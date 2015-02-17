Right-To-Die Bill Allowing Doctor Prosecution Fails In House

HELENA, Mont. (CBS Seattle/AP) — A bill that would allow doctors to be criminally prosecuted for prescribing life-ending medication to terminally ill patients who ask for it failed Tuesday by a narrow vote in the House.

House Bill 328 was rejected 51-49 after a lengthy debate.

The Legislature has struggled to clarify that the practice is specifically legal or illegal since the Montana Supreme Court ruled in 2009 that nothing in state law prohibits physicians from giving aid in dying. The high court also said at the time that doctors could use a patient’s request for the medication as a defense against any criminal charges.

In the first two months of 2015, 10 states have introduced bills that would make it legal for a physician to help a patient end his life, as reported by The Daily Beast.

Death with Dignity National Center, a nonprofit organization leading the legal defense toward end-of-life care says, “While many bills are drafted each year, the majority fail. Some consider it a failure most bills don’t end up becoming law, but we view these bills as a testament to the growing support of the Death with Dignity movement.”

Opponents said the Legislature should not interfere in decisions made by a doctor and a patient. “Dying is very difficult and sometimes painful, and as a Legislature we have no business interfering with this very personal process,” said Democratic Rep. Tom Woods of Bozeman.

A competing bill aiming to prohibit the prosecution of doctors who prescribe such medication and give doctors guidelines in these situations has been tabled in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Bill 202, introduced by Democratic Sen. Dick Barrett of Missoula, also would give terminally ill patients the right to request medication to end their life. It’s the third time Barrett has introduced legislation to delineate parameters for aid in helping a person to die.

Without formal laws guiding the procedure, no state reporting is required in Montana, and it is unknown how common the practice is. A Missoula doctor said in a public hearing at the Capitol earlier this month that he has been involved in about 10 cases.

(TM and © Copyright 2015 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)