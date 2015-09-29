Man Claims Heaven Is Primary Citizenship, Asks Judge If He’s Going To Deport Him To Heaven

DILLINGHAM, Alaska (CBS Seattle) — An Alaska man asked a judge if he will be deported to heaven since he says that’s his primary citizenship.
KDLG Radio reports Kevin “Birdman” Ramey was in a Dillingham courtroom after being arrested for owing over $84,000 in back child support.
When Judge Pat Douglass asked Ramey if he knew his rights, the former Togiak City Council member said he had three citizenships.
“It says if you’re not a U.S. citizen you could be deported. I know I have three citizenships: number one in heaven, number two in America, number three in California. And my primary citizenship, is of course, in heaven. So I was kind of wondering, are you guys going to deport me to heaven?” Ramey asked, according to KDLG.
Ramey is the head of Sui Juris Court Angels, a group which adheres to tenets of sovereign citizenry.
Ramey’s bail was set at $1,000. He claims the government lacks the authority to charge him.
