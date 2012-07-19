Best Teen and Tween Spa Services

Teens and tweens have their own sense of style, so it makes sense that there are salons and spas that cater to their needs. Whether its getting a facial for blemishes, a special haircut or color, here are some of our favorite teen and tween spas in Seattle.
Wedgwood Hair Studio
8206 35th Avenue NE
Seattle, WA 98155
206.523.1888
http://www.wedgwoodhairstudio.com
Walk through their door and enjoy a relaxing, professional environment where personable, professional hair stylists make sure your every need is addressed. With a special menu just for teen girls (ages 13 – 17), the stylists can create the perfectly hip look for you. They are in the know and trained in the latest cutting edge styles and can find the most popular fashionable style that is right for your teen’s hair type and personality.
Spa Scotta
4915 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
206.522.5800
http://www.spascotta.com
Spa Scotta, Seattle’s award-winning day spa, provides a warm and welcoming environment that embraces you from the moment you walk in the door. Treatment options include teen facials (including education in good skin hygiene), massages (for ages 16 and under), mani-pedis, ear piercing and lessons in make-up application.
The Edge Salon
in the Wallingford Center
1815 N. 45th Street
Seattle, WA 98103
206.633.2158
http://www.wallingfordcenter.com
The Edge is a salon for teens and adults offering the latest in haircutting, styling and coloring, plus feather extensions from Plume. Plume is a Seattle based company that is a pioneer in creating fine feather extensions. Plume feathers come from real birds, and each feather is one a kind.
Blend Herbal Spa
817 NW 85th Street
Seattle, WA 98117
206.297.6000
http://www.blendherbalspa.com
Don’t let bad skin effect your teen’s self-esteem any longer. Special facials just for teens, including education and a home regimen. Plus eyebrow waxing, that sculpts your teen’s brows to grow beautifully.
Lily’s Pampering Salon and Party Boutique
1509 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
206.282.4567
http://www.lilyspamperingsalon.com
For guys or girls, Lily’s is the place to go for an updated haircut and style. Teen pricing and menu of services include hair coloring (or ‘streak’ of color), haircuts, pedicures, ear piercing and more. Plus, your young ladies may want to choose from one of Lily’s many party packages for up to 12 people for a birthday or special event!
