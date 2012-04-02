Best Earth Day Events Around Puget Sound

Earth Day means taking care of our planet by volunteering, cleaning up and celebrating our Earth. Find a way to do something good on Earth Day at one of these Puget Sound events:
ReNew, ReUse, ReCreate
Thursday, April 19
9:30am – 9:30pm
Paper Source
700 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
425.646.0100
http://www.paper-source.com
In this keen Earth Day-inspired class you’ll take ordinary objects and reinvent them, creating fun and clever upcycled craft projects. You can combine rubber stamping, labels, envelope templates and cards to re-create a colorful variety of stationery that you can proudly send to friends, family and colleagues. Come sip some wine and nibble on snacks as we transform what’s old into new again! Sign up for 2 seats and save $5 off both. Customers will receive a coupon for 10% off purchases after every workshop! (Discounts cannot be used in combination with other discounts or with custom orders.) 21+.
Family Festival Earth Day for Kids
Saturday, April 21
10:00am – 3:00pm
Seattle Art Museum PACCAR Pavilion
2901 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
http://www.seattleartmuseum.org
It’s time to “go green!” Enjoy a day of art making and creative tours while learning about plants, animals and sustainable lifestyles. Plus, there will be two show-stopping performances by Show Brazil you won’t want to miss!
Newcastle Earth Day
Saturday, April 21
10:00am – 3:00pm
Lake Boren Park
13058 SE 84th Way
Newcastle, WA 98059
http://www.newcastleweedwarriors.org
Learn how to install a rain garden at Earth Day! Activities include informative educational seminars, kids activities, electric vehicles, the Pacific Science Center’s interactive “Science in the Environment” display, geocaching, blackberry munching goats, flower and veggie bedding plants for sale by Hazen Booster Club, and live music! Bert the Salmon, King County’s Natural Resource Mascot, shares how we impact the health of Puget Sound. Eco-friendly businesses showcase green products from organic body care products to solar and wind energy solutions that make a difference for our planet and future generations. Join in for the celebration which inspires all of us to responsibly care for the earth.
Green Home Tour
Saturday and Sunday
April 21 and 22
10:00am – 4:00pm
http://www.SeattleGreenHomeTour.org
Earth day weekend the EcoBuilding Guild is sponsoring a Green Home Tour featuring a self-guided excursion to view up to 20+ local, healthy, and green new houses, remodels, and energy retrofits in the Seattle area and Eastside. All events are kid-friendly and great for the whole family. Programs and official tour map are available online at SeattleGreenHomeTour.org and printed in Seattle Natural Awakenings magazine, April edition.
Bellevue’s Earth Day
Saturday, April 21
9:00am – 1:00pm
Lewis Creek Park
5808 Lakemont Boulevard SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
http://www.bellevuewa.gov
Bellevue’s annual Arbor Day-Earth Day event includes, volunteering, trail clean-up, kids’ activities and more!
Metro Parks Tacoma
Saturday, April 21
9:00am – 12:00pm
http://www.metroparkstacoma.org
Join Parks Appreciation Day and come to a designated park. Click HERE to find a South Sound location near you! Come celebrate Earth Day, Arbor Day, National Parks Week and your local parks in one fun event. Plus it’s gratifying to know you are part of a major county-wide effort with nearly 2,000 other people working in their local parks at the same time.
Earth Day Work Party
Saturday, April 21
9:00am – 12:00pm, Rain or Shine
Park Orchard Park
11058 SE 230 St.
Kent, WA 98031
http://www.KentWAParks.com
This event is for volunteers of all ages and abilities: students earning community service hours, families, individuals, scout troops, faith-based and corporate groups. Please dress for inclement weather, bring work gloves, a shovel, and wear sturdy shoes or boots. Register to attend online.
Earth Day Rock and Gem Show
Saturday and Sunday
April 21 and 22
Alki Masonic Temple
4736 40th Ave. SW
Seattle, WA 98116
http://www.westseattlerockclub.org
Celebrate Earth Day and “Earth’s Treasures” and come out to the Rock and Gem Show. Kids’ activities, rock displays, jewelry and lapidary demonstrations, fossils, geodes, and more. Food and drink available. Free parking.
B’Earthday Party
Saturday, April 21
10:00am – 3:00pm
Seward Park Environmental and Audubon Center
5902 Lake Washington Blvd S
Seattle, WA 98118
http://www.sewardpark.audubon.org
There will be arts and crafts, face painting, bird house building, and lots of other fun activities and opportunities. Plus free cupcakes! Appropriate for all ages and most activities are free.
Nectar Lounge Fremont Earth Day Festival
Saturday and Sunday
April 21 and 22
Nectar Lounge
412 N. 36th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
http://www.nectarlounge.com
It’s the first Nectar Lounge Fremont Earth Day Festival! Music, dancing, raffles, silent auctions and sponsor booths all weekend help educate and raise awareness on the importance of reducing your carbon footprint by biking. Proceeds to Benefit The Cascade Bicycle Club Education Foundation. Activities for all ages (until 7:00pm) – Doors open at 11:00am. $5/Kids or $7/2 day pass. $10/adults or $15/2 day pass. $20 Family Ticket (2 adults & up to 2 children). Kid’s Dance Party (11:00am – 2:00pm) with The Bubble Man on Saturday, April 21.
Earth Gay 2012
Sunday, April 22
9:30am – 5:30pm
Cheshiahud Trail
2734 Westlake Ave. North
Seattle, WA 98109
http://www.earthgay2012.eventbrite.com
Spend the day restoring the NW corner of Lake Union into a vibrant walking destination and bike trail. A range of tasks for a range of interests will go on through the day, all in a fun environment while making a difference in the city as an LGBTQ and Ally community. Register online.
Celebrate Earth Day
Sunday, April 22
10:00am – 6:00pm
Pacific Science Center
200 Second Avenue North
Seattle, Washington 98109
http://www.pacificsciencecenter.org
Come Celebrate Earth Day with Pacific Science Center where you’ll find Earth Day-friendly programming for visitors of all ages. Explore the oceans with Science On a Sphere or investigate the changing seasons in the Planetarium. Talk to Life Sciences staff about ocean acidification at the Tide Pool or learn about CO2 impact at the Sound Atmosphere-Carbon Monitoring Station.
Earth Day Celebration at Seattle Center
Sunday, April 22
305 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109
206.684.7200
The City of Seattle’s official Earth Day celebration marks the beginning of Sustainable Futures month at Seattle Center and commences with an opening ceremony presenting insights on the environment by elected officials and keynote speaker, Roberto Ascalon/FEEST. Program will also feature Habitat for Humanity Build Project kick-off, Sustainable Futures Experience Exhibit ribbon cutting, and more.
Spring Beach Cleanup
Sunday, April 22
11:00am – 1:00pm
200 Admiral Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
http://www.edmondswa.gov
Help remove litter from the shoreline of Edmonds Marine Sanctuary, and explore the beach at low tide with a Ranger-Naturalist! Meet at the Visitor Station, Olympic Beach. Wear your gloves and boots, and bring an old bucket if you have one. Individuals of all ages and groups are welcome to participate. Free! No registration necessary.
Disney Store’s Disney Earth Day
Sunday, April 22
Disney Store Northgate
550 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
http://www.disneyearthday.com
Head into the Disney Store at Northgate or Southcenter in Tukwila to receive a free Chimpanzee reusable shopping bag celebrating Disneynature’s movie “Chimpanzee” when you bring five or more plastic bags into a Disney Store to be recycled. The bag features Oscar, the movie’s adorable young chimp. (Limit one Chimpanzee bag per guest. While supplies last.)
Burien Clean Sweep
Saturday, April 28
8:00am – 1:00pm
Burien Fire Station #2
8th Ave SW and SW 151st Street
http://www.discoverburien.com
Burien Clean Sweep is a city-wide clean-up morning. Volunteers gather at 8:00am at the fire station for coffee, juice and donuts. They are then assigned to a team and given gloves, garbage bags, buckets, brooms and safety vests. Volunteers are dispatched to an area of the city to clean up trash. At noon the crews return to the fire station for a hot dog lunch and raffle with prizes donated by area businesses.
Procession of the Species Celebration
Friday and Saturday
April 27 and 28
Downtown Olympia, WA
http://www.procession.org
The Procession of the Species Celebration creates cultural connections between communites and the natural world! Come celebrate Earth Day in downtown Olympia. Luminary Procession – Friday April 27 at 9:30pm; Procession of the Species – Saturday April 28 4:30pm. Check out all the details online at http://www.procession.org.
