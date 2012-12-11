Best 2013 New Year’s Day Brunch in Seattle

Want to get your New Year started with the most important meal of the day? A fabulous brunch, with all your comfort food favorites, is waiting for you on New Year’s Day, 2013!

Skylark Café

Tuesday, January 1

9:00am – 3:00pm

3803 Delridge Way SW

Seattle, WA 98106

206.935.2111

http://www.skylarkcafe.com

West Seattle’s favorite brunch spot will be open on New Year’s with a delightful menu to get your motor running in 2013. Come in for comfort food like biscuits and gravy or benedicts made with two poached cage-free eggs and homemade hollandaise. Or perhaps the signature “Hangover Burger” is more to your liking. Plus, kids’ brunch includes a flapjack, egg any style and bacon or sausage.

Local 360

Tuesday, January 1

8:00am – 3:00pm

2234 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

206.441.9360

http://www.local360.org

Start 2013 off right and knock off a few of your New Year’s Resolutions. 1. Eat Better Food? Check. 2. Support Local Restaurants? Check. 3. Spend more time with family and friends? Check. Satisfy your resolutions early with New Year’s Day Brunch at Local 360. It’s a traditional brunch menu, including vegetarian and gluten-free items to get your new year off to a healthy start. Call for reservations.

ART Restaurant

Tuesday, January 1

8:00am – 2:00pm

99 Union Street

Seattle, WA 98101

206.749.7070

http://www.artrestaurantseattle.com

Begin the New Year with ART’s all-Eggs Benedict brunch menu. An a la carte menu includes classic Egg’s Benedict, lobster, fried chicken, Southern style biscuits and gravy. Buffet is also available.

BITE Restaurant

Tuesday, January 1

Hotel Murano

1320 Broadway Plaza

Tacoma, WA 98402

253.591.4151

http://www.hotelmuranotacoma.com

Make the first day of 2103 extra special and greet the New Year with a delectable brunch for two at Bite restaurant. Add a gorgeous room for New Year’s Eve night and make it a holiday package for two. Check the website for reservations or call for BITE brunch reservations.

Max’s Café

Tuesday, January 1

Hotel FIVE

2200 Fifth Avenue

Seattle, WA 98121

866.866.7977

http://www.hotelfiveseattle.com

At Max’s, you’ll find an anything-but-ordinary café that offers everything from good old-fashioned comfort food to familiar favorites with a whimsical twist. Enjoy omlettes, Chai French Toast or smoked salmon. Plus, EVERY New Year’s Eve guest at Hotel FIVE will receive a 2:00pm late checkout, along with free overnight parking and brunch for two at Max’s Café.