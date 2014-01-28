Marshawn Lynch Scores Sweet Deal With Skittles

(CBS Seattle) — All that snacking from the sidelines is paying off for Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.
According to CBS News, Lynch inked a deal with Skittles, which includes the release of a limited edition ‘Seattle Mix’ made up of only blue and green candies. Unfortunately, the special mix won’t be sold in stores. Starting Wednesday, fans can enter an online auction to win the ‘Seattle Mix’ and other Skittles-themed memorabilia like a candy-covered football helmet and football. The proceeds will go to Lynch’s Fam First Foundation. Skittles is also donating $10,000 to the charity for every touchdown Lynch scores on Sunday. Although the exact terms of the agreement haven’t been released, ESPN reports that Lynch is getting financial compensation as well.
Fans often throw Skittles on the field after Lynch scores a touchdown and his attachment to the candy started when he was a kid. His mother said she’d carry the candy in her purse and give them to Lynch before games, calling them ‘power pellets’.
“The unfolding love story between Marshawn, his fans and Skittles has been an incredible and well-documented ride. We’re thrilled to have a deal in place with Marshawn,” said a spokesperson for Skittles’ parent company Wrigley, in a statement. Because of the Seahawks’ appearance in the Super Bowl, advertising experts say the deal could be worth as much as $5 million to Skittles. This is the first time the Skittles brand has paid an athlete, according to ESPN.
Lynch also inspired the ‘Beast Burger’ served at CenturyLink Field which is served with a bag of Skittles, and according to ESPN, a Puyallup-area butcher is selling sausages with Skittles inside.
