“That Was In”: Great Moments in Sportsmanship

By Michael C. Jones

A midweek tennis match during the first week of January doesn’t usually make news, but one has for an extraordinary display of sportsmanship. Tuesday night in Perth, Australia, Australian Lleyton Hewitt was serving to American Jack Sock in the second set. Serving at 30-0 and down 5-4 for the set, Hewitt’s first serve was called out by the umpire. Hewitt stepped to the line preparing to launch his second serve when Sock uttered a sentence reverberating around the sports world.

“That was in if you want to challenge it.”

Hewitt looked across the net in amused disbelief. Even the umpire chuckled at Sock’s display of sportsmanship. “Challenge it!” Sock encouraged. With the crowd roaring in approval, Hewitt indeed challenged the call, and the electronic review showed, indeed, it was in.

Many players would have let it go figuring they got away with one. But Sock wanted to win fair and square. He didn’t though. Hewitt, who has announced he will retire after the Australian Open later this month, won 7-5, 6-4. But Sock’s display of sportsmanship is a memory Hewitt is likely to carry throughout his retirement.

Sock’s sportsmanship, while unfortunately rare, is not unprecedented. Here are four other examples of standout sportsmanship.

RUNNER HELPS RIVAL

Meghan Vogel of West Liberty-Salem High School won the state title in the 1,600 meter race for Division III girls in Columbus, Ohio in 2012. But that was not the highlight of her day. Just 20 meters from the end of the junior’s next race, the 3,200, sophomore Arden McMath collapsed ahead of Vogel. Rather than race past McMath for another title, she stopped and helped McMath to the finish line, making sure McMath crossed first. Vogel told reporters afterward, “She deserved to finish ahead of me.” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiQ4SNkx_Z8)

QUARTERBACK REJECTS RECORD

Nate Haasis was poised to break the conference record for career passing yards. His Southeast High School of Springfield, Illinois, was playing their rival, Cahokia, in the Central State Eight Conference, in the last game of the 2003 season. Cahokia was up 36-20 and just had to run out the clock. But Haasis was 29 yards short of setting the conference passing yardage record, 4,998 yards, held by Griff Jurgens of Chatham-Glenwood, who ended his career in 1998 with a state championship. On that Springfield gridiron on October 25, strangeness ensued. Cahokia scored easily, though they didn’t need to, and Southeast got the ball back. Haasis passed for a 37-year completion with eight seconds left, giving him a record 5,006 yards passing. Haasis didn’t know it at the time, but the two head coaches had conspired to let Cahokia score, then give Haasis an easy completion. Haasis noticed that Cahokia’s defenders were 20 years off the ball and didn’t seem interested in trying to stop the play. When he learned what the coaches had done, Haasis, and many in his community, were disgusted. Haasis wrote a letter to the Central State Eight Conference requesting that his final pass be disallowed and the record reverted. He wrote, “I would like to preserve the integrity and sportsmanship of a great conference for future athletes.” Conference administrators granted his request.

OPPONENTS CARRY BASERUNNER

Senior Sara Tucholsky had never hit a home run before her Western Oregon softball team faced Central Washington in Ellensburg in 2008. Tucholsky crushed a pitch from Mallory Holtman for a three-run homer, and in her excitement as she began her trip around the diamond, she missed first base. As she realized her error and put on the brakes to return to first base, she injured her knee, tearing her ACL. The umpires informed Western Oregon that her teammates were not allowed to assist her rounding the bases. And in a ruling that was later deemed to be erroneous, the umpires added that if Tucholsky were replaced by a pinch runner, her home run would become a two-run single. Holtman asked if the rules allowed the opposing team to assist. The umpires allowed it, so Holtman and teammate Liz Wallace carried Tucholsky around the bases to home. Western Oregon won 4-2. Tucholsky, Holtman and Wallace won an ESPY for the year’s best moment.

LONG JUMPER GIVES PERILOUS TIP

Let’s say you’re competing in a track meet. You can’ help but notice that on his first two attempts at the long jump, your chief rival fouled. One more foul and he would be disqualified for the finals. Since the subject is sportsmanship, you know that you can’t just let the guy continue as he has so he will be eliminated from medal contention. Nope, you pull him aside and say, look, man, just take off a good few inches short of the foul line. You’re good enough that those few inches won’t make a difference, and your final attempt will land you in the finals. Now consider that the jumper who fouled was American Jesse Owens, who would set a world record in those finals and win the Olympic gold medal. The athlete who gave him advice was German Lutz Long, and Long advised the enemy in front of his ultimate boss Adolf Hitler at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin. That may be the gutsiest sportsmanship ever.