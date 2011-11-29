Holiday Sensory Friendly Movies for Kids with Autism

AMC Theatres and the Autism Society have teamed up to bring families affected by autism and other disabilities a special opportunity to enjoy their favorite films in a safe and accepting environment on a monthly basis with the “Sensory Friendly Films” program.
In order to provide a more accepting and comfortable setting for this unique audience, the movie auditoriums will have their lights brought up and the sound turned down, families will be able to bring in their own gluten-free, casein-free snacks, and no previews or advertisements will be shown before the movie. Additionally, audience members are welcome to get up and dance, walk, shout or sing.
Coming up this holiday season the following AMC Theatres in Washington will show:
The Muppets(PG) on Saturday, December 3 at 10:00am
The Adventures of Tin Tin (PG) on Saturday, January 7 at 10:00am
AMC Woodinville 12
17640 Garden Way NE, Woodinville, WA 98072
AMC Kent Station 14
426 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA 98032
AMC Loews Lakewood Towne Center 12
5721 Main Street Southwest, Lakewood, WA 98499
AMC River Park Square 20
808 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
AMC Cascade Mall 16
200 Cascade Mall Dr., Burlington, WA 98233
Tickets are $4-6 depending on location and can be purchased on the day of the event.
Click HERE for more information from Autism Society.
