Guide to Seattle Ghost Tours

What horrible tragedies happened in Seattle that have ghost hunters and paranormal fanatics coming to visit? Find out when you take one of these walking tours around the buildings of downtown Seattle. Get ready to get scared!

Market Ghost Tours

1499 Post Alley

Seattle, WA 98101

http://www.seattleghost.com

Explore the Pike Place Market on this 75 minute exterior walking tour through the district. In the Market stands the city’s first mortuary, part of an old graveyard, and a brothel that still has a red glow cast on its side. The Pike Place Market has been voted the most haunted location in the northwest. Learn why by joining us on this night time tour. The skeptic and the believer can enjoy this historical tour. The Northwest’s true history can be more frightening than any ghost story. Meet at the espresso shop. Bring cameras, umbrellas when it’s raining & wear comfortable shoes (no open toes). Tours begin at 3:00pm, 5:00pm, 7:00pm and 9:00pm. Schedule and tickets available online.

The Original Ghost Tours of Pioneer Square

Wednesday – Saturday Nights

5:30pm and 8:00pm

106 James Street

Seattle, WA 98104

206.326.9582

http://www.theoriginalghosttoursofpioneersquare.com

You will visit sites of confirmed hauntings and see the locations of verified sightings of ghosts as you are provoked to thoughts unimaginable. Master storytellers Alex and Hillary will frighten and chill you to the bone as you are guided through the streets, alleys, and dark shadows of Pioneer Square. Hear the incredible events of people stuck in the mysterious world of the undead. Parental discretion is advised for those under the age of 13. Call to reserve your spot on the tour. This is an outdoor tour so dress for the weather. Meet at Marcela’s Creole Cookery to begin the tour.

Seattle Lust Tours

Saturday Nights in October & November

8:00pm and 10:00pm

1499 Post Alley

Seattle, WA 98101

http://www.seattleghost.com

An over 18 offering about Seattle’s “lusty” past. Very little of that past is revealed to observers but many Seattleites who grew up in the city remember the 24 hour grind houses and lights along ‘Flesh Avenue’ – This exterior tour mixes in true tales of Seattle’s dark history. You can just imagine the night life that once ruled the streets and ‘Flesh Avenue.’ Stand back four feet! This tour is not given over the weekend before Halloween and resumes for the first few weeks of November. Tickets available online.

Spooked in Seattle Ghost Tours

Daily at 6:00pm and 8:15pm

1001 Alaskan Way

Seattle, WA 98104

http://www.spookedinseattle.com

This 90 Minute walking tour takes you through a portion of the most historic part of Seattle. Here is where the first settlement started and where some lives ended. On this tour you will hear stories of murder, suicide and the unfortunate deaths that haunted the old streets of Seattle, as you venture into its darkened alleys. Hear stories from locations, such as The Smith Tower and the Pioneer Square Hotel (formerly known as the Yesler Hotel), and pay a visit to THREE reportedly haunted establishments along the way! Are you brave enough? Tickets available online. Meet at Ye Olde Curiosity Shop, located at on Seattle’s waterfront.

Mortuary Chapel Tour

Friday and Saturday Nights

5:00pm and 7:00pm

1499 Post Alley

Seattle, WA 98101

http://www.seattleghost.com

Kells Irish Pub is an incredible bar with great beer, music and soccer on the big screen. It is also in the lower two levels of Seattle’s old Butterworth Mortuary. Kells has been the subject of numerous TV shows including Ghost Adventures and My Ghost Story. Want to spend some time in Seattle’s famous haunted mortuary? See the Mortuary Chapel in its raw form? This is the tour for you. Come for a modified Market Ghost Tour and spend time inside the Chapel. You are welcome to bring your audio recorders with you on this tour… maybe you’ll pick up some eerie, ambient sounds?! (The Chapel Tour schedule is subject to change based on the season, construction in the building and holidays.)