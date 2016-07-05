Is Ciara Worried Her Ex Could Hurt Russell Wilson?

SEATTLE (CBS) — Is singer Ciara worried her ex-boyfriend, rapper Future, could hurt Russell Wilson?

According to TMZ, Ciara — who is engaged to the Seattle Seahawks quarterback — said in her $15 million defamation lawsuit against Future that she is worried about threats her ex has made against Wilson.

Among these threats are a Tweet posted by Future with gun emojis pointed at footballs. Also cited is a line from Future’s newest track, “Juice”, in which he raps: “Tryin’ to f*** my baby mama, dog what’s up with you? You gon’ make me get a heat, I’m pullin’ up on you.”

Ciara and Wilson have been dating since early in 2015, and became engaged in March 2016. Last Fall, after photos of Wilson pushing Ciara and Future’s son in a stroller were were released, Future lambasted the couple for what he called “a publicity stunt.”

“At the end of the day, I’m for publicity stunts,” he said. “Leave my son out of the publicity stunts. Just leave him out of your relationship.”

Ciara, in an appearance on CBS This Morning in August of 2015, said she felt there was a double-standard in Future’s criticism.

“I was involved [with Future’s children] very early in the stage of us getting to know each other,” she said. “It’s kind of like, ‘Well, what’s the difference here?’ I think that even for the men that were outspoken, it’s like, wouldn’t you want someone to love on your child, or love on the child that you are speaking about?”