Best Consignment Stores for Kids’ Clothes in Seattle

If you’re kids are getting bigger, but your wallet is not, perhaps a consignment store is the way to go. Saving you money, and still offering the brand names that kids know and love, shopping can be fun for everyone! Plus you can bring in your kids’ outgrown items for cash or credit. Here are some of our favorites.

Kids on 45th

1720 N 45th Street

Seattle WA, 98103

206.633.5437

http://www.kidson45th.wordpress.com

Kids on 45th is a new and used Consignment store located in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. A locally owned establishment for over 20 years, Kids on 45th offers a range of merchandise for all the seasons Seattle brings, plus toys, books and accessories for your growing kids from infant up to a size 14. Have some things to sell on consignment? Kids on 45th accepts clothing, toys, books and baby furniture and equipment like car seats and high chairs. Click HERE for their consignment policies. You need to make an appointment to come in with your things. Call 206.633.5437 to make an appointment or ask questions.

smallclothes

3215 California Avenue SW

Seattle, WA 98116

206.923.2222

http://www.smallclothes.info

This cute little boutique store in West Seattle is locally owned and operated. They believe in reusing and recycling, as well as carrying organic and natural fiber clothes. You’ll find new items like organic cotton clothing, Nikki McClure Baby Journals, leather shoes by Smaller, See Kai Run and Eleven, BabyLegs, and more. Plus, there’s plenty of gently used clothing to choose from. smallclothes carries premie and newborn sizes, and toddler and kid sizes through size 8.

Check their website for details on bringing in your gently used clothes for consignment. And when you come in, there are toys and books to keep your little ones entertained while you browse.

Sugarlump

2709 E Madison

Seattle, WA 98112

206.860.5083

http://www.sugarlumpshop.com

This fantastic consignment shop has recently changed hands, but still carries excellent quality consignment clothes for kids and expecting moms. Their consignment policies have not changed. You can find them online. Sugarlump carries clothes for premies, babies and toddlers, girls to a size 10, and boys to a size 8. Top brands like Petit Bateau, Mini Boden, Burberry, Oilily, True Religion, Seven, Citizens and more for clothing, denim, shoes, books, wooden toys and more specialty items. Come in and explore. You’ll find locally made items and eco-friendly toys and clothes, too.

Lollipops

2038 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166

206.243.1795

http://www.letsgotolollipops.com

Lollipops was founded in 1977 and remains located in it’s original historic brick building in the Seahurst neighborhood of Burien. For over 30 years, Lollipops has carried gently used and eco-friendly options in clothing, toys and children’s furniture. Top names from the stores you love like Children’s Place, Baby Gap, Tea, Hanna Andersson, Stride Rite, Sketchers, Converse, Nike and more. Check out their consignment policies online. There are always new arrivals to browse!

Childish Things

10002 Holman Road NW

Seattle, WA 98177

206.789.1498

http://www.ChildishResale.com

A shop in the Crown Hill neighborhood bursting with carefully chosen gently used clothing and shoes for children ages newborn to 8. You’ll also find maternity, gear, toys, new products and baby gifts. Locally owned and operated since 2008, Childish Things offers cash or credit for your items on the spot with no appointment needed. And if you’re a mommy-to-be, you’ll find a large selections of gently-used maternity clothing with name brands like Pea in a Pod, Paige, Ripe, Citizens, and Japanese Weekend. And twenty percent of the store is dedicated to new products including Ergo and Moby baby carriers, Jelly Cat plush, cards and gift tags and complimentary gift wrapping.

