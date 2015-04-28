Churchill: Concern About Farquhar

Danny Farquhar has been an integral part of the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen each of the past two seasons. In 2013, the right-hander posted an insane 12.77 strikeouts-per-nine that helped him produce a 1.86 FIP. He followed that up with another strong season a year ago in 66 games, including 10.27 K/9 and an improved walk rate of 2.79 versus 3.56 the previous season. In 11 innings this season, however, Farquhar’s walk rate is back up to 3.27 and he’s not missing bats as often, dropping his strikeout rate to 8.18. But those numbers, in and of themselves, do not represent the concern I have with the 28-year-old’s current status in the M’s relief corps.

Farquhar, on top of the nice strikeout ratio in his first two seasons, induced ground balls rates around 42 percent. That’s sunk to 26 percent in 2015. Command and pitch selection can be part of that. Farquhar told 1090 The Fan over the winter that he has scrapped the two-seamer, so perhaps the ground ball rate was destined to drop to some level.

Pitchers, even relievers that go one or two innings per appearance, have trouble surviving with so many balls being hit on a line or in the air without balancing it out with big strikeout numbers. Basic batted ball data tells us so, and looking at 2014, not one single relief pitcher in all of baseball finished the year with a Fielding Independent Pitching under 3.5 with a ground ball rate under 30 percent without having a strikeout rate at 8.5 or higher.