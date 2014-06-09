Doctor Accused Of Sexting During Surgery

FALFURRIAS, TX - MAY 21: A forensic anthropology team member from Baylor University prepares to exhume the remains of immigrants at a cemetery on May 21, 2013 in Falfurrias, Texas. Teams from Baylor University and the University of Indianapolis are exhuming the bodies of more than 50 immigrants who died, mostly from heat exhaustion, while crossing illegally from Mexico into the United States. The bodies will be examined and cross checked with DNA sent from Mexico and Central American countries, with the goal of reuniting the remains with families. In Brooks County alone, at least 129 immigrants perished in 2012, the highest rate in the United States, according to forensic anthropologists. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)