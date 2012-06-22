Best Thrift Stores in Puget Sound That Do Good

In the age of reusing and recycling, it would also be nice to know you’re giving back! Here are some of our favorite local thrift shops, whose proceeds go to help kids, seniors, the homeless and those in need of a little help.

Fabulously Frugal Thrift Shop

611 Second Street

Snohomish, WA 98290

360.863.6353

http://www.FabFrugalThrift.com

Clothing, furniture, household goods and books—this is just a sampling of the “fabulous” variety of merchandise you will find at Snohomish’s

latest retail addition. The shop is run by a dedicated corps of volunteers. All proceeds from the shop benefit the Snohomish Senior Center located at 506 Fourth Street in Snohomish.

Seattle Children’s Hospital Bargain Boutique

15835 Westminster Way N (Aurora Square)

Shoreline, WA 98133

206.448.7609

http://www.seattlechildrens.org

In the years following the founding of Seattle Children’s Hospital in 1907, six stores were started in Port Townsend, Bainbridge Island, Seattle, Redmond, Kent and Olympia. Today they continue to raise money for uncompensated care so that all children of the Pacific Northwest have access to quality medical care. Come to a shop where 100% of the profits benefit Seattle Children’s Hospital!

Helping Hands Thrift Store

19213 Bothell Everett Hwy

Bothell, Washington 98012

425.481.6682

http://www.helpinghandsthriftstore.org

You’ll find clothing, shoes, furniture, housewares, kitchenware, books, sporting goods, toys, baby items, crafts, artwork, home decor, bicycles, tools and more in over 4,000 square feet of space. Plus, you’ll be doing a good deed while you reuse and recycle. This community-based thrift store helps provide goods and relief to local and overseas people in need.

Stop ‘N Shop Thrift Store

4504 California Ave SW

Seattle, Washington 98116

206.932.4044

http://www.stop-n-shopthrift.org

The Stop ‘N Shop is a non-profit business operating under the direction of the Senior Center of West Seattle. Founded in 1990, the Stop ‘N Shop offers well-priced merchandise in a clean, bright organized setting. It is maintained by qualified, warm-hearted volunteers ready to help. Be sure to check out our new children’s section, as well as the section with gently used furniture and seasonal displays!

Vision House Thrift Store

18827 Bothell Way NE, Suite 107

Bothell, Washington 98011

425.485.5401

http://www.nohomelesskids.org

Come in and shop for high quality clothing and household items for every member of the family! 100% of the profits from the thrift store directly benefit homeless children by providing much needed transitional housing, child care, crisis support and other services.