Best Earth Day Events Around Puget Sound

Earth Day means taking care of our planet by volunteering, cleaning up and celebrating our Earth. Find a way to do something good on Earth Day at one of these Puget Sound events:

ReNew, ReUse, ReCreate

Thursday, April 19

9:30am – 9:30pm

Paper Source

700 Bellevue Way NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

425.646.0100

http://www.paper-source.com

In this keen Earth Day-inspired class you’ll take ordinary objects and reinvent them, creating fun and clever upcycled craft projects. You can combine rubber stamping, labels, envelope templates and cards to re-create a colorful variety of stationery that you can proudly send to friends, family and colleagues. Come sip some wine and nibble on snacks as we transform what’s old into new again! Sign up for 2 seats and save $5 off both. Customers will receive a coupon for 10% off purchases after every workshop! (Discounts cannot be used in combination with other discounts or with custom orders.) 21+.

Family Festival Earth Day for Kids

Saturday, April 21

10:00am – 3:00pm

Seattle Art Museum PACCAR Pavilion

2901 Western Avenue

Seattle, WA 98121

http://www.seattleartmuseum.org

It’s time to “go green!” Enjoy a day of art making and creative tours while learning about plants, animals and sustainable lifestyles. Plus, there will be two show-stopping performances by Show Brazil you won’t want to miss!

Newcastle Earth Day

Saturday, April 21

10:00am – 3:00pm

Lake Boren Park

13058 SE 84th Way

Newcastle, WA 98059

http://www.newcastleweedwarriors.org

Learn how to install a rain garden at Earth Day! Activities include informative educational seminars, kids activities, electric vehicles, the Pacific Science Center’s interactive “Science in the Environment” display, geocaching, blackberry munching goats, flower and veggie bedding plants for sale by Hazen Booster Club, and live music! Bert the Salmon, King County’s Natural Resource Mascot, shares how we impact the health of Puget Sound. Eco-friendly businesses showcase green products from organic body care products to solar and wind energy solutions that make a difference for our planet and future generations. Join in for the celebration which inspires all of us to responsibly care for the earth.

Green Home Tour

Saturday and Sunday

April 21 and 22

10:00am – 4:00pm

http://www.SeattleGreenHomeTour.org

Earth day weekend the EcoBuilding Guild is sponsoring a Green Home Tour featuring a self-guided excursion to view up to 20+ local, healthy, and green new houses, remodels, and energy retrofits in the Seattle area and Eastside. All events are kid-friendly and great for the whole family. Programs and official tour map are available online at SeattleGreenHomeTour.org and printed in Seattle Natural Awakenings magazine, April edition.

Bellevue’s Earth Day

Saturday, April 21

9:00am – 1:00pm

Lewis Creek Park

5808 Lakemont Boulevard SE

Bellevue, WA 98006

http://www.bellevuewa.gov

Bellevue’s annual Arbor Day-Earth Day event includes, volunteering, trail clean-up, kids’ activities and more!

Metro Parks Tacoma

Saturday, April 21

9:00am – 12:00pm

http://www.metroparkstacoma.org

Join Parks Appreciation Day and come to a designated park. Click HERE to find a South Sound location near you! Come celebrate Earth Day, Arbor Day, National Parks Week and your local parks in one fun event. Plus it’s gratifying to know you are part of a major county-wide effort with nearly 2,000 other people working in their local parks at the same time.

Earth Day Work Party

Saturday, April 21

9:00am – 12:00pm, Rain or Shine

Park Orchard Park

11058 SE 230 St.

Kent, WA 98031

http://www.KentWAParks.com

This event is for volunteers of all ages and abilities: students earning community service hours, families, individuals, scout troops, faith-based and corporate groups. Please dress for inclement weather, bring work gloves, a shovel, and wear sturdy shoes or boots. Register to attend online.

Earth Day Rock and Gem Show

Saturday and Sunday

April 21 and 22

Alki Masonic Temple

4736 40th Ave. SW

Seattle, WA 98116

http://www.westseattlerockclub.org

Celebrate Earth Day and “Earth’s Treasures” and come out to the Rock and Gem Show. Kids’ activities, rock displays, jewelry and lapidary demonstrations, fossils, geodes, and more. Food and drink available. Free parking.

B’Earthday Party

Saturday, April 21

10:00am – 3:00pm

Seward Park Environmental and Audubon Center

5902 Lake Washington Blvd S

Seattle, WA 98118

http://www.sewardpark.audubon.org

There will be arts and crafts, face painting, bird house building, and lots of other fun activities and opportunities. Plus free cupcakes! Appropriate for all ages and most activities are free.

Nectar Lounge Fremont Earth Day Festival

Saturday and Sunday

April 21 and 22

Nectar Lounge

412 N. 36th St.

Seattle, WA 98103

http://www.nectarlounge.com

It’s the first Nectar Lounge Fremont Earth Day Festival! Music, dancing, raffles, silent auctions and sponsor booths all weekend help educate and raise awareness on the importance of reducing your carbon footprint by biking. Proceeds to Benefit The Cascade Bicycle Club Education Foundation. Activities for all ages (until 7:00pm) – Doors open at 11:00am. $5/Kids or $7/2 day pass. $10/adults or $15/2 day pass. $20 Family Ticket (2 adults & up to 2 children). Kid’s Dance Party (11:00am – 2:00pm) with The Bubble Man on Saturday, April 21.

Earth Gay 2012

Sunday, April 22

9:30am – 5:30pm

Cheshiahud Trail

2734 Westlake Ave. North

Seattle, WA 98109

http://www.earthgay2012.eventbrite.com

Spend the day restoring the NW corner of Lake Union into a vibrant walking destination and bike trail. A range of tasks for a range of interests will go on through the day, all in a fun environment while making a difference in the city as an LGBTQ and Ally community. Register online.

Celebrate Earth Day

Sunday, April 22

10:00am – 6:00pm

Pacific Science Center

200 Second Avenue North

Seattle, Washington 98109

http://www.pacificsciencecenter.org

Come Celebrate Earth Day with Pacific Science Center where you’ll find Earth Day-friendly programming for visitors of all ages. Explore the oceans with Science On a Sphere or investigate the changing seasons in the Planetarium. Talk to Life Sciences staff about ocean acidification at the Tide Pool or learn about CO2 impact at the Sound Atmosphere-Carbon Monitoring Station.

Earth Day Celebration at Seattle Center

Sunday, April 22

305 Harrison Street

Seattle, WA 98109

206.684.7200

The City of Seattle’s official Earth Day celebration marks the beginning of Sustainable Futures month at Seattle Center and commences with an opening ceremony presenting insights on the environment by elected officials and keynote speaker, Roberto Ascalon/FEEST. Program will also feature Habitat for Humanity Build Project kick-off, Sustainable Futures Experience Exhibit ribbon cutting, and more.

Spring Beach Cleanup

Sunday, April 22

11:00am – 1:00pm

200 Admiral Way

Edmonds, WA 98020

http://www.edmondswa.gov

Help remove litter from the shoreline of Edmonds Marine Sanctuary, and explore the beach at low tide with a Ranger-Naturalist! Meet at the Visitor Station, Olympic Beach. Wear your gloves and boots, and bring an old bucket if you have one. Individuals of all ages and groups are welcome to participate. Free! No registration necessary.

Disney Store’s Disney Earth Day

Sunday, April 22

Disney Store Northgate

550 NE Northgate Way

Seattle, WA 98125

http://www.disneyearthday.com

Head into the Disney Store at Northgate or Southcenter in Tukwila to receive a free Chimpanzee reusable shopping bag celebrating Disneynature’s movie “Chimpanzee” when you bring five or more plastic bags into a Disney Store to be recycled. The bag features Oscar, the movie’s adorable young chimp. (Limit one Chimpanzee bag per guest. While supplies last.)

Burien Clean Sweep

Saturday, April 28

8:00am – 1:00pm

Burien Fire Station #2

8th Ave SW and SW 151st Street

http://www.discoverburien.com

Burien Clean Sweep is a city-wide clean-up morning. Volunteers gather at 8:00am at the fire station for coffee, juice and donuts. They are then assigned to a team and given gloves, garbage bags, buckets, brooms and safety vests. Volunteers are dispatched to an area of the city to clean up trash. At noon the crews return to the fire station for a hot dog lunch and raffle with prizes donated by area businesses.

Procession of the Species Celebration

Friday and Saturday

April 27 and 28

Downtown Olympia, WA

http://www.procession.org

The Procession of the Species Celebration creates cultural connections between communites and the natural world! Come celebrate Earth Day in downtown Olympia. Luminary Procession – Friday April 27 at 9:30pm; Procession of the Species – Saturday April 28 4:30pm. Check out all the details online at http://www.procession.org.