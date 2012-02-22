Ed Schultz Runs Down Franklin Grahams Comments, Virginia’s Invasive Ultrasound Legislation, & The GOP Circus Today On The Ed Schultz Show!

John Nichols, Washington Correspondent for the Nation, joins the 1st hour of today’s show to talk about Rick Santorum.
Joe Madison, SiriusXM Radio Host, joins the 2nd hour of today’s show to discuss Rev. Franklin Graham’s comments on Sudan.
Virginia State Delegate Charniele Herring, D-Va, Joins the 3rd hour of today’s show to discuss the Controversial ultrasound legislation in Virginia.
Ring of Fire Radio Host Mike Papantonio joins the 3rd hour of today’s show to discuss Rev. Franklin Graham’s comments on President Obama’s faith.
A surging Rick Santorum is running even with Mitt Romney atop the Republican presidential field, but neither candidate is faring well against President Barack Obama eight months before Americans vote, a new survey shows. We’ll bring you the latest.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said Tuesday that President Barack Obama’s administration has “fought against religion” and sought to substitute a “secular” agenda for one grounded in faith. We’ll talk about it.
Rick Santorum is looking for another upset or two, while Mitt Romney is hoping to keep his leading rival at bay in the run-up to the 20th debate of the race for the Republican presidential nomination. We’ll give you the details.
