Alice In Chains Sued By Layne Staley’s Mother

Nancy McCallum, the mother of late Alice In Chains singer Layne Staley, has filed a lawsuit against his former bandmates alleging she is owed royalties from the band’s music — past, present and future. The band’s 1992 album Dirt, for which Staley was best known, sold more than 4 million copies.
According to court filings via Seattle Post Intelligencer, McCallum claims she’s owed half of all monies due her son, which amounts to around 16 percent of Alice In Chains’ income. Her suit also claims she has been cut from future payments.
One Comment