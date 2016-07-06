Russell Wilson And Ciara Are Married

SEATTLE (CBS) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara have officially tied the knot.
Ciara posted a photo of the couple on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, along with the caption “We are The Wilsons!”
The two exchanged vows at Peckforton Castle in England in front of 100 of their closest friends and family members.
TMZ Sports also reported the couple were getting married Wednesday, and that cell phones not allowed at the ceremony.
Entertainers Kelly Rowland and Jennifer Hudson shared pictures on Instagram (of what may be pre-wedding shots) with Rowland at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool, and Hudson in an evening gown.
The couple began dating in the spring of 2015, when they were spotted at a Seattle Mariners game. Wilson later brought Ciara as his date to the White House Correspondents dinner, cementing news of their relationship.
Wilson popped the question in March of 2016.
