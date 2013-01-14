Best Seattle Area Mud Runs in 2013

Forget the spa, head to one of these mud runs for a mud bath and you’ll get a workout and a beauty treatment all in one! The Puget Sound area has more mud runs scheduled in 2013 than ever before, so there are plenty of chances to have fun and get dirty!

Winter Pineapple Classic

Saturday, November 9th, 2013

Mountain Meadows Farm – North Bend, WA

http://www.winterpineappleclassic.org

Family-friendly 5k run with obstacles, post-race luau, and beer garden.

All proceeds benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Ages 8+ welcome to participate.

Gather your team and get ready to climb, crawl, squeeze and slide your way through an obstacle course, then celebrate your success at an authentic luau complete with Hawaiian food, music and dancing, and a beer garden!

Titlow Mud Run

Sunday, March 24

12:00pm

8425 6th Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98406

http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/mud-run/

This run/walk takes participants off the sidewalks and city streets and onto the trails near Titlow Park. The course is muddy, and full of obstacles to crawl under, jump over, or get your attention! The course is designed for dirt-tromping, mud-loving children and adults as well as fastidious folks who plan to puddle-jump and keep their feet dry. Register online.

Dirty Girl Mud Run

Saturday, May 18

Location TBD

http://www.godirtygirl.com

Dirty Girl is a 5k mud run for women of all ages and athletic abilities. Don’t worry, it’s not a “race” in the traditional sense. It’s an untimed obstacle course designed to push you slightly out of your comfort zone, but only as far as you are comfortable going. You’ll find excitement, laughter, and camaraderie—as well as lots of music and even some adult beverages. It’s a day you’ll never forget. Register online.

Survivor Mud Run

Saturday, June 8

Remlinger Farms

32610 NE 32ND Street

Carnation, WA 98014

http://www.survivormudrun.com

Test your ability to run, climb, jump, crawl, & muscle your way through the most extreme 5k Mud Run created! First survive the mud run, and then celebrate with friends, music and a muddy fist in the air. Don’t forget about costumes! Register online.

The Dirty Dash

Saturday, June 22

Straddleline Raceway

15015 State Route 8

McCleary, WA 98557

http://www.thedirtydash.com

Sign up for some mudslinging at The Dirty Dash and you’ll feel like you spent 2 hours on the side of the farm Old Macdonald didn’t want you to see. It’s a blitzkrieg of filth… an unpurified mess that no amount of Brita filters can cleanse. You’ll run, slide, jump, and crawl your way through piles of slop so thick and dark, you’ll think you’ve wormed your way back into the comfort of your mother’s womb. Oh yeah, and it’s just the best time you’ll have all year. By the time you’re done, even Drano won’t unclog those pores. Register online.

Warrior Dash

Saturday, July 20

Kelley Farm

20021 Sumner-Buckley Highway East

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

http://www.warriordash.com

Warrior Dash is the ultimate event for thrill-seeking athletes. This 5k race is held on the most demanding and unique terrain from around the world. Participants will take on intense obstacles, and celebrate their feat with music, beer, and muddy shorts! Register online.

5K Foam Fest

Saturday, August 3

Lake Sammamish State Park

2000 NW Sammamish Road

Issaquah, WA 98027

http://www.5kfoamfest.com

Foam is the new mud! What The Foam?! The 5k Foam Fest is the newest and craziest race to hit the nation! Smiling and running don’t usually go hand in hand but the 5K Foam Fest is an amazing mix of foam, mud and obstacles thus making fitness fun. Whether you like it dirty or clean the 5k Foam Fest has something for everyone. Imagine the excitement of a mud run combined with foam, ginormous inflatable obstacles, army crawls, foam, colossal walls, mud pits, cargo net climbs, foam, body washer, moon walk, foam, slip’n slides and water obstacles.

Run For Your Lives

Saturday, August 24

Straddleline ORV Park

15015 State Route 8

McCleary, WA 98557

http://www.runforyourlives.com

Expect the unexpected. Run for Your Lives is a 5k adventure race, an obstacle course, and a scavenger hunt rolled into one. And yes, there will be ZOMBIES chasing you all the way to the finish. If you survive, celebrate the end of times at the Apocalypse Party, with food, music, and beer. Register online.

Heroes Mud Run

Saturday, September 7

Green Meadow Farms

11900 92nd ST SE

Snohomish, WA 98290

http://www.heroesmudrun.com

The Heroes Mud Run is a 5K, but it’s not your typical race… With over 15 obstacles, tons of mud, and the largest and muddiest slip & slide in the county, we guarantee you won’t go home disappointed! The Heroes Mud Run proudly supports local police, military, and fire personnel, and other great charities. Register online.

Hell Run

Saturday, September 14

Remlinger Farms

32610 NE 32nd Street

Carnation, WA 98014

http://www.hellrun.com

Hell Run is a mud crawling, obstacle conquering, beer drinking run to hell and back. Dominate mud pit after mud pit, insane obstacle after insane obstacle and celebrate in all your glory with rocking music, cold beer and mud covered bodies. Register online.

Tough Mudder 2013

Saturday and Sunday

October 5 and 6

Palmer Coking Coal Company

31407 Washington 169

Black Diamond, WA 98010

http://www.toughmudder.com

Tough Mudder events are hardcore 10-12 mile obstacle courses designed by British Special Forces to test your all around strength, stamina, mental grit, and camaraderie. As the leading company in the booming obstacle course industry, Tough Mudder has already challenged half a million inspiring participants worldwide and raised more than $3 million dollars for the Wounded Warrior Project. But Tough Mudder is more than an event, it’s a way of thinking. By running a Tough Mudder challenge, you’ll unlock a true sense of accomplishment, have a great time, and discover a camaraderie with your fellow participants that’s experienced all too rarely these days. Register online.