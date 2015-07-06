Russell Wilson Appears In Church Q&A; Talks Faith, Abstinence

(CBS Seattle) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made an appearance for a Q&A session at The Rock Church in San Diego over the weekend. Wilson, who is openly devout (and often posts scripture from his official Twitter account) helped lead a discussion about about his faith, his family, and his relationship with singer Ciara.

The Church’s Pastor Miles McPherson and Wilson carried on with casual banter — McPherson even got a playful jab in about Wilson’s height (“What are you, about 5’9”? he asked; “Yeah, 5’8”’ joked Wilson).

Wilson admitted he wasn’t always as devout as he is today, saying that when he was young he used to go to church to see a crush; however, he began to foster his faith as he grew older. According to Wilson, at 14 he dreamt that his father passed away, and Jesus walked into the room and told him “I’m preparing you.” This moment, and a number of other moments Wilson discusses in the video, have helped shape his faith.

Wilson also spoke about his relationship with his girlfriend, singer Ciara [Harris].

“She’s everything you could ever want, honestly. She’s a special girl. I met her I don’t know how long ago… five, six months ago. Funny thing is, I told somebody ‘that’s the girl I want to be with’ before I even met her.

“She’s been through some heartaches too, I’ve been through some heartaches. I was married before. I married the person I was with in high school since I was like 15 years old, that didn’t work out, unfortunately. But for me, I just trusted that God would do the healing process… I met this girl named Ciara, who is the most beautiful woman in the world; the most kind person, the most engaging person; I could probably learn more from her.”

Take Me Away.... A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jun 29, 2015 at 10:01pm PDT

Wilson added that he and Ciara have made the decision to remain celibate until marriage:

“She was on tour, she was traveling, and I was looking at her in the mirror… and she was sitting there and God spoke to me and said ‘I need you to lead her’… and so I told her right then and there, what would you do if we took all that extra stuff off the table, and did it Jesus’ way?

“For me, I knew that God had brought me into her life to bless her, and for her to bless me. And to bless so many people with the impact that she has [and] that I have. We’re not going to be perfect by any means — you know, life’s not perfect, nobody is perfect. But he’s anointed both of us. I know that he’s calling for us to do something miraculous., something special. And I told her, and she completely agreed with the fact that… ‘can we love each other without that?” And if you can love somebody without that, then you can really love somebody.”

Wilson joked that the decision to remain celibate in a relationship can be a tough one. “I ain’t gonna lie to ya’ll now, I need you to pray for us.” he said. “If there’s a 10, she’s a 15. So I need ya’ll to pray for me.”

Wilson and McPherson — who is a former pro-football player — also spent some time chatting about what the Seahawks will look like in the 2015 season.

Talking about Seattle’s Super Bowl loss, McPherson asked Wilson whether he questioned God in that moment. Wilson answered with a thought he says he’s been using to grow.

“Sometimes you question God and sometimes you don’t,” said Wilson. “And I think there’s a lot of times in life — like I question God. I’m like ‘God, why this did happen? Why did that have to happen, you know, why did this relationship not work?’ And that’s another thing too, is just thinking about relationships — or life just in general — just making sure you’re clear minded… making sure you find the peace of God, through all that. And so that’s been really important for me.”

–Stacy Rost, 1090 The Fan

