Courtesy Car Wash For Drivers Who Park At Spokane Airport

February 10, 2015 1:12 PM
Filed Under: airport car wash, biodegradable soap, Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. (CBS Seattle/AP) – Drivers may arrive at Spokane International Airport with dirty cars but they depart clean.

A courtesy car wash is covered by the fee for parking in two garages and one outside lot.

The Spokesman-Review reports the car wash is used by about 200 vehicles a week.

“You push the button and the door opens,” airport spokesman Todd Woodard told the Spokesman-Review. “We actually get a lot of nice feedback from customers.”

The airport car wash uses biodegradable soap and recycles the water.

