The Pay Gap Between Seattle’s Top Male and Female Athletes

By Michael C. Jones

The Seattle Storm have had a tough few years since winning their second WNBA title in 2010. They were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round in 2011, 2012 and 2013, and missed the playoffs in 2014 and 2015. The Storm’s hopes to reverse this trend and bring a third championship to Seattle hinge on their recent #1 overall draft pick, Breanna Stewart of the University of Connecticut, who has four NCAA titles on her resume.

A top draft pick, a superstar player in college, surely the Storm will pay a high price for Stewart to lead them back to championship contention, right? Not so much. The WNBA has a league maximum salary, which in 2015 was $107,000. We know this because Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, who won three NCAA championships with UConn, skipped that paycheck because a Russian club team offered to pay her $1.5 million — 15 times more. In an open letter to Mercury fans, Taurasi wrote, “They offered to pay me to rest and I’ve decided to take them up on it. I want to be able to take care of myself and my family when I am done playing.”

The gender wage gap is fodder for political campaigns and a legitimate issue for American businesses and their workers, and it may be nowhere more dramatic than in professional sports. In general, the wage gap is considered to be 22 cents: women make 78 cents compared to the dollar men make for the same work. The highest paid player in the NBA this season was Kobe Bryant, who took the Lakers for $25 million.

That’s more than 233 times the WNBA maximum salary.

But wait, I hear you thinking, that’s apples and oranges, right? The NBA brings in many times more revenue than the WNBA, so those higher salaries must be justifiable, correct?

Again, not so much. While it’s true we can’t expect Stewart or any other WNBA player to command a salary in the tens of millions, it can be argued that WNBA players deserve more. Vice Sports’ David Berri crunched the numbers and found that the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement with its players ensures that they be paid about half of league revenue. Berri estimated WNBA owners are paying their players about 33 percent of league revenue. “We are clearly underestimating WNBA total revenues,” he adds. “So our 33 percent figure is likely too high.”

With this disparity in mind, we present a list of the highest salaried players — men and women — on their respective Seattle sports teams, along with a snapshot of their accomplishments. (We are not taking into account endorsements, which are harder to peg but do present opportunities for women to narrow the gap.) Consider this food for thought during this all-important presidential election year.

Basketball

Ray Allen, Sonics, $14.6 million (2006-2007): No NBA titles while with the Sonics, but he did score the second most points in a game in Sonics history, 54 in a win against Utah on January 12, 2007.

Sue Bird, Storm, $107,000 (2015): Two WNBA championships, voted a top 15 player in the first 15 years of the WNBA.

Soccer

Clint Dempsey, Sounders FC, $4.6 million (2015): No MLS titles, but he’s a prolific scorer (he scored 25 goals total in the 2014 and 2015 seasons), and in a 2015 U.S. Open Cup match he tore up a referee’s notebook, which many players have considered doing, but few have done.

Hope Solo, Seattle Reign FC, $37,800 (2015, estimated): Solo’s figure represents the league maximum for NWSL players, and it seems safe to assume one of the biggest stars in U.S. women’s soccer would command the max. She led the Reign to two championship finals, and in 2014 stopped nine of every 10 shots she faced.

Baseball/Softball

Felix Hernandez, Mariners, $24.9 million (2016): No World Series titles, obviously, but he’s a Cy Young winner and perfect-game pitcher, and this season he has become the team’s all-time leader in strikeouts and wins.

Kylee Lahners, Dallas Charge, $5,500 (2015, estimated): Seattle doesn’t have a National Pro Fastpitch League team, but Lahners played for the University of Washington. NPFL players earn an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 per season. An outfielder for the Huskies, Lahner ranks 3rd all-time in UW home runs and had a fielding percentage of 1.000 her senior year.

Football

Russell Wilson, Seahawks, $18.5 million (2016): One Super Bowl, two NFC championships, engaged to Ciara, spends Tuesdays at Children’s Hospital, beloved future Ring of Honor member.

Kase Tukutau, Seattle Majestics, $0: Tukutau was one of eight Seattle Majestic players chosen as 2015 All-Americans in the Women’s Football Alliance. WFA teams play full uniform, full pad tackle football, but they aren’t paid, and in fact players must pay about $1,000 just to join the team. Tukutau anchored the Majestics’ defensive line through two undefeated seasons, and was their 2014 Rookie of the Year. Fun fact: Tukutau played on the boy’s football team during all four of her years at Lincoln High School in Tacoma.