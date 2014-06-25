Seager Thriving At Safeco, Helps Lift M’s Over Red Sox 8-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Something about Safeco Field is bringing out the best in Kyle Seager.

While most hitters find Seattle’s park frustrating, the Mariners third baseman is thriving at home this season.

Seager had an RBI double in the first inning and hit a three-run homer in the fifth off Boston starter Jake Peavy as the Mariners won their fifth straight, 8-2 over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Seattle matched its longest winning streak of the season thanks to another offensive outburst making up for a shaky performance from starter Erasmo Ramirez. One night after putting up 12 runs on the Red Sox, Seattle hit two homers and handed Boston its fifth loss in six games.

And Seager continued a hitting tear at home. Through 37 games at Safeco Field, Seager is hitting .328 with 10 of his 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. Seager’s run at home has helped make up for his miserable first three weeks of the season.

“It’s one of those things where you get feeling good, you go through your little runs and they have been at home for me,” Seager said.

Mike Zunino followed Seager with a solo shot as part of Seattle’s four-run fifth inning. It was Zunino’s 10th home run.

The victory was Seattle’s 15th in June and secured consecutive winning months for the first time since 2012. The Mariners (42-36) are six games over .500 for the first time this season.

“There is a really good feeling in the clubhouse,” Seager said. “We know what we have in here. We feel good about it and we feel like we’ll be able to sustain it.”

Seattle has mostly been winning with pitching but the bats have shown up against the Red Sox. Logan Morrison had the big blows in the series opener with two home runs.

Seager’s double in the first scored Endy Chavez and Morrison followed with a sacrifice fly for an early 2-0 lead. Chavez tripled for the second straight night in the second inning to score Brad Miller for a 3-0 lead.

It was Seager’s turn again in the fifth. Robinson Cano’s single with one out put runners on the corners and Seager turned on an inside pitch from Peavy just inside the right-field foul pole and off the windows of the cafe in the outfield. Seager was barely back in the dugout when Zunino lined his homer into the Mariners bullpen, nearly hitting reliever Danny Farquhar for a 7-2 lead.

“We’re not trying to go out there and do too much. … It’s just a trust and a confidence that I think is growing and hopefully can stay that way,” Zunino said.

Joe Beimel (2-1) got four outs in relief of Ramirez to get the victory. Ramirez again failed to get deep into the game and was done after 4 1-3 innings.

Control was again the problem for Ramirez. He ran his scoreless innings streak to 19 1-3 before giving up a two-run homer to Brock Holt in the fourth inning. But it was five walks and a number of long at-bats that ended his night early. While not giving up many runs, Ramirez pitched more than five innings only once in his past five starts.

Peavy (1-6) has allowed 16 homers in 16 starts this season. He was pulled after the fifth and the seven earned runs were a season high. Peavey has lost six straight decisions, his only win this season coming on April 25 against Toronto. In the 11 starts since his victory, Peavy has left the mound with the lead only once.

“It’s not fun. There is nothing fun about getting beat especially when you don’t do your job,” Peavy said. “It’s frustrating and there is no other way to say it.”

NOTES: Beimel was the first of four relievers used by Seattle. … Boston RHP Clay Buchholz (knee) will come off the 15-day DL to start Wednesday’s series finale. Buchholz last pitched for the Red Sox in late May. … Ramirez’s scoreless innings streak is the longest for any Seattle pitcher this season.