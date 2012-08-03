Best Locally Owned, Eco Friendly Cleaning Services in Seattle

Green Cleaning Seattle

Seattle, WA

206.307.2270

http://www.greencleaningseattle.com

Green Cleaning Seattle & Eco-Maid Services are Seattle’s locally owned & operated green cleaning company. We service the Seattle and Greater Seattle areas. There are lots of “green cleaners” out there but Green Cleaning Seattle boasts that they have the official trademark. Contact Green Cleaning Seattle for Eco-Safe House Cleaning, Maid Services and Office Cleaning Services. They offer regular service, deep cleaning and post-move in or out cleaning.

Sage Clean

Seattle, WA 98103

206.327.2255

http://www.sageclean.com

Sage Clean is a locally owned and green house cleaning service that will put your mind at ease with our excellent service and safe products. All of their cleaning products are non-toxic and biodegradable. That means they’re safe for our environment, your home, and just as importantly, you and your family. Finally, you can indulge in a house cleaning service and still remain socially responsible!

Homemaid Sustainable Cleaning

Seattle, WA

206.420.5571

http://www.homemaidseattle.com

Locally owned and operated since 2009, the cleaning service is so environmentally conscious, they come to you via bicycle! Located in the University Park neighborhood of Seattle, their goal is to be as sustainable as possible. Homemade only uses non-toxic, environmentally-friendly and people-friendly cleaning supplies sourced locally in Ballard. You’ll find their rates competitive with traditional housecleaning services. Whether you need regular service, a deep clean or a post-move out cleaning, contact Homemaid for an in person consultation.

Gaia Home Services LLC

Tacoma, WA

253.720.6638

http://www.gaiahomeservices.com

Contact Gaia Home Services LLC to clean and/or de-clutter your home or office with earth-friendly cleaners. They don’t use chemicals or artificial scents that can be irritating, allergenic or even toxic. Gaia custom makes their cleaners from all natural products with or without custom aromatherapy scents made from all natural plant-based essential oils. Their cleaners are non-toxic, biodegradable and 100% safe for kids, pets and you. Keep your house clean and your world a little bit safer for the generations to come. If you’re tired of constant housekeeping or want a more earth-friendly option for your housecleaning needs, you’ve come to the right place. Call for more details.

Fresh Breeze

10387 Main Street

Bellevue, WA 98004

206.669.9594

http://www.cleaningservicebellevuewa.info

A locally owned and operated company, Fresh Breeze’s employees are licensed, bonded and have a clean background check. They use only environmentally friendly, natural cleaning materials that are neither harmful to the air nor harmful on your office equipment, furnishings or structures. Fresh Breeze can tackle both small and large facilities, and at the times you need them, before, during or after operating hours. They also provide all of the supplies and equipment that a superior cleaning and maid service must have. Call or drop by for more information and to schedule an appointment.