Reading With Rover – Literacy, Kids and Dogs

There is an exciting program here in the Northwest that involves kids, dogs and literacy. The program is called Reading with Rover.
Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program volunteering in the schools, bookstores and libraries in the Puget Sound area of Washington State. It is the goal of Reading with Rover to make the “Rover” program available to all schools, reading and learning facilities that would like to enhance their reading programs.
In the “Rover” program, children with reading difficulties actually read stories to a dog and the dog loves listening! A child who may be hesitant to read aloud to his peers is typically less stressed when reading to a dog and the dog never judges the child’s reading ability.
Implementing the program takes time, money, and more importantly, it takes good people with good dogs to succeed! Think your dog might be a Reading with Rover candidate? Click HERE for more information.
There are Reading with Rover events at area libraries during the year. Here are a few happening over Winter Break:
Reading With Rover at Snohomish Library
Saturday, December 17
11:00am – 12:00pm
Snohomish Library
311 Maple Ave
Snohomish, WA 98290
360.568.2898
http://www.sno-isle.org
This is a reading event for children. Therapy dogs and their handlers will be there to listen to children read aloud.
Reading with Rover at Edmonds Library
Saturday, December 17
11:00am – 12:00pm
Edmonds Public Library
650 Main St
Edmonds, WA 98020
425.771.1933
http://www.sno-isle.org
This is a reading event for children. Therapy dogs and their handlers will be there to listen to children read aloud.
Reading With Rover at Mountlake Terrace Library
Wednesday, Dec 21
6:30pm – 7:30pm
Mountlake Terrace Library
23300 58th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
425.776.8722
http://www.sno-isle.org
This is a reading event for children. Therapy dogs and their handlers will be there to listen to children read aloud.
For more information and a schedule of Reading with Rover activities, go to the website at http://www.readingwithrover.org.
One Comment