Butchers Debut Vending Machines Full Of Meat

CLE ELUM, Wash. (CBS Seattle)– Owners of a meat shop in Washington state are taking to the streets to offer customers their popular snacks.
Identical twins Doug and Don Owens, the owners of Owens Meats, told KOMO that business has been booming over the last few years. Up to 600 customers flock to the shop daily in search of tasty steaks, pork chops, and pepperoni. And while the staff is thankful for their patrons, the demand can take a toll on their personal schedules.
“When I come in here after hours to get a steak for myself, I have to sneak in through the back door and I have to kind of hide behind the counter,” Doug Owens told the station.
Over the summer, Owens started thinking of ways to offer customers their products without the shop being open at all hours.
“While I was hiding behind the counter it just kind of hit me that we need a vending machine out front,” Owens said.
The first Owens Meats Machine was installed at a bookstore in Ellensburg, and a second is located right outside their shop. Owens said the machines can ring in $300 on a good night.
The brothers say there are plans of 10 machines in the state within the next week.
“Within months or next year, hoping to have 100 to 200 to 300 machines,” Owens added.
Owens meat machine products are yumi and fresh, not like the stuff in the supermarket!