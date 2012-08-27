Best Consignment Stores for Kids’ Clothes in Seattle

August 27, 2012 2:25 PM
Filed Under: back to school, Burien, buy, Childish Things, clothes, clothing, consignment, Kids, Kids on 45th, Lollipops, Madison Park, madison valley, maternity, purchase, Seattle, sell, shoes, Shopping, Smallclothes, Sugarlump, toys, Wallingford, West Seattle

If you’re kids are getting bigger, but your wallet is not, perhaps a consignment store is the way to go. Saving you money, and still offering the brand names that kids know and love, shopping can be fun for everyone! Plus you can bring in your kids’ outgrown items for cash or credit. Here are some of our favorites.

Kids on 45th
1720 N 45th Street
Seattle WA, 98103
206.633.5437
http://www.kidson45th.wordpress.com

Kids on 45th is a new and used Consignment store located in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. A locally owned establishment for over 20 years, Kids on 45th offers a range of merchandise for all the seasons Seattle brings, plus toys, books and accessories for your growing kids from infant up to a size 14. Have some things to sell on consignment? Kids on 45th accepts clothing, toys, books and baby furniture and equipment like car seats and high chairs. Click HERE for their consignment policies. You need to make an appointment to come in with your things. Call 206.633.5437 to make an appointment or ask questions.

smallclothes
3215 California Avenue SW
Seattle, WA 98116
206.923.2222
http://www.smallclothes.info

This cute little boutique store in West Seattle is locally owned and operated. They believe in reusing and recycling, as well as carrying organic and natural fiber clothes. You’ll find new items like organic cotton clothing, Nikki McClure Baby Journals, leather shoes by Smaller, See Kai Run and Eleven, BabyLegs, and more. Plus, there’s plenty of gently used clothing to choose from. smallclothes carries premie and newborn sizes, and toddler and kid sizes through size 8.
Check their website for details on bringing in your gently used clothes for consignment. And when you come in, there are toys and books to keep your little ones entertained while you browse.

Sugarlump
2709 E Madison
Seattle, WA 98112
206.860.5083
http://www.sugarlumpshop.com

This fantastic consignment shop has recently changed hands, but still carries excellent quality consignment clothes for kids and expecting moms. Their consignment policies have not changed. You can find them online. Sugarlump carries clothes for premies, babies and toddlers, girls to a size 10, and boys to a size 8. Top brands like Petit Bateau, Mini Boden, Burberry, Oilily, True Religion, Seven, Citizens and more for clothing, denim, shoes, books, wooden toys and more specialty items. Come in and explore. You’ll find locally made items and eco-friendly toys and clothes, too.

Lollipops
2038 SW 152nd Street
Burien, WA 98166
206.243.1795
http://www.letsgotolollipops.com

Lollipops was founded in 1977 and remains located in it’s original historic brick building in the Seahurst neighborhood of Burien. For over 30 years, Lollipops has carried gently used and eco-friendly options in clothing, toys and children’s furniture. Top names from the stores you love like Children’s Place, Baby Gap, Tea, Hanna Andersson, Stride Rite, Sketchers, Converse, Nike and more. Check out their consignment policies online. There are always new arrivals to browse!

Childish Things
10002 Holman Road NW
Seattle, WA 98177
206.789.1498
http://www.ChildishResale.com

A shop in the Crown Hill neighborhood bursting with carefully chosen gently used clothing and shoes for children ages newborn to 8. You’ll also find maternity, gear, toys, new products and baby gifts. Locally owned and operated since 2008, Childish Things offers cash or credit for your items on the spot with no appointment needed. And if you’re a mommy-to-be, you’ll find a large selections of gently-used maternity clothing with name brands like Pea in a Pod, Paige, Ripe, Citizens, and Japanese Weekend. And twenty percent of the store is dedicated to new products including Ergo and Moby baby carriers, Jelly Cat plush, cards and gift tags and complimentary gift wrapping.

For MORE Children’s Clothing Shops in Seattle, click HERE.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia