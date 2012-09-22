Best Donut Shops in Seattle

Coffee and a doughnut? Sometimes that’s just what hits the spot. And lucky for us, the Seattle area is filled with locally owned, gourmet doughnut shops that are getting some national attention.

Top Pot Doughnuts

2124 5th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98121

206.728.1986

http://www.toppotdoughnuts.com

With locations in Seattle, Bellevue, Renton and most recently in Redmond, locally owned Top Pot is proud to be the “official doughnut” of the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders FC. You may have spotted them on the Cooking Channel, the Travel Channel or CNBC, so popular are their small batch, hand forged treats. Top Pot offers more than forty different types of doughnuts, plus coffees and now ice cream! Pop in to one of the Puget Sound cafés for a break, or pre-order your doughnuts and pick them up hot and fresh.

Mighty-O Donuts

2110 N 55th St

Seattle, WA 98103

206.547.0335

http://www.mightyo.com

Since 2003, the Wallingford neighborhood donut shop has been a thriving, sustainable and organic neighborhood business. You can still try their first original creation, an organic vanilla cake, cinnamon and sugar mini donut that debuted at local Farmer’s Markets in 2000. Featured on the Food Network, Mighty-O donuts contain no chemical preservatives, no hydrogenated oils (no trans fat), no coloring or artificial flavors, and no animal derived ingredients. So you can feel better about eating dessert! Plus, they offer locally roasted coffee that pairs perfectly with their natural donuts.

Legendary Doughnuts

1410 Lake Tapps Parkway East

Auburn, WA 98391

253.736.0036

http://www.legendarydoughnuts.com

At Legendary Doughnuts, each unique doughnut is hand crafted and made fresh daily. Step in to this shop, and you’ll feel like you are stepping into a jewelry store. Each donut is displayed under glass, with chandeliers sparkling overhead. Legendary makes their doughnuts with premium ingredients, supporting local businesses like Caffe Vita in Seattle, and Smith Brothers Farms in Kent. With over 40 varieties to choose from, it’s hard to decide. Plus, Legendary can custom make an extra large 9″ doughnut for a birthday or special occasion, as well as design doughnut wedding tiers for your special day.

FROST Doughnuts

Mill Creek Town Center

15421 Main Street

Mill Creek, WA 98012

425.379.2600

http://www.facebook.com

Seattle’s freshest and most unique doughnut! Come in and taste what everyone is raving about! FROST Doughnuts is the “official doughnut” of the Everett Silvertips Hockey Club and Comcast Arena. Indulge yourself in the sophisticated flavors and freshness of FROST. You’ll find your traditional treats and new varieties that will surprise and delight you. Treat yourself or someone you love with FROST – a doughnut experience like no other!