Halloween season?

Private Eye on Seattle

Tour Meetup Address:

809 Fairview Pl N

Seattle, WA 98109

206.365.3739

http://www.privateeyetours.com

Private Eye on Seattle has been touted by King 5’s Evening Magazine. The tours last 2 1/2 to 3 hours and are available by reservation only. All tours are by vehicle, with locations where you get out and explore. Please dress for the weather, including footwear. There is some walking involved. All the tours meet at the south end of Lake Union in the HC Henry parking lot, in front of Daniel’s Broiler Restaurant. The address is 809 Fairview Pl N. There are four tours to choose from: True Crime Tours, the Queen Anne & Capitol Hill Mystery & Murder Tours, take you to the scenes of the crimes –both solved and unsolved. Two Ghost Tours cover different areas of Seattle. Haunted Happenings: A Seattle Ghost Tour covers a large area of the city. The newest tour, Spirits of Seattle Ghost Tour, focuses on the metro neighborhoods, including Downtown Seattle, Belltown, Capitol Hill & the Market area. Call or go to the website for tickets.

Market Ghost Tour

1410 Lower Post Alley

Seattle, WA 98101

206.805.0195

http://www.seattleghost.com

Lauded by tripadvisor.com and the Seattle PI, Market Ghost Tour was created by Mercedes Yaeger. Her father, Michael, was one of several people who told ghost stories on Halloween night in the Market. She grew up hearing all of the ghost stories. She started building the the Market Ghost Tour in 2004, one of the original ghost tours in the USA. Both a historical tour and a ghost tour, you will be entertained even if you are not a “believer”. This is a walking tour, so dress appropriately. The earliest tour, at 5:00pm, is the “Family Friendly” version for those who would rather have extreme details spared, or have young children. Tours are 75 minutes long. For more information, or to purchase tickets, head to the website.

Spooked in Seattle

425.954.7701

http://www.spookedinseattle.com

Featured in Northwest Travel magazine, among others, Spooked in Seattle was founded in 2004 following the popularity of AGHOST (Advanced Ghost Hunters Of Seattle – Tacoma). It was the idea to help the public learn as to what real ghost hunters did and what was truly experienced in the world of paranormal encounters. Spooked in Seattle’s concept is to keep it real, educate people about hauntings and offer its participants the real stories based off their research and personal encounters. One thing that’s for certain, it’s the true stories that are the scariest. There are a variety of tours offered including bus and walking tours. The “Littlest Ghost Hunter” tours are best for children 15 and under, and can be made into birthday or Halloween parties for your group. The bus tour takes you around the Capitol Hill area, with tales harkening back to the 1800s. The Haunted Pub tours for those over 21 get to party with the Spirits on this tour through Pioneer Square’s most haunted drinking establishments. Tours are between 90 minutes and two hours. Call or go online for tickets and details.