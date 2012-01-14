Guide to Comedy Clubs in Puget Sound

Looking for a light-hearted night of fun and laughter? Family-friendly venues and over 21 clubs can be found in the Puget Sound to put a smile on your face this weekend.

Seattle Comedy Underground

109 S. Washington Street

206.628.0303

http://www.comedyunderground.com

Seattle Comedy Underground opened in 1981, and has brought the very best in comedy to the Pacific Northwest, including, before they were stars, Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres, Marsha Warfield, Steven Wright and more. Showtimes are 8:00 pm nightly with late shows on Friday and Saturday starting at 10:15 pm. Shows are all-ages Sunday-Thursday; Friday and Saturday are 21+. Food is served at every showing, like appetizers, burgers, pizza and nachos. With two locations, including one in Tacoma, Seattle Comedy Underground is Seattle’s heritage comedy club.

Jet City Improv

5510 University Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105

206.781.3879

http://www.jetcityimprov.com

Usually there are three shows at Jet City – Friday at 10:30pm, and Saturdays at 8:00pm and 10:30pm. Created in 1992 by Mike Christensen and Andrew McMasters, Jet City Improv has grown over the years into one of Seattle’s most popular theatre experiences. It’s not traditional stand-up. The 90 minute shows are improvisational. Think TheaterSports, ComedySportz or Whose Line is it Anyway?. Always all-ages appropriate, Jet City keeps it good, clean fun and gets you participating. With concessions like popcorn, candy, soda pop, beer, juice, wine and hard lemonade, it’s a good time for everyone on a night out.

Laughs Comedy Spot

12099 124th Ave NE

Kirkland, WA 98034

425.823.6306

http://www.laughscomedy.com

Dave and Angela Dennison, owners of Laughs Comedy Spot, opened Kirkland’s only comedy club in the summer of 2007 after ten years of success at a Bellevue hotel location. The club is open Tuesday – Saturday, with one or two shows per night. Tuesday is open mic night, where up and coming comics are invited to try out their material. Audience members pay nothing to see the acts, and can order from the Starving Artist menu which features items like $2 hot dogs and $2 draft beers. Headliners are featured on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Show prices are normally $15 or $20 with a minimum two item purchase requirement from the food and beverage menu. The regular menu features appetizers, salads, pasta and sandwiches that are all priced at $10 or less. The bar is fully stocked, and features specialty cocktails. The venue seats 200, and they have a great rotating line-up of National Headliners every week.

Parlor LIVE

700 Bellevue Way NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

425.289.7000

http://www.parlorlive.com

Each week at this 21+ club, Parlor LIVE features a different national headlining comedian with shows every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They have hosted household comic names like Bill Bellamy, Michael Winslow, Joy Koy, Lisa Landry, Alonzo Bodden and Hal Sparks, insuring an incredible night of laughter each time you visit Parlor Live Comedy Club, as well as great local NW talent. The menu consists of an array of salads, burgers and pizza, fresh seafood, steak and plenty of desserts. Specialty and classic cocktails, and a full range of beverages. State of the art lighting and seating make this one of the most high-tech clubs in town.

Unexpected Productions

201 Mercer Street

Seattle, WA 98109

206.587.2414

http://www.unexpectedproductions.org

Unexpected Productions has been performing comedy improv in Seattle since 1983, and is dedicated to promoting the art and spirit of improvisation. Seattle Theatresports is Seattle’s longest running show – and will celebrate their 29th anniversary in 2012! Every Friday and Saturday night at 10:30pm, two teams of skilled improvisors will compete for your laughter and the approval of the judges. They also produce a wide variety of other shows – long-form improvisation, the Comedy Duo Showcase, and even scripted shows!

Most shows are performed at the historic Market Theater, in Pike Place Market, the heart of Seattle’s tourist district. Unexpected Productions also offers a complete curriculum of improv classes for improvisors of all skill levels.