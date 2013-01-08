Head out this weekend for the country’s FREE winter trails day, celebrate winter with a fine ale and an ice sculpture, or enjoy watching eagles in Skagit County. January is filled with fun things to do!
Hoptoberfest
Friday, January 11
State Fair Park
1301 South Fair Avenue
Yakima, WA 98901
509.453.4749
http://www.yakimaagexpo.com
Enjoy seasonal crafted micro beers, domestic beers, wine, dinner, silent auction, raffle, and music. Discover many of Yakima Valley’s microbrewers, specialty beers and ales. Sponsored by the American Hop Museum. Call for tickets.
Lake Chelan Winterfest
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
January 11, 12 and 13
102 East Johnson Avenue
Chelan, WA 98816
800.424.3526
http://www.lakechelanwinterfest.com
The charming town is transformed in to a winter paradise for our annual event. Marvel at the outdoor gallery of ice sculptures created by many talented international sculptors. This year’s Winterfest will see the return of incredible ice sculptures, live music all weekend long, the beach bonfire, polar bear splash and fireworks! Look for new events like Soupfest, WinterFEAST and Artisan Alley or the additional day of the hugely popular, Winterfest Wine Walk.
Skagit Eagle Festival 2013
Saturday and Sunday
January 12 and 13
Concrete, WA 98237
http://www.concrete-wa.com/
Enjoy Native American Dancing, Drumming & Crafts, tour the Sarvey Wildlife Center, go wine tasting, find the Skagit Eagle Festival Geocache, and head to an Eagle Watcher Station. The Skagit Eagle Festival is a month-long celebration during eagle-watching season in eastern Skagit County. Activities take place in Concrete, Rockport and Marblemount every Saturday and Sunday in January. The festival features a variety of free tours, walks, and educational programs where you’ll learn not only about these majestic birds, but also about the beautiful areas along the Skagit River where they return each year.
17th Annual Winter Trails Day
Saturday, January 12
10:00am – 4:00pm
Mountaineers Snoqualmie Campus
1390 State Highway 906
Snoqualmie Pass, WA 98068
206.521.6001
http://www.mountaineers.org
Join The Mountaineers for FREE snowshoe tours and demos from Tubbs, Atlas, MSR & REI! Bring cash for hot chocolate and coffee, but please leave skis and sleds at home. Winter Trails is a national event that offers those new to snow sports an opportunity to try snowshoeing for FREE. Equipment, instruction and tours will be available. Pre-registration is not required, but greatly appreciated. Register online HERE.
17th Annual Winter Trails Day
Saturday, January 12
9:00am – 4:00pm
49 Degrees North Nordic Center
3311 Flowery Trail Road
Chewelah, WA 99109
509.935.6649
http://www.ski49n.com
First time cross country skiers or snowshoers can try winter trails and use cross country and snowshoe rental equipment at no cost. Come to the Nordic Center Yurt for equipment and instruction. The following day, Sunday Jan 13, see demos on cross country skis and snowshoes at the Nordic area as well as lessons, races, and tours at reduced prices.
One Comment