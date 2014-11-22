Reds Fits For Mariners?

The Cincinnati Reds are willing to discuss trading several of their higher-profile players, according to a report by FOXSports.com’s Ken Rosenthal. Among those are outfielder Jay Bruce, whom Rosenthal writes is a player for which Cincinnati has had preliminary trade talks, right-handers Mat Latos and Mike Leake and perhaps even ace Johnny Cueto.

Leake and Latos are much more likely to be moved than is Cueto and the versatile Alfredo Simon could be another arm the Reds are willing to move. All of the pitchers will be free agents at the end of the 2015 season. Bruce is under contract through 2016 at $24.5 million combined, plus a 2017 club option at $13 million with a $1 million buyout.

Bruce, 28 as the season starts next season, is a left-handed batter. That probably means he will not be high on the list of the Seattle Mariners, at least not until the club balances out their lineup by adding some right-handed production.

The pitchers, however, may be a different story.

Leake is a No. 4-type starter with four useful pitches and two more that can be effective situationally. He’s just 27 and is fairly reliable in the 170-200 innings range as well as league-average performance.

Leake made nearly $6 million via arbitration in 2014 and is likely headed for a raise that lands him in the $8 million range, give or take. How well he’d adjust to the American League is unknown, but Leake went from being more of a fly ball pitcher to a ground ball arm in 2014 — thanks to a significant increase in the usage of his sinker — so even if he reverts back to his fly ball ways a park like Safeco Field can much more effectively suppress the results than Great American Ball Park — or as Ryan Dempster (among others) has referred to it, the Great American Small Park.

Latos, 27 next month, is the better pitcher of the two but he’s also the least reliable. The right-hander missed half the ’14 season with an elbow strain and then a knee sprain. Perhaps the elbow issue is nothing, but it’s also noteworthy that when he did return to the mound his velocity was down to the 90-92 mph range from 92-95 in years past, and his results suffered, too, likely as a result of the fastball not having the same zip.

As with all potential acquisitions, cost is key. But if Leake can be had for talent the Mariners truly can spare, he’d fit well into the back end of the starting rotation for the year. Latos brings more upside and when he’s right is more of a No. 2 or 3, and occasionally he looks like a No. 1, but he’s likely to cost more in trade, too. Leake’s projected 2015 salary is a bit high for a back-end starter, though, and Seattle is probably better off poking around the free agent market for a one-year fix before taking the trade leap for the likes of Leake.

The price for Cueto, even though he’s slated to hit the open market in a year like Leake and Latos, is likely to be sky high considering he’s coming off a Cy Young type campaign. To motivate the Reds to move their No. 1 starter, clubs likely will have to be willing to give up a level of talent that exceeds the one-year value of Cueto, including the compensatory draft pick that may be attached.

If the Mariners happen to acquire a right-handed stick or two, say a 1B/DH and a platoon left fielder, Bruce may then become a player of higher interest to the Mariners. It’s difficult to envision GM Jack Zduriencik spending assets on another left-handed bat without having the desired balance addressed first. They’ve been talking about it for over a year, so expecting that philosophy to change now is futile.

Buzz

There are indications that the Braves and Mariners have had talks regarding right fielder Justin Upton and possibly C/DH/OF Evan Gattis. I’m told player names were exchanged on both sides. Seattle, however, is just one of at least four clubs to inquire … Brad Miller and Chris Taylor are hot topics for teams calling the Mariners, as is Michael Saunders. Saunders isn’t likely to last beyond Christmas as one source suggests Seattle wants to “get that one” out of the way. One snag, as always, is the perceived reluctance of Zduriencik to make a deal in which he doesn’t feel he’s the clear winner. “Nobody believes they’ll keep (Saunders), but it’s funny how much they value in trade that they didn’t show when he was healthy enough to play but riding the bench,” quipped an American League executive … There has been some buzz that perhaps the M’s are involved in yet another three-team deal, but the consensus is that such a deal likely will not be consummated until the Winter Meetings December 8-11 in San Diego.

– Jason A. Churchill, 1090 The Fan

(TM and © Copyright 2014 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2014 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)