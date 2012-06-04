Best Mediterranean Restaurants in Seattle

With the King Tut exhibit in town through January 6, 2013, you might be hungry for a bit of that Mediterranean cuisine that the Pharoahs loved so much. Here are some of our favorites.

Golden Beetle

1744 NW Market St

Seattle, WA 98107

206.706.2977

http://www.golden-beetle.com

James Beard Award- winning executive chef and owner, Maria Hines presents a rustic menu influenced by such spices as sumac, fenugreek and ras al-hanout for bold, earthy flavors and heat spiced dishes presented as exquisite, elevated street food. Golden Beetle uses the Northwest’s best organic and seasonal ingredients from local farmers and foragers. Golden Beetle is the third restaurant in the country to receive Oregon Tilth’s esteemed organic certification. Come enjoy dinner service, tasting menus (also available in vegetarian), late night dining, happy hour and weekend brunch. Reservations available online.

Petra Mediterranean Bistro

2501 4th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98121

206.271.6738

http://www.petrabistro.com

At Belltown’s Petra Mediterranean Bistro, you’ll enter a world of Mediterranean cuisine, with authentic tastes of Jordan, Lebanon, Greece, Turkey and Northern Africa. The owner and co-founder of Petra Bistro, Khal Beleh, is a long time owner and operator of Mediterranean restaurants. Khal was born and raised in Amman, Jordan. His goal is to bring you an exquisite dinning experience with an extensive variety of appetizers, authentic dishes, and house specialties. Open for lunch and dinner.

Caspian

1806 136th Place NE

Bellevue, WA 98005

425.747.9500

http://www.caspianbellevue.com

This long standing Seattle area restaurant moved to Bellevue in 2011. Authentically Persian, the lunch and dinner menus have plenty of kabobs, as well as fresh vegetables, eggplant dishes and rice mixes. Saturday nights include bellydancing entertainment. Call for reservations.

Padria Mediterranean Café

9708 NE 119th Way

Kirkland, WA 98034

425.814.1693

http://www.padriacafe.com

Padria is a neighborhood restaurant known for its amazing Turkish inspired food and warm hospitality. The first thing you notice when dinning at Padria is how fresh every ingredient is and the unique flavors of each region that is captured throughout the menu. Make sure you ask for suggestions and be prepared to explore. The atmosphere at Padria offers a family oriented dining experience. You feel like you are sitting at the kitchen table at home. At Padria, the kitchen is in the front and it’s the first thing you see when you walk in. The restaurant has an array of dishes that suits every palate (vegetarians included). You will have a memorable experience that is budget friendly. The menu also has tasty dishes for kids that are healthy and prepared with fresh ingredients.

Mediterranean Kitchen

103 Bellevue Way NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

425.462.9422

http://www.mediterraneankitchens.net

Since 1982, Mediterranean Kitchen offers an exquisite dining experience your taste-buds will never forget. Authentic Middle Eastern cuisine –

influenced by traditional family recipes. Dinners include soup, rice, pita bread, garlic dip and Turkish coffee. The menus are filled with Egyptian influenced Shawarma meat dishes, vegetarian options, kabobs and couscous. Plus an extensive wine list completes your dinner experience. Open for lunch or dinner. Call for reservations.