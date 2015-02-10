Courtesy Car Wash For Drivers Who Park At Spokane Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. (CBS Seattle/AP) – Drivers may arrive at Spokane International Airport with dirty cars but they depart clean.
A courtesy car wash is covered by the fee for parking in two garages and one outside lot.
The Spokesman-Review reports the car wash is used by about 200 vehicles a week.
“You push the button and the door opens,” airport spokesman Todd Woodard told the Spokesman-Review. “We actually get a lot of nice feedback from customers.”
The airport car wash uses biodegradable soap and recycles the water.
