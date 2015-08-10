UN Report: Global Population Could Top 13 Billion By 2100

SEATTLE (CBS Seattle) — New research from the United Nations finds that the global population could top 13 billion by 2100.
CBS News reports that research from the United Nations Population Division believes the population worldwide by the end of the century will be 11.2 billion, with totals reaching between 9.5 and 13.3 billion.
The U.N. says the jump from the 7.3 billion currently will be due in part to a population explosion in Africa that is expected to triple or quadruple over the next 85 years.
The population in the United States is expected to increase by 40 percent – from 322 million to 450 million.
According to CBS News, the median U.S. age will increase from 38 to 44.7 years old. The research also expects the proportion of working-age adults to retirees will go down, falling more by half.
John R. Wilmoth, director of the U.N. division, says Asia’s population is expected to peak at 5.3 billion around the middle of the century, but come back down to 4.9 billion by 2100.
The findings were presented Monday at the 2015 Joint Statistical Meetings in Seattle.
