Alice In Chains Sued By Layne Staley’s Mother

May 14, 2013 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Alice in Chains, lawsuit, Layne Staley, Nancy McCallum
Layne Staley, lead singer of Alice In Chains performing on MTV Unplugged in 1996 Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Layne Staley, lead singer of Alice In Chains performing on MTV Unplugged in 1996 (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Nancy McCallum, the mother of late Alice In Chains singer Layne Staley, has filed a lawsuit against his former bandmates alleging she is owed royalties from the band’s music — past, present and future. The band’s 1992 album Dirt, for which Staley was best known, sold more than 4 million copies.

According to court filings via Seattle Post Intelligencer, McCallum claims she’s owed half of all monies due her son, which amounts to around 16 percent of Alice In Chains’ income. Her suit also claims she has been cut from future payments.

Read more on Radio.com

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

Listen Live

Listen