The Best Places To Watch Each Pro Football Team In Seattle

Seattle, Washington may be the home of the current Super Bowl XLVIII champions, the Seattle Seahawks, but it is also home to numerous residents that are transplants from other major U.S. cities. Seattle has dozens of fantastic sports bars and, regardless of the NFL team you are a die-hard fan of, you can find at least one or more spots where your fellow team fans gather each week to watch games via the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Arizona Cardinals
World Sports Grille
731 Westlake Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 223-0300
www.worldsportsgrille.com

Atlanta Falcons
The Ram Restaurant And Brewery
401 N.E. Northgate Way 
Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 364-8000
www.theram.com 

Baltimore Ravens
Auto Battery Bar
1009 E. Union St.
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 322-2886
www.autobatterybar.com

Buffalo Bills
Fuel
164 S. Washington St.
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 405-3835
www.fuelseattle.com 

Carolina Panthers
Ballard Loft
5105 Ballard Ave. N.W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-2737
www.ballardloft.com

Chicago Bears
The Iron Bull
2121 N. 45th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 453-3901
www.ironbullseattle.com

Cincinnati Bengals
Sport Restaurant And Bar
140 Fourth Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 404-7767
www.sportrestaurant.com

Cleveland Browns
Bleachers Pub
8118 Greenwood Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 783-9919
www.facebook.com

Dallas Cowboys
Laredo’s Grill
555 Aloha St.  
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 218-1040
www.laredosgrill.com 

Denver Broncos
St. Andrews Bar And Grill
7406 Aurora Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 523-1193
www.standrewsbarandgrill.com

Detroit Lions
Norm’s Eatery And Ale House
460 N. 36th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 547-1417
www.normseatery.com 

Green Bay Packers
Buckley’s On Queen Anne
232 1st Ave. W.
Seattle, WA 98119
(206) 691-0232
www.buckleysseattle.com

Houston Texans
WingMasters Sports Bar
5811 24th Ave. N.W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 706-9999
www.wingmasterssportsbar.com

Indianapolis Colts
Cooper’s Alehouse
8065 Lake City Way N.E.
Seattle, WA 98115
(206) 522-2923
www.coopersalehouse.com

Jacksonville Jaguars
BullsEye Bar At Black Angus Steakhouse
20102 44th Ave. W.
Lynnwood WA 98036
(425) 774-6556
www.facebook.com

kc chiefs fans at stans bar b q The Best Places To Watch Each Pro Football Team In Seattle

(Credit, Stan's Bar-B-Q)

Kansas City Chiefs
Stan’s Bar-B-Q
58 Front St. N.
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-4551
www.stansbarbq.com

Miami Dolphins
Sluggers Seattle
538 1st Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 654-8070
www.sluggersseattle.com

Minnesota Vikings
Zayda Buddy’s Pizza And Bar
5405 Leary Ave. N.W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206)-783-7777
www.zaydabuddyspizza.com

New England Patriots
Spitfire
2219 4th Ave.
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 441-7966
www.spitfireseattle.com

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Creole Restaurant And Lounge
114 First Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 622-2563 
www.neworleanscreolerestaurant.com

New York Giants
Magnolia Village Pub
3221 W. McGraw St.
Seattle, WA 98199
(206) 285-9756
www.magnolia-villagepub.com

New York Jets
The Ram At Kent Station
512 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
(253) 520-3881
www.theram.com

Oakland Raiders
Valhalla Bar And Grill
8544 122nd Ave. N.E.
Kirkland, WA 98033
(425) 827-3336
www.valhallakirkland.com

Philadelphia Eagles
Buckley’s In Belltown
2331 2nd Ave.
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 588-8879
www.buckleysseattle.com

Pittsburgh Steelers
Fremont Dock Sports Bar And Grill
1102 N. 34th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 829-8372
www.fremontdock.com

San Diego Chargers
Rookie’s Sports Bar And Grill
3820 S. Ferdinand St.
Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 722-0301
www.rookiesseattle.com

San Francisco 49ers
Sluggers Kirkland
12506 N.E. 144th St.
Kirkland, WA 98034
(425) 821-6453
www.sluggerskirkland.com

hawks nest bar and grill seattle The Best Places To Watch Each Pro Football Team In Seattle

(Credit, Hawk's Nest)

Seattle Seahawks
The Hawks Nest Bar & Grill
1028 1st Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98134
(206) 381-8630
www.hawksnestbar.com

St. Louis Rams
The Ram At University Village
2650 NE University Village
Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 525-3565
www.theram.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Lodge Sports Grille
166 S. King St.
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 538-0000
www.thelodgesportsgrille.com

Tennessee Titans
The Spectator
529 Queen Anne Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 599-4263
www.thespectatorsports.com

Washington Redskins
Swannies Sports Bar And Grill
109 S. Washington St.
Seattle WA 98104
(206) 622-9353
www.swanniesinthepark.com

Sue Gabel has been writing entertainment and travel-related articles in the greater Puget Sound/Seattle area since 1999. She writes about music, the Seattle scene and more. Her work can be found on Examiner.com.

