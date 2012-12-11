Best 2013 New Year’s Day Brunch in Seattle

Want to get your New Year started with the most important meal of the day? A fabulous brunch, with all your comfort food favorites, is waiting for you on New Year’s Day, 2013!
Skylark Café
Tuesday, January 1
9:00am – 3:00pm
3803 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
206.935.2111
http://www.skylarkcafe.com
West Seattle’s favorite brunch spot will be open on New Year’s with a delightful menu to get your motor running in 2013. Come in for comfort food like biscuits and gravy or benedicts made with two poached cage-free eggs and homemade hollandaise. Or perhaps the signature “Hangover Burger” is more to your liking. Plus, kids’ brunch includes a flapjack, egg any style and bacon or sausage.
Local 360
Tuesday, January 1
8:00am – 3:00pm
2234 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
206.441.9360
http://www.local360.org
Start 2013 off right and knock off a few of your New Year’s Resolutions. 1. Eat Better Food? Check. 2. Support Local Restaurants? Check. 3. Spend more time with family and friends? Check. Satisfy your resolutions early with New Year’s Day Brunch at Local 360. It’s a traditional brunch menu, including vegetarian and gluten-free items to get your new year off to a healthy start. Call for reservations.
ART Restaurant
Tuesday, January 1
8:00am – 2:00pm
99 Union Street
Seattle, WA 98101
206.749.7070
http://www.artrestaurantseattle.com
Begin the New Year with ART’s all-Eggs Benedict brunch menu. An a la carte menu includes classic Egg’s Benedict, lobster, fried chicken, Southern style biscuits and gravy. Buffet is also available.
BITE Restaurant
Tuesday, January 1
Hotel Murano
1320 Broadway Plaza
Tacoma, WA 98402
253.591.4151
http://www.hotelmuranotacoma.com
Make the first day of 2103 extra special and greet the New Year with a delectable brunch for two at Bite restaurant. Add a gorgeous room for New Year’s Eve night and make it a holiday package for two. Check the website for reservations or call for BITE brunch reservations.
Max’s Café
Tuesday, January 1
Hotel FIVE
2200 Fifth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
866.866.7977
http://www.hotelfiveseattle.com
At Max’s, you’ll find an anything-but-ordinary café that offers everything from good old-fashioned comfort food to familiar favorites with a whimsical twist. Enjoy omlettes, Chai French Toast or smoked salmon. Plus, EVERY New Year’s Eve guest at Hotel FIVE will receive a 2:00pm late checkout, along with free overnight parking and brunch for two at Max’s Café.
One Comment