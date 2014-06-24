Microsoft: Future ‘Bleak’ If Government Continues Unlawful Data Collection

WASHINGTON (CBS Seattle) – Microsoft’s top lawyer is keeping up the pressure on the federal government to end its secret data collection, reports CNet.

Brad Smith called on Congress and the White House to stop “the unfettered collection of bulk data.”

“I want law enforcement to do its job in an effective way pursuant to the rule of law,” he said at the Brookings Institution in Washington D.C.. “If we can’t get to that world, then law enforcement is going to have a bleak future anyway.”

Smith warned it’s important to confront those who support unlimited surveillance now.

“By the end of this decade there will be 50 billon devices connected to the Internet of Things around the world,” he said. “This issue is going to become more important, not less.”

His comments came as the tech giant is pushing back against a U.S. demand that Microsoft hand over data from a customer in Ireland.

“We are in a business that relies on people’s trust,” said Smith. “We’re offering a world where you should feel comfortable about storing (your information) in the cloud. You need to have confidence that this information is still yours.”

One of the solutions he offered was a sort of information dashboard, where each individual could see where private information was stored and who had access to it.

