Just a short drive from Seattle, there’s a host of holiday happenings for the whole family! Enjoy lighted boat parades, winter ales, Dickens characters and a whole Bavarian town filled with fun!

Christmas Lighting Festival

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Decmeber 7, 8 and 9

Leavenworth, WA 98826

http://www.leavenworth.org

St. Nicholas leads the festivities on Friday, greeting the kids with fruit and song! Then on Saturday and Sunday, there are roasted chestnuts, holiday characters, and live entertainment. The lighting ceremony happens on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 4:45pm. Join in the group sing along and watch the fantastic lights.

Lighted Boat Parade

Friday and Saturday

December 7 and 8

6:00pm – 9:00pm

Clover Island Marina

435 Clover Island Drive

Kennewick, WA 99336

http://www.lightedboatparade.com

The parade starts each night at 6:00pm under the Cable Bridge at Clover Island. The parade travels up the river on the Kennewick side along Columbia Park. At around 7:30pm, the boats turn around at the far end of Howard Amon Park in Richland and travel back down river on the same course. The parade will head back into the Clover Island Marina at around 9:00pm. There is a parade map on the website.

Christmas Boat Parade & Holiday Celebration

Saturday, December 8

La Conner, WA 98257

http://www.lovelaconner.com

There are plenty events in La Conner this weekend for the whole family. Story time with Mrs. Claus & Cookie Decorating at the Skagit County Historical Museum; a Festive Holiday High Tea in the Granary at La Conner Flats; local wineries, and finally The Swinomish Yacht Club invites you to view their Christmas Boat Parade! The parade starts at 6:00pm.

Holiday Port Festival

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

December 7, 8 and 9

Bellingham Cruise Terminal

355 Harris Ave.

Bellingham, WA 98225

360.676.2500

http://www.portofbellingham.com/holidayport

The Holiday Port Festival is a free, family-friendly event including arts and crafts, live holiday musical entertainment, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, fire truck and horse-drawn wagon rides, free hot cider and cookies, plus a gingerbread house display.

Winter Brewfest

Friday and Saturday

December 7 and 8

Esther Short Park

610 Esther Street

Vancouver, WA 98668

http://www.vancouverwinterbrewfest.com

It’s the first ever Vancouver Winter Brewfest! Try over 20 winter ales from the best breweries in the Northwest. Sample and discover new beers from breweries such as Vancouver based Loowit Brewery and Mt. Tabor Brewing and check out tried and true ales from Widmer Brewing and Ninkasi Brewing. Prices start at $15, and include tasting tokens and a commemorative mug. Order online. 21+ only.

Dickens of a Christmas

Friday and Saturday

December 7 and 8

Centralia, WA 98531

http://www.visitingnursesfoundation.org

The Historic Fox Theatre will host an evening of fun with a wonderful Christmas theme movie for the whole family on Friday, December 7. Then on Saturday, December 8, it’s the Dickens of a Christmas Home Tour. The streets will be filled with Christmas cheer as participants travel to the lovely homes and businesses marveling at the architecture and holiday decor. Plus, don’t forget the Holiday Bazaar on Saturday! Browse through some wonderful holiday gift ideas going on at the tour headquarters EDISON PLACE. Home Tour addresses and tickets available on the website.