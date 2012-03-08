Best Spring Charity Walks and Runs in Puget Sound

Want to get outside this Spring and do some good for yourself and the community? Choose one of these charitable runs or walks to benefit kids, beat cancer, and help the homeless. One fun run even offers geocaching!

Rally Until a Cure – Double Half, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

Saturday and Sunday

March 10 and 11

Yelm, WA on Saturday

Orting, WA on Sunday

http://www.race.rallynw.org

This multi-day event is the ONLY ONE OF IT’S KIND in Washington. There is NO obligation to participate both days,however you are more than welcome to, should you so choose. All the profits from this run will benefit the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.

The Saturday event will take place in Yelm, WA and the Sunday event will take place in Orting, WA. BOTH events have a Half Marathon, 10K and 5K race. This means, you can run a Half Marathon on Saturday and a Half Marathon on Sunday. This is considered the “Double Half”.

You can also run a 10K on Saturday and a 10K on Sunday. Or a 5K on Saturday and a 10K on Sunday. You are only limited to one event per day, but each day can be a different event. So, if you are training to run the Rock ‘n’ Roll Seattle Marathon in June, you may want to do the Half Marathon on Saturday and a simple 5K on Sunday to flush out the lactic acid in your legs. Again, you don’t HAVE to compete in both days in order to receive a medal. ALL levels of walkers and runners are welcome. The course will not close until the last person has crossed the finish line. Come on out and have a great time supporting a GREAT cause!

Get a Clue Seattle!

March 18 – 31

206.330.5967

http://www.getaclueseattle.com

It’s a fun, clue based game benefiting neighborhood nonprofits. Celebrate spring by getting to know your city! Get outside and explore the neighborhoods of Seattle by playing Get a Clue! Choose one neighborhood or all three! There’s a geocaching option too! You’ll benefit Capitol Hill Housing Foundation, Queen Anne Helpline and Downtown Emergency Service Center when you play. Go online for more information and to register you and/or your team.

Seahawks 12K Run, Glow 5K Run/Walk, Kids Run

Sunday, April 1

The Landing in Renton

828 N. 10th Place

Renton, WA 98057

http://www.seahawks12krun.com

The 2012 Seahawks 12K Run at The Landing is sure to provide a day of fun for the whole family. The event will also feature a 5K Run/Walk that will tour The Landing and surrounding Renton neighborhoods, as well as a Half-Mile Kids Run that will be completely contained within The Landing for kids 10 and under.

The Seahawks 12K Run will start and finish at The Landing, run along the Southeast shore of Lake Washington and offer participants a unique opportunity to run around the Seahawks training facility, the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Register now to be a part of this unique event and spend the day with Blitz, the Sea Gals, Blue Thunder and more! The Seahawks 12K Run at The Landing is proud to partner with A Better Seattle. Led by Head Coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Seattle and the Seattle Youth Violence Prevention Initiative, ABS is designed to create a culture of safety and peace by reaching at-risk youth and reducing violence in our communities. The goal is simple: make kids in the Pacific Northwest the safest and healthiest kids in America! More information and registration online.

5K Race for Fetal Hope

Sunday, April 1

Seward Park

5902 Lake Washington Boulevard South

Seattle, WA 98118

http://www.fetalhope.org

The Race for Fetal Hope is a premier national series that raises awareness about fetal syndromes with proceeds benefiting the Fetal Hope Foundation. The Race for Fetal Hope encompasses health, fight against obesity in both adults and our children, as well as most importantly highlights awareness for and the hope that exists for expecting parents who have been diagnosed with a fetal syndrome. There will be a 5K Run/Walk, a Stroller Dvision, Kids Fun Run and a NOMOTC (Nat’l Organization of Mother’s Of Twins Clubs) Family Festival. Register online.

26th Annual Y Run 4 Kids

Saturday, April 14

Tollefson Plaza

15th Street and Pacific Avenue

Downtown Tacoma

http://www.ymcapkc.org

This 26th annual run, just before the Daffodil Parade and Festival, includes a 5K run/walk, 1K kids race and Diaper Dash. 100% of the proceeds go to the YMCA’s Teen Late Nite Program and Scholarship Fund. Late Nite provides free, safe and positive recreational and educational activities for all area youth every Friday and Saturday night. Registration is available online.