The Best Places To Watch Each Pro Football Team In Seattle

Seattle, Washington may be the home of the current Super Bowl XLVIII champions, the Seattle Seahawks, but it is also home to numerous residents that are transplants from other major U.S. cities. Seattle has dozens of fantastic sports bars and, regardless of the NFL team you are a die-hard fan of, you can find at least one or more spots where your fellow team fans gather each week to watch games via the NFL Sunday Ticket.
Arizona Cardinals
World Sports Grille
731 Westlake Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 223-0300
www.worldsportsgrille.com
Atlanta Falcons
The Ram Restaurant And Brewery
401 N.E. Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 364-8000
www.theram.com
Baltimore Ravens
Auto Battery Bar
1009 E. Union St.
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 322-2886
www.autobatterybar.com
Buffalo Bills
Fuel
164 S. Washington St.
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 405-3835
www.fuelseattle.com
Carolina Panthers
Ballard Loft
5105 Ballard Ave. N.W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-2737
www.ballardloft.com
Chicago Bears
The Iron Bull
2121 N. 45th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 453-3901
www.ironbullseattle.com
Cincinnati Bengals
Sport Restaurant And Bar
140 Fourth Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 404-7767
www.sportrestaurant.com
Cleveland Browns
Bleachers Pub
8118 Greenwood Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 783-9919
www.facebook.com
Dallas Cowboys
Laredo’s Grill
555 Aloha St.
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 218-1040
www.laredosgrill.com
Denver Broncos
St. Andrews Bar And Grill
7406 Aurora Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 523-1193
www.standrewsbarandgrill.com
Detroit Lions
Norm’s Eatery And Ale House
460 N. 36th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 547-1417
www.normseatery.com
Green Bay Packers
Buckley’s On Queen Anne
232 1st Ave. W.
Seattle, WA 98119
(206) 691-0232
www.buckleysseattle.com
Houston Texans
WingMasters Sports Bar
5811 24th Ave. N.W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 706-9999
www.wingmasterssportsbar.com
Indianapolis Colts
Cooper’s Alehouse
8065 Lake City Way N.E.
Seattle, WA 98115
(206) 522-2923
www.coopersalehouse.com
Jacksonville Jaguars
BullsEye Bar At Black Angus Steakhouse
20102 44th Ave. W.
Lynnwood WA 98036
(425) 774-6556
www.facebook.com
Kansas City Chiefs
Stan’s Bar-B-Q
58 Front St. N.
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-4551
www.stansbarbq.com
Miami Dolphins
Sluggers Seattle
538 1st Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 654-8070
www.sluggersseattle.com
Minnesota Vikings
Zayda Buddy’s Pizza And Bar
5405 Leary Ave. N.W.
Seattle, WA 98107
(206)-783-7777
www.zaydabuddyspizza.com
New England Patriots
Spitfire
2219 4th Ave.
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 441-7966
www.spitfireseattle.com
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Creole Restaurant And Lounge
114 First Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 622-2563
www.neworleanscreolerestaurant.com
New York Giants
Magnolia Village Pub
3221 W. McGraw St.
Seattle, WA 98199
(206) 285-9756
www.magnolia-villagepub.com
New York Jets
The Ram At Kent Station
512 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
(253) 520-3881
www.theram.com
Oakland Raiders
Valhalla Bar And Grill
8544 122nd Ave. N.E.
Kirkland, WA 98033
(425) 827-3336
www.valhallakirkland.com
Philadelphia Eagles
Buckley’s In Belltown
2331 2nd Ave.
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 588-8879
www.buckleysseattle.com
Pittsburgh Steelers
Fremont Dock Sports Bar And Grill
1102 N. 34th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 829-8372
www.fremontdock.com
San Diego Chargers
Rookie’s Sports Bar And Grill
3820 S. Ferdinand St.
Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 722-0301
www.rookiesseattle.com
San Francisco 49ers
Sluggers Kirkland
12506 N.E. 144th St.
Kirkland, WA 98034
(425) 821-6453
www.sluggerskirkland.com
Seattle Seahawks
The Hawks Nest Bar & Grill
1028 1st Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98134
(206) 381-8630
www.hawksnestbar.com
St. Louis Rams
The Ram At University Village
2650 NE University Village
Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 525-3565
www.theram.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Lodge Sports Grille
166 S. King St.
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 538-0000
www.thelodgesportsgrille.com
Tennessee Titans
The Spectator
529 Queen Anne Ave. N.
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 599-4263
www.thespectatorsports.com
Washington Redskins
Swannies Sports Bar And Grill
109 S. Washington St.
Seattle WA 98104
(206) 622-9353
www.swanniesinthepark.com
Sue Gabel has been writing entertainment and travel-related articles in the greater Puget Sound/Seattle area since 1999. She writes about music, the Seattle scene and more. Her work can be found on Examiner.com.
One Comment
