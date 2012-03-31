Your Tax Day Playlist – Top 5 Tax Songs

As Notorious B.I.G. said, “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems.” It’s hard to find a corner of your heart that holds sympathy for rock stars who have to pay more taxes than the average joe. On the other hand, lots of big name celebs aren’t good at math, don’t have the sense to hire a good accountant, or just plain think they can get away with not paying up at the end of the fiscal year.

Tea Party aside, no one complains as loudly about money as the stars who seem to have the most dough. Here, then, is a list of five great protest songs… and by “protest songs” we mean songs that protest the government treading on their hard earned cash. And we’re not even going to go with the most obvious one, The Beatles’ “Taxman.” But we will go with…