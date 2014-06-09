Doctor Accused Of Sexting During Surgery

SEATTLE (CBS Seattle/AP) — The Washington state Medical Quality Assurance Commission says it has suspended the license of a Seattle anesthesiologist accused of frequently exchanging sexually explicit texts during surgeries.
Related: Washington State Officials: Man Faked Being Doctor To Conduct Faith-Based, Herbal Cancer Treatment
A statement issued Monday by the state Health Department says Dr. Arthur K. Zilberstein is accused by the commission of compromising patient safety by his “preoccupation with sexual matters” while he was on hospital duty between April and August 2013.
In addition to the allegation of sexting during surgeries when he was the responsible anesthesiologist, the commission has accused Zilberstein of improperly accessing medical-record imaging for sexual gratification and having sexual encounters at his workplace.
Related: Seattle Doctor Accused Of Misconduct Surrenders License
A phone message seeking comment from the doctor was not immediately returned.
He has 20 days to respond to the commission and to request a hearing.
Want more Seattle news? You can also follow @CBSSeattleWA on Twitter.
(TM and © Copyright 2014 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2014 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment