Man Rapes Preteen Girl, Forces Her To Get Abortion At Planned Parenthood

EVERSON, Wash. (CBS Seattle) — A man was sentenced to six years behind bars for raping a preteen girl and forcing her to get an abortion.
The Bellingham Herald reports that 31-year-old Luis Gonzalez-Jose raped the girl last year while her mother was in the shower at their home in Whatcom County and then took her to a Planned Parenthood in August to get an abortion. To conceal her rapist’s identity, the girl told Planned Parenthood employees that a 14-year-old boy impregnated her.
The girl later told Whatcom County authorities that Gonzalez-Jose told her that “it would be best for her” not to have the baby.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree rape of a child in April.
After serving his six-year sentence at the Washington Corrections Center, Gonzalez-Jose will be deported.
