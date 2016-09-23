Cascade Mall Shooting: The Latest

September 23, 2016 8:56 PM
Filed Under: burlington, cascade mall, Shooting

UPDATED 7:11 p.m. September 24 (PT): The Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday evening the Cascade Mall shooter is in custody, just over 24-hours after five people were shot and killed in a Burlington shopping center.

KIRO reporter Amy Clancy and KING 5’s Chris Ingalls are reporting police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the Cascade Mall shooting. 

The arrest was made in Oakharbor, Washington. According to Clancy, an officer recognized the man walking on the sidewalk and an arrest was made without incident.

UPDATE 8:32 a.m. September 24(PT): Authorities say they have recovered a rifle at the scene of the Cascade Mall shooting. The suspect is still at large, and a manhunt is underway. At this time, police do not have a name or positive identification on the suspect.

Police say the suspect appeared to enter the mall without a weapon, and walked into a Macy’s approximately ten minutes later with a rifle. There, the suspect fired multiple times and killed four women at the scene (one man died of his injuries at Harborview Medical Center).

The victims’ ages range from “teenager to senior [citizen].”

At this time, authorities do not believe there is evidence to support that this is an act of terrorism.

Police ask that those with tips or information on the suspect call (360) 428-3211 or email scinv@co.skagit.wa.us  

MORE:

SEATTLE (CBS/AP) — The first 911 call came in just before 7 p.m. on a busy Friday night at the Cascade Mall: A man with a rifle was shooting at people in the Macy’s Department Store.

By the time police arrived moments later, the carnage at the Macy’s makeup counter was complete. Four people were dead and the shooter was gone, last seen walking toward Interstate 5. A fifth victim, a man, died in the early morning hours Saturday as police finished sweeping the 434,000-square-foot building.

“There are people waking up this morning and their world has changed forever. The city of Burlington has probably changed forever, but I don’t think our way life needs to change,” Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said Saturday at a news conference. “This was a senseless act. It was the world knocking on our doorstep and it came into our little community.”

As the small city absorbed the news, critical questions remained, including the identity of the shooter, his motive and his whereabouts. A massive manhunt continued and police broadcast a plea for tips. The FBI said terrorism was not suspected.

The gunman was described by witnesses to police as a young Hispanic man dressed in black. Surveillance video captured him entering the mall unarmed and then recorded him about 10 minutes later entering the Macy’s with a “hunting type” rifle in his hand, Mount Vernon Police Lt. Chris Cammock said.

Authorities did not say how the suspect may have obtained the weapon – whether he retrieved it from outside or picked it up in the mall — but they believe he acted alone. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

The identities of the victims — four women who ranged in age from a teenager to a senior citizen — were withheld pending autopsies and notification of family. The identity of the man who was fatally shot was also withheld.

“Probably one of the most difficult moments for us last night was knowing that there were family members wondering about their loved ones in there,” Cammock said.

As police scrambled to find the shooter, this small city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Seattle settled into a new and nerve-wracking reality.

The community of 8,600 people is too far from Seattle to be a commuter town, but its population swells to 55,000 during the day because of a popular outlet mall, retail stores and other businesses. Burlington is the only major retail center within 30 miles (48 kilometers) in a region where agriculture is king, said Linda Jones, the president of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce.

Surrounding Skagit County has deep agricultural roots and is home to families that have worked the land for generations. Farmers produce about $300 million worth of more than 90 different crops a year — a heritage that’s celebrated each October with tours of family farms that attract thousands, according to Washington State University’s agricultural extension.

Residents, rattled by the fact that the shooter was still on the loose, relied on those bonds Saturday to comfort each other at a community gathering in a city park.

“It’s too scary. It’s too close to home,” said Maria Elena Vasquez, who attended the gathering with her husband and two young children.

“I’m a little nervous even taking her to her soccer game today with this person still on the loose. But I want to keep it normal for her,” she said of her 7-year-old daughter.

Those who survived were still trying to process what happened as their community became the latest entry on a list of places known by the rest of world for mass shootings.

As the shots rang out, shoppers hid in dressing rooms and bathrooms and made hushed, terrified phone calls to relatives. One woman started running with her 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter only to slip and fall — and then watch as the shooter strode past her terrified children, KIRO-TV reported on its Twitter feed.

“We have never been so scared in our lives,” the woman texted the station.

Joanne Burkholder, 19, of nearby Mount Vernon, was watching the movie “The Magnificent Seven” in the mall’s theater when security guards came in and told them to evacuate immediately. Dozens of panicked moviegoers gathered in the hallway, and Burkholder heard screaming as the officers escorted them to safety in a parking lot.

As she drove home later, she had to pull over because she was shaking so hard, she told The Associated Press.

“I’m just very thankful for my life this morning. I’ve never been so terrified in my life,” she said Saturday, trying to hold back tears as she attended the community vigil.

“You’d think it would happen in Everett or Seattle, but a small town of Burlington, I’d never dream something like this would happen.”

The parking lot was closed Saturday and emergency management officials told people they would be able to retrieve vehicles later in the day, though the mall was shuttered.

The Cascade Mall is an enclosed shopping mall that opened in 1990. It features J.C. Penney, TJ Maxx, and Macy’s stores, among other stores, restaurants and a movie theater.

On Sept. 17, a man stabbed 10 people at a Minnesota mall before being shot and killed by an off-duty police officer. Authorities say Dahir Ahmed Adan, 20, stabbed the people at the Crossroads Center in St. Cloud.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Comments

One Comment

  1. Chandigarh models escort says:
    September 24, 2016 at 2:48 am

    Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.

    I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put
    this content together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and posting comments.

    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Robert McCabe says:
      September 24, 2016 at 10:50 am

      Odd how they were able to say he is hispanic so soon,especially since he doesn’t look Hispanic at all,he looks like an islamic terrorist doesn’t he?Perhaps they are waiting until after the debate to tell us the truth,Trump won’t let that happen.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Tim Sarver says:
        September 24, 2016 at 11:31 am

        He totally looks Hispanic, but I agree he also looks like an Arab or Persian. I would say Muslim but that’s a religion not a race.

      2. Chris Long says:
        September 24, 2016 at 12:34 pm

        Because the MSM doesn’t WANT him to be an Islamist. They’ll say anything to deflect from the fact he looks Middle Eastern. The MSM doesn’t WANT it to be terrorism, and will resist calling it such until no longer credible to do so.

        Total spin.

      3. Larry Longerham says:
        September 24, 2016 at 12:41 pm

        Probably because Skagit County (a farming community) has the 2nd highest Latino population in the state. But you’re paranoia is understood.

      4. Goober Pea (@chicobill) says:
        September 24, 2016 at 1:52 pm

        Someone who thinks that everyone with black hair and olive skin is Hispanic might say that (they usually say Mexican, even though Hispanic is a big world). But he’s not he’s a Sunni Muslim with a uni-brow. He’s younger maybe younger than 20.It is a copy of the Somali attack in Minnesota but with a gun and no off duty copy to snuff the creep. They have the gun and his prints by now. If he is a legal resident most likely they know who he is. But they won’t release it until after the debates for political reasons. It’s like Hillary said the video was responsible for Benghazi. So he’s either a young Muslim with no driver’s license or background check or an illegal who came from the Southern border with no record. Either way Obama doesn’t want the truth to come out now.

      5. jdon48 says:
        September 24, 2016 at 2:30 pm

        they do not say Islamic terrorist in Washington state. ot even allowed to say “capitalism” there.

      6. Steve Connor says:
        September 24, 2016 at 3:09 pm

        Obama and the rest of you on the Left Coast have your head in the sand. Refusing to hurt the feelings of the other Muslims that play by the rules. This is the way it works. Blacks get pulled over for doing nothing cause their black, and blacks commit most of the crimes in the inner cities proportionately. Muslims are suspicious to us all because of the radical fringe that wants to take over the World. Hitler wanted to take over the world, the German people didnt.

        If we keep thinking this is a law enforcement issue, then why arent we enforcing the law at the southern border ? We are at war, and have been since 9/11/01. They only know strength and Obama shows them the money.

      7. Eric says:
        September 24, 2016 at 6:32 pm

        Thank the Lord I live in Texas where I can defend myself and family against people like him. These terrorists love going where they have a good chance of killing maximum people and where they put up a sign as you enter their state saying, “please don’t hurt us; we don’t and won’t defend ourselves.”

      8. tessa says:
        September 24, 2016 at 6:41 pm

        He’s more than likely in Mexico by now

      9. Alan says:
        September 24, 2016 at 7:27 pm

        The “Hispanic” description came from the witnesses – who see many Hispanics in daily life. Fairly likely to be true, since he’s clean-shaven.

      10. Mark Gerrard says:
        September 24, 2016 at 11:53 pm

        He could have been one of those ‘white hispanics’ like the media says. Besides he didnt really shoot anyone because all he had in his hands was a book! Ya know?

    2. Zeke45 says:
      September 24, 2016 at 1:57 pm

      Larry wrote “But you’re [sic] paranoia is understood.”

      ==========

      More apt to say “your suspicion is justifiable.”

      We all know that the lying sellout so-called “mainstream” media are run by the establishment and that they have a narrative — and most astute people have a pretty good idea of the hierarchy of the points on their agenda — and the “official story” they put out is often laughably propagandist and/or vague and/or nebulous and/or deflective and/or incomplete, and so forth.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Larry Longerham says:
        September 24, 2016 at 4:21 pm

        Good catch on the your/you’re faux pas.

        However, the msm narrative/ineptitude/agenda notwithstanding, I meant paranoia. In fact, the context of your post may be exactly why that paranoia exists. It’s also not the only place with a narrative – just look at the comments section here,

        At any rate, witnesses (allegedly) say ‘Hispanic’ in a community that is nearly 20% Hispanic and with practically no middle eastern population. I’d say the chances are pretty solid he’s Hispanic. But by all means jump to conclusions before the evidence is in. No need to let the facts get in the way of a good narrative, eh?

      2. kalil gibran says:
        September 25, 2016 at 4:19 am

        Allihoo Arkbar

    3. Richard1939 says:
      September 24, 2016 at 3:26 pm

      A half million votes for Trump every time something like this happens No one believes that Hillary can or will try to stop these evil attacks,,,, Not politically correct!!

      Reply | Report comment
      1. kalil gibran says:
        September 25, 2016 at 4:26 am

        There are a lot of real donkeys out there protecting the muslims. Now apologize to all hispanics and vote for Trump.

  2. Spleenicus says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:22 am

    K is for Koranimal

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Abdul Keddou says:
      September 24, 2016 at 1:57 pm

      Clearly looks like a Middle Eastern Muslim Quranderthal. “Hispanic” is what the liberal Muslim nuthuggers are hoping he is because they dont want Islam to be exposed for the barbaric, violent religion that it truly is. Ask me, I know because I grew up as a Coptic Christian in a Muslim country, but my family and I had to FLEE FOR OUR LIVES after Muslim mobs burned down our church and beat my cousin to death.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Handsome Jack says:
        September 26, 2016 at 8:56 pm

        ‘Quranderthal”
        Brilliant! I love it!

  3. hiram says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:25 am

    I suspect this ahole dutifully points his ass into the air 5 times a day..

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Sal befor (@salb4) says:
      September 24, 2016 at 7:51 am

      ” Hispanic man ” My ass…. you know where he comes from. Politically correct BS

      Reply | Report comment
      1. muskratlove says:
        September 24, 2016 at 9:11 am

        Absolutely, we all know he was another radical Islamist, the MSM continues to protect the Obamessiah and Illary, trying to fool the public.

  4. Obamunist_Party (@Obamunist_Party) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:26 am

    Is he an illegal? Seattle is a big sanctuary city. Liberals consider it an honor to be murdered by an illegal or by a Muslim jihadi. 72 crack pipes.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. whooosh says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:29 am

    My daughter lives near Burlington. I’ve been there many times and there are a lot of Obama border trash living in that area.
    Probably another radicalized welfare king.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. TOZ says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:32 am

    Was the mall a gun free zone?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Scott P says:
      September 24, 2016 at 7:46 am

      Didn’t he know the mall was a gun free zone?

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Jane Parx says:
        September 24, 2016 at 8:16 am

        Maybe that’s why his post is in the form of a question. One thing sure, it’s a good thing none of these Americans were taking advantage of what little is left of the right to bear arms, someone could have been hurt. Like the democrats always say, the only people in America with the right to bear arms should be criminals and cops.

    2. mrfubo says:
      September 24, 2016 at 8:18 am

      I think the whole city of Seattle is a gun free zone. Am I wrong?

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Dg says:
        September 24, 2016 at 8:53 am

        State of Washington is a BRAIN FREE ZONE.

    3. Grizz Mann says:
      September 24, 2016 at 10:49 am

      No return fire. I would say it was a free fire zone.

      Reply | Report comment
  7. RIKKI says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:33 am

    this is a first AN HISPANIC MAN TURNING MUSLIM…….

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Jan Conroy says:
      September 24, 2016 at 1:25 pm

      Islam is the fastest growing religion in Latin America. Check, the Los Angeles Times did a puff piece on the issue back in 1999. One of the guys arrested after the San Bernardino terrorist attack was an Hispanic convert to Islam. Mexico is full of Muslim converts. So is South America.

      Reply | Report comment
  8. Howard Frump says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:35 am

    A Hispanic? Looks like a typical Muslim in the photo.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. Richard1939 says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:36 am

    Another half million votes for trump!

    Reply | Report comment
  10. ilovevictoriasbows says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:36 am

    Muslim or hispanic. Hillary says she going to stop all deportations. This will make liberal cities even more dangerous. Vote Hillary 2016!

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Ladini says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:36 am

    Ongoing MultiiSkittle Enrichment.

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Big Mama says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:37 am

    in today’s media and dishonest govt world ..”Hispanic” is probably code for MUSLIM

    Reply | Report comment
    1. timefortrump says:
      September 24, 2016 at 9:52 am

      Good point

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Roy says:
      September 24, 2016 at 10:42 am

      What do these liberals have against hispanics? George Zimmerman was called a White Hispanic when he sent obama’s son to the hearafter.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Warden Clyffe says:
        September 24, 2016 at 6:04 pm

        Roy… The common word ‘hear’ means to process sound waves into information within one’s brain. Are you stupid?

  13. Femail says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:37 am

    Time to start packing heat to buy clothes and food people. No gun, no chance. Your bet, gamble at leisure.

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Max Hathaway says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:39 am

    Here’s a possible suspect

    https://m.facebook.com/john.hodges.52?tsid=0.4066267998258004&source=typeahead

    Reply | Report comment
  15. malice420dotcom says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:39 am

    More Hope and Change Yes We Can.
    Bring America back..
    rvn70/71

    Reply | Report comment
  16. HeywoodJablowme says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:41 am

    Either an Obama Dreamer or a refugee. Bet the farm.

    Reply | Report comment
  17. busseja says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:42 am

    Doesn’t look Hispanic at all in the photo. Looks Syrian or maybe Saudi. The black ISIS shirt doesn’t lend itself to Hispanic either. Being Seattle, I am surprised they showed the picture at all given the person is obviously not white.

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Rose Cramden says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:46 am

    Maybe this time we can save taxpayer money and shot the a-hole a couple hundred times when he tries to get away.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Warden Clyffe says:
      September 24, 2016 at 6:06 pm

      Shoot, dimwit. Verb tense is not a mystery.

      Reply | Report comment
  19. arcticfox1 says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:47 am

    Hispanic man? Mohammed Rodriguez?

    Reply | Report comment
  20. Matilda Scully (@MatildaScully) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:49 am

    Hispanic? He looks Mid-Eastern to me. Then again, all terrorists look alike.

    Reply | Report comment
  21. Sal befor (@salb4) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:49 am

    Obama let in too many terrorists, and HILLARY wants to let many many many more in…. WHY????

    Reply | Report comment
  22. R. Daniels says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:49 am

    Hispanic? Looks like a Muslim committing jihad.

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Commieobamie says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:49 am

    Another obama lover.

    Reply | Report comment
  24. Joe says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:50 am

    By the looks of the man I have to wonder if he was imported by Obama for this very mission.

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Nolan Conley says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:52 am

    What we are witnessing in these times are the total lack of respect for others and the lack of God and Jesus Christ in our lives. When I was a kid and I’m 61, we always went to church… Baptist, Catholic, Methodist, Presbyterian… whatever brand, and we learned the 10 commandments, the Golden Rule and had a moral compass to live by based on the teachings of God and His Son Jesus Christ. We didn’t have nearly as many of these atrocities.

    Fast forward to today. A large portion of our politicians (and any other profession you can think of) lie to us with wild abandon. Parents don’t take their kids to church as they feel they don’t need God. Our “glorious” president imports muslims by the boatload that we don’t want and spends our money with wild abandon that we don’t have. Kids have NO respect for others or authority and challenge it with hatred every chance they get. Welcome to the world without God.

    Also, was this mall restricted from civilians carrying guns legally? When will the liberals learn criminals DON’T FOLLOW THE LAW. Duh! I’m not a cop and have been legally carrying a gun for years and have never shot anyone. Don’t even want to. I had the opportunity to shoot a young misfit stealing from my home but didn’t. Oh, gee… must be because I’m one of those hated Christians.

    Lastly, these is no such animal as an “assault weapon” or “assault rifle”. It’s a term the media dreamed up to make guns sound bad. A gun is a tool… no different from a hammer, machete or chain saw. The good people will use it properly and the bad wont.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Mjacks says:
      September 24, 2016 at 8:13 am

      Ding, Ding, Ding. We have a winner here folks. Best comment of the day. May GOD bless you and your family my friend. Stay safe.

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Jmf2osix says:
      September 24, 2016 at 9:05 am

      I don’t know what’s worse, a liberal or a bibal beater who thinks he knows everything. This kid is a Muslim, his parents don’t go to church, Christ ain’t going to do chit for this creep. Put your bibal away Pollianna, and wake up and smell the jihad.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. CO Jones says:
        September 24, 2016 at 1:46 pm

        Jmf2osix: > “I don’t know what’s worse, a liberal or a bibal beater who thinks he knows everything.”

        He gave an opinion, “bibal”-phobe. It’s exercising free speech.

        The problem isn’t Islam. The problems are (1) the West destroying Muslim counties and thinking there will be no blowback (how did America respond when attacked by Japan in 1941?) and (2) not vetting immigrants.

        WWII Germans were Christian. Both Hitler and Goebbels were Catholic. So did we hate Christianity? No. We didn’t event hate “Germans” (half of Americans then having roots in Deutschland). We hated Nazism and those who practiced it.

        There are millions of decent, peaceful, religious Muslims in the world. We don’t need a new Inquisition or witch hunts to deal with aberrations. We need to stop invading/destroying Muslim lands. We also need to build a wall and only let in folks who…whatever their race, religion, or background…hold our values.

    3. Martha says:
      September 24, 2016 at 10:58 am

      Amen Nolan

      Reply | Report comment
    4. JB says:
      September 24, 2016 at 12:00 pm

      Wow. What an ignorant, stupid comment. You fit right in around here.

      Reply | Report comment
    5. John Martin says:
      September 24, 2016 at 2:12 pm

      I understand that the US Army does define “Assault Rifle” – a short, compact, selective-fire (semi-automatic or fully automatic) weapon that fires a cartridge intermediate in power between submachine gun and rifle cartridges.

      Reply | Report comment
  26. Ryk Lee says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:52 am

    Looks very Middle Eastern to me, regardless, I’m sure if we gave him bigger checks and more free stuff, he wouldn’t have acted out in this manner. Get with it Seattle or keep paying the price.

    Reply | Report comment
  27. Sal befor (@salb4) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:53 am

    Washington State is Very Democratic. They need more immigrants, send them all to Washington state, they love em….

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Ryk Lee says:
      September 24, 2016 at 9:49 am

      Seattle and the surrounding I-5 corridor is predominantly Dem, the rest of the state , not so much.

      Reply | Report comment
  28. LockHerUp says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:53 am

    A Mexican Islamic Terrorist.?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Youguessedit says:
      September 24, 2016 at 8:13 pm

      Hispanic?!
      Almost as dumb as Mayor Of NYC last week not wanting to say the huge explosion in the Chelsea dumpster was a bombing.

      Avoidance and denial is not a plan.

      Reply | Report comment
  29. Matilda Scully (@MatildaScully) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:53 am

    What’s next? “Cover me dear, I’m going to the shoe department…”

    Reply | Report comment
  30. Auntie Vyris says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:55 am

    Five people? Why was he allowed to do this?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Mjacks says:
      September 24, 2016 at 8:19 am

      Because he lives in a liberal state. The average law abiding pro-gun citizen is neutered by politicians who are scared of guns. However, I think Washington state is a conceal carry state. Maybe in the mall it is not allowed, hence the killings.

      Reply | Report comment
  31. Todd Clemmer says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:56 am

    Geeze I hope this doesn’t dampen our chances of receiving more 3rd world religion of peace members.

    Reply | Report comment
  32. Jack says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:58 am

    I can’t read it, but–unfortunately for the MSM–it doesn’t look like a Trump 2016 shirt.

    Reply | Report comment
  33. jaz says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:58 am

    It’ll keep happening until decent people protect themselves. The herd of lefties will have to be further thinned though before they agree it’s a good idea.

    Reply | Report comment
  34. Lori says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:00 am

    Is that the line now? Claim an Islamic is Hispanic because their skin, hair and eye color are indistinguishable to the average American? Good!

    Why? Because it confirms exactly what I’ve been saying since 9/11–they can cross the border pretending to be a Mexican and speak Spanish while they patiently wait as sleepers, breeding more.

    We are infiltrated by the hundreds of thousands by now!

    Reply | Report comment
  35. mal says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:00 am

    Hispanic? could just as easily be muslim middle easterner.

    Reply | Report comment
  36. Tim Roberts says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:00 am

    And not a peep from the media that these racist exterminations targeted WHITES.

    Reply | Report comment
  37. Darin Warren says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:01 am

    Terrorism is alive and strong in America! See something, say something! Report ALL musliims! ALLLLL OF THEM!! Absolutely NONE are innocent.

    Reply | Report comment
  38. Pauly says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:01 am

    A “white” Hispanic man.

    Reply | Report comment
  39. Jo Se says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:02 am

    Hispanic? Based on what? Looks Muslim.

    Note that there are few, if any, Hispanic Muslims as they kicked them out of Spain El Cid!

    Also, Hispanics enjoy watching beautiful woman not covered heavily.

    Reply | Report comment
  40. MAGA2016MAGA says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:03 am

    Given recent events, I believe we are supposed to now flip cars, burn storefronts, smash in businesses, and block highway traffic while beating innocent bystanders of other ethnicities.
    Or do only the blacks get to do that and get away with it?

    Reply | Report comment
  41. Randall Smith says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:04 am

    I need clarification, was this a White-Hispanic, or does it depend on the race of the victims?

    Let’s see if the victims are white it’s just Hispanic, if the victim is/are black it must be a White-Hispanic….Now I’m beginning to understand….wait, is there such a thing as a Black-Hispanic?……Now I’m getting confused again…I’m going to have to check with the New York Times and get back to you……..

    Reply | Report comment
  42. aubreyfarmer says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:04 am

    Had all those victims been armed and properly trained he would not have had such an easy time murdering them. Try putting a bullet on target when someone is shooting back at you. People that choose to render themselves defenseless should never preach about disarming to those that don’t share their opinion.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Lori says:
      September 24, 2016 at 8:19 am

      It was a “gun free zone” which ensures innocent people are mowed down

      Reply | Report comment
  43. Gteo5*66@34546^& says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:05 am

    He’s a Democrat “dreamer” living the dream in a sanctuary city. Good luck with the hell hole you are creating idiot democrats.

    Reply | Report comment
  44. Jo Se says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:06 am

    What? No one in Macy’s have a gun? Oh, it’s Washington. Thanks Starbucks. Won’t be long before the Muslim terrorists find coffee shops fun.

    Reply | Report comment
  45. Norge says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:06 am

    Welcome to your voter approved ‘Fundamenatley transformed America’. Thank-you Washington State & Seattle for your support!

    Reply | Report comment
  46. Jim Southerland says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:07 am

    Hispanic? He looks like one of Mohammed’s missionaries spreading alla’s love.

    Reply | Report comment
  47. William K. Edmondson says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:08 am

    They’ll find him eating tacos at the mosque.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. willis forster says:
      September 24, 2016 at 12:05 pm

      The local police should have videos of every person going into and car driven to the local mosques, but no, thats profiling.

      Reply | Report comment
  48. Kitcha says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:09 am

    Have they caught Mohammad yet?

    Reply | Report comment
  49. Joe M says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:11 am

    Doesn’t look Hispanic to me. Looks more like muslim.

    Reply | Report comment
  50. James Liester says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:11 am

    Sawed off rifle…doesn’t he know that is illegal? Sharp face, thick matted black hair, non-white, definitely a far east illegal. Another reason to get your conceal carry and put it in your purse ladies. Men, don’t leave home with out it!
    Vet 1969-1973

    Reply | Report comment
  51. Joe says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:11 am

    Alahu Akhbar?

    Reply | Report comment
  52. Wharfplank says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:12 am

    Another fine, upstanding, Obama/Clinton voter…

    Reply | Report comment
  53. Stephen Fuchs says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:12 am

    With cameras at every entrance to a mall proper, there should be no excuse for anyone carrying a rifle to be allowed to enter. Security absolutely needs to be increased at the entry points.

    Reply | Report comment
  54. Nellie Bouchard says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:14 am

    Ok. This spin will be interesting.
    Prayers for the victims. I just can’t imagine…
    That being said: Trump/Pence…2016.
    Law and order must prevail.

    Reply | Report comment
  55. Paul King says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:15 am

    Just remember, a vote for Hillary is a vote for open borders.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Jose Jimenez says:
      September 24, 2016 at 8:19 am

      Lets hope the stupid, ignorant and parasitic are not yet the permanent majority.

      Reply | Report comment
  56. Jose Jimenez says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:17 am

    Can they still say Hispanic?……..but not Illegal or Arab?

    Reply | Report comment
  57. annjo1 says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:18 am

    Shots fired at 7 pm. Emergency medical personnel cleared to enter at 8:30 pm. 90 minutes for victims to lie there and bleed out. Folks, we’re on our own. Pack a trauma kit along with your gun when you go out shopping. The person you save from bleeding out may be yourself.

    Reply | Report comment
  58. Mistanick says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:18 am

    This is a false flag. The Muslim (he is not a Mexican) carries in a rifle and no one notices? Really?

    Reply | Report comment
  59. Mike Mertens says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:20 am

    Hispanic? Is that what we’re calling all dark-skinned males with beards from the Middlleast who randomly shoot innocent people? I guess he could have also been Italian…….

    Reply | Report comment
  60. Citizen Survivor says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:22 am

    Just a wild guess here. The “FBI” knew about this guy. The “neighbors” knew about this guy. Just a little more money to combat “homegrown terrorists”. Same tired old story – new face… new location. Never to be heard of by next week. Follow the money.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Citizen Survivor says:
      September 24, 2016 at 8:34 am

      How could I forget. Gun control, gun control, gun control.

      Reply | Report comment
  61. Mike Herman says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:25 am

    I’m guessing the perp will be either “Mohamed” or “Ahmad”.

    Reply | Report comment
  62. luxomni says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:25 am

    Keep looking for a Hispanic and you will never find your Muslim terrorist.

    Reply | Report comment
  63. Mob Smash says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:25 am

    I have no idea why anyone would leave their home unarmed.

    Reply | Report comment
  64. Mike Herman says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:28 am

    HiLIARy will bring in about a million more Muslims, so if only 1/10 of 1% of them are intent on terror….just sayin’

    Reply | Report comment
  65. Freddy Vicente says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:29 am

    ANOTHER ISLAMIC TERRORIST ATTACK. 4 IN ONE WEEK. LIBERAL MEDIA IN A PANIC. YEAH SURE HE IS HISPANIC

    Reply | Report comment
  66. Margaret Grey says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:31 am

    That is not an assault rifle in his hands and what happened with the 2nd suspect he was seen with at the theater? White male 6-3 goatie beard

    Reply | Report comment
  67. ttt says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:32 am

    tttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt

    Reply | Report comment
  68. iodiner says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:33 am

    Muzlims can look an awful lot like “hispanics”

    Reply | Report comment
  69. MikeBuildsUSA says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:34 am

    Missing an opportunity to experiment w/ situation. Pull out all law enforcement and let community activists, BLM, all other that demonstrate against police procedure and let them go find the gunman and apprehend him w/o any weapons.

    Reply | Report comment
  70. dred says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:34 am

    How does one say “Allahu Akbar” en Español?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Andrew Clayterman (@Clayterman44) says:
      September 24, 2016 at 10:17 am

      In Spanish you say Allah’s Snackbar like this … ass-oh hole-oh and her followers as dune-kuhns.

      Reply | Report comment
  71. Otis says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:34 am

    The gun is not what liberals would brand an assault rifle. Look at his right hand. Conventional stock and no pistol grip. Kind of resembles a Marlin .22. Hard to tell.

    Reply | Report comment
  72. Alan Whitney says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:36 am

    “Hispanic?” My money is Arabian, or Middle Eastern.

    Reply | Report comment
  73. Frank Griffin says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:37 am

    I really do not trust the media to tell the truth but either way this needs to be stopped with better and stronger immigration policies. If it’s a latino illegal or yet another muslim spreading the religion of peace Trump has the correct policies. Hillary offers nothing but more prayers for the dead.

    Reply | Report comment
  74. Jack Foobar says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:37 am

    Do you think Dune Coon Hussein will invite him to the White House after he claims his rights as a Muslim POS have been oppressed?

    Reply | Report comment
  75. john says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:40 am

    Looks middle eastern, but the last thing the media wants to do is look islamaphobic. Sorry Puerto Ricans your going to be the new initial description of terrorist suspects. Gotta love the mooslims. Who else could get away with killing your whole family and then get to call you a racist for being angry about it. Time to hunt mooslims.

    Reply | Report comment
  76. MikeyBoy says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:40 am

    I cant read this! I just cant. The writer is horrible! On top of the bad grammar, the website resfreshes automatically. Just so you are aware, having an auto-refresh function doesn’t necessarily reel in traffic. This is no Drudgereport, i mean come on, this is a local news website. So what is there to refresh about.

    Reply | Report comment
  77. Flannigan McGaffigan says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:41 am

    If an Hispanic, he might have come here to do jobs Americans won’t do…and vote for Hillary.

    Reply | Report comment
  78. RTUT says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:41 am

    I don’t buy/patronize where I cannot carry. The malls don’t have security for this type of thing. Hillary Clinton has men surrounding her with guns yet she wants us to be disarmed. That is a pretty selfish behavior.

    Reply | Report comment
  79. Roger Bacon says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:41 am

    If this guy’s an illegal alien or a Muslim (very likely), Trump just won the election.

    Reply | Report comment
  80. Joe Campbell says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:42 am

    Hispanic is not a race.

    Reply | Report comment
  81. Roger Bacon says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:42 am

    If this guy’s an illegal alien or a Muslim (very likely), Trump just won the election.

    Reply | Report comment
  82. Dg says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:50 am

    Bring me the head of Mohamed Garcia.

    Reply | Report comment
  83. Howard Loomis says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:52 am

    When you hear hoof beats think horses not zebras
    When you see an olive skinned terrorist think Muslim not Mexican.

    Reply | Report comment
  84. gunnyginalaska says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:52 am

    CBS = SEE B.S. The shooter IS NOT Hispanic but a raghead dirt squirrel and probably one Obama let in! WELL DONE OBAMA. Hey Libs: “COEXIST!”

    Reply | Report comment
  85. Alan J. Perrick says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:52 am

    ASIA FOR THE ASIANS, AFRICA FOR THE AFRICANS, WHITE COUNTRIES FOR EVERYBODY!

    Everybody says there is this RACE problem. Everybody says this RACE problem will be solved when the third world pours into EVERY white country and ONLY into white countries.

    The Netherlands and Belgium are just as crowded as Japan or Taiwan, but nobody says Japan or Taiwan will solve this RACE problem by bringing in millions of third worlders and quote assimilating unquote with them.

    Everybody says the final solution to this RACE problem is for EVERY white country and ONLY white countries to “assimilate,” i.e., intermarry, with all those non-whites.

    What if I said there was this RACE problem and this RACE problem would be solved only if hundreds of millions of non-blacks were brought into EVERY black country and ONLY into black countries?

    How long would it take anyone to realize I’m not talking about a RACE problem. I am talking about the final solution to the BLACK problem?

    And how long would it take any sane black man to notice this and what kind of psycho black man wouldn’t object to this?

    But if I tell that obvious truth about the ongoing program of genocide against my race, the white race, Liberals and respectable conservatives agree that I am a naziwhowantstokillsixmillionjews.

    They say they are anti-racist. What they are is anti-white.

    Anti-racist is a code word for anti-white.

    Reply | Report comment
  86. porterv says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:55 am

    Looks like a jihadi to me. Remember when they said that “we are fighting them over there so that we don’t have to fight them here.” Well they are here. The filthy stupid politicians brought them. Sooner or later we must round them up and ship them back, because we are not going to live together. Ever!

    Reply | Report comment
  87. Gary Johnson says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:56 am

    jeez the racism in these comments, and then they wonder why people riot for injustice.

    Reply | Report comment
  88. Louis Handwerker says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:58 am

    It looks like his Black ISIS teeshirt was in the cleaners that day. It is a irresponsible to declare this guy is Hispanic w/o proof positive. We need to know who to look for and shouldn’t limit our scope.

    Reply | Report comment
  89. Hugh Mungis says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:03 am

    Typical misinformation constructed by the skype media. Trust me. I bet if you nerds put half the time into curing cancer as you do on comment boards like this I’d have 20 more years of life right now. You see, the shadow masters hit me with their tumor satellite after I discovered tower 7 was hosting a Illuminati meeting on September 11th, and George Bush was actually trying to save the world by hitting the towers with his plane holograms. I didn’t read this article.

    Reply | Report comment
  90. Bob says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:04 am

    Many people will be blamed for this tragedy. However, one person and one person only is to be held accountable: the person whose job it was to hang up the sign that said “Gun-Free Zone.”

    Reply | Report comment
  91. Forest Wilson says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:04 am

    We will have to force assimilation on these animals by exercising our 2nd amendment God given right to send them to their maker – or assimilate, the choice is yours. Bye bye animals!

    Reply | Report comment
  92. Friedrich says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:05 am

    Results of the Godless amoral Atheistic secular humanist rulers of the government and public schools ………. The Atheistic religion is responsible for 100,000,000 + murders in the 20 th century and 21st

    Reply | Report comment
  93. David A Crabtree says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:06 am

    Hispanic my arse.

    Reply | Report comment
  94. LeeP says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:08 am

    Picture is clear enough to show it is NOT a so-called assault weapon. The brown stock is continuous from front to back. Can’t be an AR15 or AK47 type rifle. Most likely a bolt action hunting rifle or small caliber semi-auto hunting rifle.

    Reply | Report comment
  95. LeeP says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:12 am

    Clinton and Obama needed another mass shooting to push gun bans. There have been far more mass shootings under Obama than all other presidents combined, not surprising as they are needed to justify gun bans. Just like the 2500 guns supplied to Mexican killers under Fast and Furious.

    Reply | Report comment
  96. Jmf2osix says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:16 am

    This kid doesn’t look at all Hispanic. The dark brows and lashes indicate middle eastern. We’d rather insult the Hispanic population in Everett and accuse one of their own of such a violent crime then to insult the peaceful Muslim population. This is typical Seattle PC garbage. He’s Muslim terrorist, just like the 1 in 4 Muslims in America.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Andrew Clayterman (@Clayterman44) says:
      September 24, 2016 at 10:23 am

      “He’s Muslim terrorist, just like the 1 in 4 Muslims in America.” 4 in 4…. the other 3 lied.

      Reply | Report comment
  97. dennbo49 says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:18 am

    Alien hu akbar! This is the new normal.

    Reply | Report comment
  98. mrsilvergrill says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:21 am

    Another quality picture from a mighty fine, deluxe, p-funk, top notch, gourmet security camera.

    Reply | Report comment
  99. Fred Vicente says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:21 am

    HISPANIC?? 4 TERRORIST ATTACKS IN 1 WEEK. LIBERAL MEDIA IN A PANIC. Time to protect Hillary and Obama. Blame this workplace violence, global warming, a video. But don’t you dare blame this on radical Islam!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  100. RobbieK says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:22 am

    Sorry, but the photo clearly shows an Arab. The nose and skin color are dead give aways! Another Jihadi frustrated we will never allow our country to be ruled by Sharia.

    Reply | Report comment
  101. Jeffrey Shultz says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:22 am

    “At this time, authorities do not believe there is evidence to support that this is an act of terrorism.”

    Then what kind of act is this? Recreation? A VERY big part of the problem in America today is just who these “authorities” are and how they “think.”

    Reply | Report comment
  102. Marsha Moore says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:30 am

    So, the “shooter” enters without gun…. then appears in Macy’s with a gun, shoots women. THEN media tries to claim he “looked” Hispanic. When was the last time America saw a “Hispanic” terrorist. the lefties think because Americans are against illegal immigration, they would believe a Hispanic terrorist. How DUMB. If they have the gun they have fingerprints, hiding name. Terrorist plain and simple!

    Reply | Report comment
  103. JImmbbo says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:30 am

    Lessee – if the perp is
    HISPANIC ILLEGAL ALIEN – He’s just trying to support his family
    MUSLIM – We must not jump to conclusions
    WHITE – he’s a racist with a military machine gun of a type that MUST be banned

    Reply | Report comment
  104. Casey Last says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:30 am

    I’m no expert but this guy doesn’t look Hispanic….we’ll know soon enough….

    Reply | Report comment
  105. Harlowe Thrombey says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:35 am

    The gunman is not Hispanic.
    Hispanic men may be trashy, loud, Modelo littering, Subwoofer-booming lowlifes… but they are not mass murderers.
    Mass murderers are White or Arabic.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Frealo says:
      September 24, 2016 at 9:56 am

      From 1982 through 2013 there were 66 mass killings in the US. Of those, 22 were committed by non-whites. That’s one-third (33%). In 1982, non-whites comprised 20% of the US population. The average non-white population percentage between 1982 and 2013 was around 28.5%.

      Reply | Report comment
  106. suibne says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:45 am

    traitor in the white house.

    Reply | Report comment
  107. Daleute says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:46 am

    very soon Americans will declare “open season” on these swine, and when that happens we will see street justice.

    Reply | Report comment
  108. Fed up citizen says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:48 am

    “At this time, authorities do not believe there is evidence to support that this is an act of terrorism.” Are you kidding me? How is this NOT terrorism? Let me help the authorities. Here is the definition of terrorism straight from the FBI website.

    “Domestic terrorism” means activities with the following three characteristics:

    -Involve acts dangerous to human life that violate federal or state law;
    -Appear intended (i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination. or kidnapping; and
    -Occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the U.S.

    Reply | Report comment
  109. Frealo says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:48 am

    Sounds like one of BO’s muzzies.

    Reply | Report comment
  110. Gregory Brittain says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:48 am

    We don’t know yet if this was another Muslim Jihadist attack, like MN. To say “On Sept. 17 a man stabbed 10 people at a Minnesota mall” shows the “see no Islam” bias of the MSM. It was a Muslim male Jihadist who stabbed 10 people at a Minnesota mall [and another one on planted bombs in NY and NJ] shouting “alhu ackbar.”

    In the times past when the KKK lynched a black man [all of whom were Democrats BTW], you would not say “men” lynched a black man. You would identify the group and their ideology.

    Reply | Report comment
  111. Snake says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:49 am

    This is what should have happened if the communist state of Washington allowed American Citizens to carry

    http://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/gwinnett-county/video-shows-woman-shooting-at-invaders-during-gwinnett-home-invasion/448984282

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Larry Longerham says:
      September 24, 2016 at 9:11 pm

      Washington IS an open-carry state.

      The level of ignorance and stupidity in this comment section has reached biblical proportions.

      Reply | Report comment
  112. timefortrump says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:50 am

    No friggin way that guy is Hispanic – more likely MIDDLE EASTERN – maybe one of those nice Syrian refugees?

    Reply | Report comment
  113. Letonqua Jackson says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:51 am

    Seattle. The land of touchy feely sensitive tolerand pot headed communist pukes. How’s that tolerance working out now? Seattle used to be cool before it was taken over by these pukes and the piles of feces “immigrants” they love so much.

    Reply | Report comment
  114. Tony says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:54 am

    Walking into a mall and shooting people with a rifle is an act of terrorism. Domestic or international but it’s still an act of terrorism. He also looks like a mohammad to me.

    Reply | Report comment
  115. Bill says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:54 am

    FYI for those outside the area – Seattle is run by feeble leftist democRat pajama boys and both the mayor and governor are useless illegal-loving, terrorist-coddling weaklings.

    Reply | Report comment
  116. J'Moke says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:59 am

    Funny how a law abiding conceal carry individual isn’t allowed to have a gun on his or her person in a mall where you’d most likely need a gun. “liberalism is a mental disorder”

    Reply | Report comment
  117. Frealo says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:03 am

    There’s a reason he killed those 4 women. They didn’t have their heads covered. They were violating the rules of Sharia!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  118. Bill says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:04 am

    Maybe they can ask the Seattle City Councilpuke, the avowed SOCIALIST broad complete with the oh-so-diverse turdworld accent, why her “Gun-Free Zone” signs didn’t keep out this Mohammed and his gun.

    Stupid Seattle leftists and their moronic policies are wrecking a great city.

    Reply | Report comment
  119. TK Stoke says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:05 am

    No, No this was not terrorism, he was just mad about the return policy of the mall.

    Reply | Report comment
  120. Christopher Dunson says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:09 am

    Another gun-free zone ? Wanna bet he doesn’t stand for the national anthem either ?

    Reply | Report comment
  121. Youguessedit says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:12 am

    There go 5 Hillary votes.

    Reply | Report comment
  122. Youguessedit says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:16 am

    Viva La Allah…
    Has a weird ring to it.

    Reply | Report comment
  123. canes58 says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:17 am

    the land of obama!

    Reply | Report comment
  124. Colleen Pater says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:18 am

    gotta love that vibrant diversity can feel us getting stronger

    Reply | Report comment
  125. mdoocey says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:18 am

    He doesn’t look ‘Hispanic’ to me.

    Reply | Report comment
  126. Jean says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:18 am

    Muslims crossing our southern border often pass themselves off as Hispanic. Apparently, stupid Americans don’t know the difference between Africans and Hispanics.

    If the Pope had half the balls of Pope Urban in 1095, and if the European presidents had half the balls of King Philip II of France and King Richard I of England, we would slaughter these animals.

    Reply | Report comment
  127. Hugh Janus (@HughJeinus) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:20 am

    So the people were shot at around 7pm and the emergency medical teams weren’t allowed in until 8:30pm? So the wounded had wait 1.5 hours for medical help?

    Reply | Report comment
  128. Bill Kilgore says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:20 am

    Hispanic?? Just the MSM’s way of avoiding the possibility the shooter could also be a middle eastern Muslim. Obviously, CBS feels “they all look the same”.

    Reply | Report comment
  129. Bill White says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:20 am

    Clearly, this was the rifles fault.

    Reply | Report comment
  130. Mike says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:25 am

    Blacks, brown, muslims – Every day we get another crime committed by them.

    “At this time, authorities do not believe there is evidence to support that this is an act of terrorism.”

    Right – And I’m a Vulcan.

    Reply | Report comment
  131. Kendall Eskew says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:25 am

    Sure doesn’t look hispanic to me. Our press and left liberals in charge will say anything to excuse muslims of what they are doing. Dollars to donuts this guy is of Arabic descent and a muslim.

    Reply | Report comment
  132. Frank says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:25 am

    More proof white people are devils.

    Reply | Report comment
  133. Andrew Clayterman (@Clayterman44) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:34 am

    Dune-coon sand-flea camelhumpers.

    Reply | Report comment
  134. Gerard Williams says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:39 am

    Most likely a Franciscan Monk in disguise!! GMAB!

    Reply | Report comment
  135. Bob says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:41 am

    Was that one of those Hispanic Muslims?

    Reply | Report comment
  136. David says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:42 am

    Prayers for the victims families. Now, if only we had more signs and laws telling bad people to not enter gun free zones with weapons intent on causing harm to others, I’m sure it would have been prevented….right? Pardon my sarcasm. Just my comment pointed at politicians.

    Reply | Report comment
  137. Buz Chertok says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:43 am

    This wanton random citizen assassination by a murderous maniac who either doesn’t value his own life and painlessly ends it after committing his heinous acts……or is not deterred by any punishment handed out by the civilized society of which he is NOT a member. A new particularly cruel and unusual punishment must be devised and approved to apply to anyone who even tries to commit mass murder in our peaceful public places.

    I would personal recommend public hanging—with a non-slipping noose so that the sub human piece of excrement being executed dangles and dances for a long time as he strangles to death with close ups of his empurpled face with its tongue extended beyond any possible expectation and his damned eyes bulging like blood shot pool balls………With that image in mind along with the surety that it would apply to HIM should he decide to shoot up a mall, some creep might just decide to shoot himself instead to avoid such and end.

    Reply | Report comment
  138. Grizz Mann says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:44 am

    Any of Obama’s “dreamers or ISIS refugees relocated in the area?

    Reply | Report comment
  139. Alpha Dog says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:45 am

    ya right. a f u c k i n’ chalupa did this. NOT. Definitely another crazed sand n!gger.

    Reply | Report comment
  140. James Robbison says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:47 am

    And Gov. Inslee’s reply to this: (wait for it…) “One MORE reason why we need to take guns out of RESPONSIBLE gun owner’s hands!”

    Reply | Report comment
  141. Theo West says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:55 am

    All those mall shootings and bombings those awful Hispanic terrorists have been doing.. oh wait…. Can’t wait for them to admit he was yelling “Allahu Akbar” while shooting.

    Reply | Report comment
  142. Vincent says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:59 am

    Let’s see. We’re ALLOWED to jump to conclusions and blame the police when they shoot thugs. But we’re NOT allowed to assume this murderer is another Soldier of Allah? Is that the deal?

    Reply | Report comment
  143. Fred Vicente says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:59 am

    ANOTHER ISLAMIC TERRORIST ATTACK. Liberal media in a panic. Sure that guy is a Hispanic. And also blame this on global warming, workplace violence, or on a video.

    Reply | Report comment
  144. Richard Clark says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:02 am

    He is brown. Quick someone call him Hispanic so no one will think he is a Muslim.

    Reply | Report comment
  145. Michael Maher says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:02 am

    Allahu jose!!!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  146. David says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:03 am

    Not Latino. Looks Arab or Turkish.

    Reply | Report comment
  147. Michael Maher says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:03 am

    do not call the FBI with any info, they are corrupt

    Reply | Report comment
  148. MSM Sucks says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:04 am

    Im sorry but a man walking through a mall randomly shooting people.
    most definitely IS an act of terror.

    Reply | Report comment
  149. Michael Maher says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:06 am

    James Comey says there was no intent to hurt anyone and no prosecutor would take the case.
    so lets end the manhunt

    Reply | Report comment
  150. Richard Clark says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:07 am

    #whitegenocide. White Nations are the ones being invaded. White Nations are the ones who are brainwashed into thinking they need DIEversity. Stop this now or your children will pay the price of your appeasement with their blood.

    Reply | Report comment
  151. williampenn says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:11 am

    Bet the mortgage on Muslim. Bet the car title on FBI had him on watch list and did nothing. Bet the pension on more and more and more of these incidents, courtesy of Obama Administration.

    Reply | Report comment
  152. ilovevictoriasbows says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:12 am

    Washington State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Mark Francis said police were seeking a Hispanic man wearing black and armed with a rifle last seen walking toward Interstate 5.

    Throwing hispanics under the bus.

    Reply | Report comment
  153. Triggered says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:12 am

    They describe him as Hispanic because this is Seattle and we don’t want to send the wrong message, do we??? STICK WITH THE NARRATIVE (because the facts just get in the way). You know – like the same way we declare the black man shooting a black man in North Carolina is a racist hate crime that is all whitey’s fault. That way all the cool kids will like us!

    Reply | Report comment
  154. jogreggre says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:13 am

    Thank you CBS Seattle for writing a responsible, non-inciting article. The killer may be Hispanic, he may be a radical Islamist, we just don’t know at this point. I hope the community helps the authorities to catch him.

    Reply | Report comment
  155. Gene Smith says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:15 am

    Who are they trying to kid? That is not a Hispanic, that is a diaper head.

    Reply | Report comment
  156. gewehrpatrone says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:16 am

    If you want more of this vote for Clinton, if not vote for Trump, it’s that simple people…

    Reply | Report comment
  157. Hugh Janus (@HughJeinus) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:17 am

    Could’ve used two Crispy Creme experts with rifles to provide cover so they could’ve got medical transport teams in there quickly, but instead the “safety” minded police delayed medical response for over an hour. “Gun Free Zones” and Police stupidity should make you rethink the idea that Police exist to protect you.

    Reply | Report comment
  158. Wallt Morgan says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:19 am

    Would have been helpful if Macy’s didn’t use potatoes for security cameras.

    Reply | Report comment
  159. Rollo Smith says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:22 am

    Note the dark dead eyes of the ME man. I’ve seen more than my share of mexicans and he doesn’t look hispanic to me. Either way it’s the failed policies of this corrupt government the last 40 years that have caused this. The buck stops there. WALL 2016 TRUMP. Hillary for Prison!

    Reply | Report comment
  160. mikey0 says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:24 am

    Anyone check the local mosque?

    Reply | Report comment
  161. Youguessedit says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:25 am

    Muslim Arab entering the U.S. across Mexico makes him Hispanic?

    Reply | Report comment
  162. Mary McCallan says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:40 am

    This is disgusting! If I were hispanic I’d be outraged. Where does the media get off suggesting that the murderer is hispanic.

    Reply | Report comment
  163. Dave says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:57 am

    Not hispanic. He is a muslim who shaved. You can tell by the extra thick black hair, and eye brows.

    Reply | Report comment
  164. vassarbushmills (@bushmillsvassar) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 11:58 am

    This is the state of Washington. Are they really looking that hard for this guy, on the chance (1/3rd) he may be Hispanic, and even illegal, and another 1/3rd that he may be Middle Eastern, but not Jewish?

    Reply | Report comment
  165. Vendicar Decarian says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:00 pm

    Who cares. Mass murders happen in America every day.

    That is why Americans are so free they are afraid to go out at night.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Pix L. 8r says:
      September 24, 2016 at 1:12 pm

      That’s the kind of Fundamental Transformation 7.9 years of Hope&Change gets you.

      Reply | Report comment
  166. scott says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:03 pm

    Syrian or Iranian. I grew up in a town with large Mexican and Assyrian populations. This dude is not (!) de Mexico.

    Reply | Report comment
  167. Joe Campbell says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:08 pm

    He looks like one of obama’s ME forced implant…

    Reply | Report comment
  168. Catherine Miller says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:08 pm

    They didn’t get a BOLO out until 4 hours after it happened. I, along with 19,000 other people was listening to the police scanner. It sounded like amateur hour. My guess is Mohamed Gonzales is in Canada by now planning his next Jihad.

    Reply | Report comment
  169. Nabuquduriuzhur says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:23 pm

    “At this time, authorities do not believe there is evidence to support that this is an act of terrorism.”

    At some point I hope our authorities will stop lying about terror events not being terrorist. V.I. Lenin, the father of modern terrorism, said that “the purpose of terrorism is to terrorize.” Redefining the word to be PC is not acceptable and only alienates the public.

    Reply | Report comment
  170. Roy Galutia says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:23 pm

    Security Cams and recorders are going to have to become more High definition …malls and stores Are going to have to invest money in High tech cameras ….having worked on and repaired security cam recorders I am not impressed with their quality of definition …we have the technology to see things from space the size of a dollar bill or smaller …shouldn’t be to difficult to develop security camcorders with higher definition …

    Reply | Report comment
  171. Mark Meyer says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:25 pm

    An illegal or a muzzie. My guess is muzzie.

    Reply | Report comment
  172. Troy Dynes says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:26 pm

    The shooter fits the profile of an obamaroid.

    Reply | Report comment
  173. Chris Long says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    “hunting style rifle”. Hmmm.

    Not an “Assault Rifle”…

    Reply | Report comment
  174. Guyver says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    2nd Amendment Folks. Its there for this very reason. WHY won’t you exercise it?

    Reply | Report comment
  175. Chris Long says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    What’s next ? We know the formula. Next they’ll say, It was an intentional act. After that the motive is unknown.

    Reply | Report comment
  176. Melissa Lipnutz says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    He looks Saudi…too young to have made the 9/11 flights is all.

    Reply | Report comment
  177. john says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:41 pm

    Do not arrest this man. He should be tortured, then shot. No trial.

    Reply | Report comment
  178. Sidney Austin says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:43 pm

    Looks like one of the bad Skittles jumped out of the bowl.

    Reply | Report comment
  179. Bob says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:44 pm

    Terror: Fear
    Terrorist: Anyone that creates fear
    Terrorism The practice of terrorizing

    The only question is if it was an Islamic terrorist. Because they’re not linked to Islamic terrorism doesn’t mean they are not creating terror. The mainstream media goes out of it’s way to avoid the word for some reason.

    Reply | Report comment
  180. Joel Barr says:
    September 24, 2016 at 12:53 pm

    Too bad there wasn’t someone (paid or civilian) with a gun to provide resistance. The weird part is the Mall promotes itself as a ‘Gun Free Zone’. Apparently terrorists don’t follow the rules.

    Heck, one could argue that terrorists prefer ‘Gun Free Zones as it helps ensure they won’t face any opposition.

    How sad.

    I’m praying for the people involved and their families.

    Reply | Report comment
  181. Sal Bando says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:01 pm

    Washington needs more gun free zones and safe places for the emotionally sensitive to recuperate.

    Reply | Report comment
  182. Pix L. 8r says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:07 pm

    Show of hands: have you ever, EVER seen the media publish “surveillance” photos clear enough to ID a perp? Anybody? Beuller…?

    Reply | Report comment
  183. Hugh Janus (@HughJeinus) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:15 pm

    Was this a “gun free” zone?

    Reply | Report comment
  184. Christy Waters says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:26 pm

    Hispanic, my ass…Try Muslim.

    Reply | Report comment
  185. LuJr75 says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:26 pm

    In other news – Hillary Clinton still can’t be trusted.

    Reply | Report comment
  186. TJ Andersen says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:37 pm

    Im sick of the marxist propaganda being perpetrated on US citizens. At best they dont have an idea of ID but most likely 99% at worst its probably a blood thirsty muslim. We are at war and the only leader who wants to treat it as war is Trump.

    Reply | Report comment
  187. Pops says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    Folks…we ALL need to accept the fact that times have changed…. in many, many ways. Our mindthink of preparation prior to, and during a public traveling thu such areas is indeed hazardous. There is a serious reason the mall store buying is in serious decline…this type action methinks heads the list !. Those who may be of the greatest assistance to the “mall cops” & real police, are staying home…i.e. those w/ concealed carry gun permits… as they realize they may be involved in expensive court proceedings, should they legally, effectively end a life threatening scenario. Seriously… I have NOT been in a mall in many years… how sad…how sad !

    Reply | Report comment
  188. john says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:51 pm

    They have a bad description “hispanic”. They have no leads. They know absolutely nothing but can make the statement that it is not an act of terrorism. Incompetent clowns. They lie and put the American people in danger to protect the hateful, psychopathic mooslim.

    Reply | Report comment
  189. Rick47635 says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:55 pm

    Keep ignoring it until it’s your child, spouse, mother, or father. This is the way of things. When it does hit close to home, what are you going to do?

    Reply | Report comment
  190. Jim Thompson says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:59 pm

    I like the “No evidence that this was terrorism”… Well guess what… there’s no evidence that it isn’t a terrorist either’.

    Reply | Report comment
  191. Blanche DuBois says:
    September 24, 2016 at 2:00 pm

    Hispanic? Yeah, sure! It’s another Aloha Snackbar “lone wolf”!

    Reply | Report comment
  192. John C says:
    September 24, 2016 at 2:10 pm

    Gee, it’s very interesting at how differently this ended, with the bad guy/ terrorist getting away and the Minnesota mall incident when an ARMED off duty Police Officer was there to send the terrorist to hell to meet allah and mohammed. In Washington State 5 innocent people were murdered and the bad guy got away. In Minnesota, where there was and ARMED good guy, people were injured and the terrorist was killed. I think the Minnesota ending was a better ending for the injured and those who weren’t injured because of the action of the Armed off duty Police Officer. Armed good guys can put a stop to attacks, whiny liberals cause them to continue and get worse.

    Reply | Report comment
  193. Rollo Smith says:
    September 24, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    It just builds the case for a WALL and for stopping ME refugees from infesting our once great nation. This must stop no matter what it takes even if that is removing our government and replacing it one that thinks logically and not with their rectum!

    Reply | Report comment
  194. iambicpentamaster says:
    September 24, 2016 at 2:14 pm

    “At this time, authorities do not believe there is evidence to support that this is an act of terrorism.”

    Is he wearing a shirt with an image of the World Trade Center on the front?

    Yeah, mass killing perpetrated by a young, Middle-Eastern male in black clothing probably has nothing to do with terror — at least not during a Clinton campaign for POTUS.

    Reply | Report comment
  195. Harry Seaward says:
    September 24, 2016 at 2:18 pm

    Build the WALL

    Reply | Report comment
  196. jdon48 says:
    September 24, 2016 at 2:33 pm

    really sad. mass murder occurs and the immediate impulse is to sacrifice the truth, to create a different narrative.

    Reply | Report comment
  197. Ed says:
    September 24, 2016 at 2:49 pm

    He looks Jewish to me more than anything else. As regards this pathetic description, CBS learn the meaning and difference of Hispanic and Latino. It is two different things unfortunately American is the only country it appears that does not understand the meaning of the words. .

    Reply | Report comment
  198. Dee says:
    September 24, 2016 at 2:50 pm

    Most likely a former relationship of one of the women killed … the others just collateral damage.

    Reply | Report comment
  199. Useful Vidiots says:
    September 24, 2016 at 2:51 pm

    It reads to me like he went in to see if specific people were on site, went out and got the gun and came back in. He knew them. Not random. Did it and got out.

    https://usefulvidiots.com/

    Reply | Report comment
  200. Steve Connor says:
    September 24, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    He is NOT Hispanic. I live in Phoenix Metro area and i know what Mexcian or Hispanic looks like.
    He is Middle Eastern and 99.9% likely (should i dare say it) an Islamic radical(or ized) terrorist !!
    Wake up media ! Wake up Law Enforcement !! You will have to if Trump is elected.

    Reply | Report comment
  201. The Soffitrat says:
    September 24, 2016 at 3:11 pm

    Good Liberals, all. Especially the shooter.

    Reply | Report comment
  202. John Johnston says:
    September 24, 2016 at 3:17 pm

    Folks, everyone needs to educate themselves about the history of this religion. That is not being an islamophobe or a bigot it is being a realist. There were 2 muhammads. The Mecca muhammad and the Medina muhammad. One meek and humble preaching peace, the other a 7th century wealthy, murderous, abjectly intolerant child rapist. The latter abrogated the peaceful former and preached jihad. These animals are following the practice of the warlord child rapist. Don’t believe me do your own due diligence.

    Anyone who is interested in understanding why these animals are attacking us can start here:

    Islam What the West Needs to Know

    Reply | Report comment
  203. Lionel Hutz (@Hutz15) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 3:23 pm

    Hispanic? How do they know? He looks Middle Eastern to me.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Steve Connor says:
      September 24, 2016 at 4:01 pm

      Obama criticizes our nation each and every time he goes abroad. Essentially sucking up to the people who he doesnt lead and did not elect him twice. He basically is calling of America “deplorable”…even his own supporters. We did not elect a POTUS, we elected a “Nation Organizer” built around diminishing America’s greatness and Whiteness. Hillary will do essentially the same for 4 years if she lasts that long, and its a moot point for she is not going to win anyway.

      Reply | Report comment
  204. Fred Mertz says:
    September 24, 2016 at 3:31 pm

    “At this time, authorities do not believe there is evidence to support that this is an act of terrorism.”
    Stupid remark of the decade. Was it an act of door-to-door vacuum cleaner salesmanship?
    If you don’t define terrorism as ‘killing a bunch of completely innocent people for no particular reason’, then exactly how DO you morons define terrorism??!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  205. Randy Thomas says:
    September 24, 2016 at 3:41 pm

    Most likely a follower of the religion of peace.

    Reply | Report comment
  206. Youguessedit says:
    September 24, 2016 at 3:48 pm

    Shoot him on sight.

    Reply | Report comment
  207. howard feinski says:
    September 24, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    A’m gonna take a leap of faith, ‘n be a bit premature, mebbe, He’s a Martian, probably illegal.

    Reply | Report comment
  208. Steve Connor says:
    September 24, 2016 at 4:02 pm

    Obama criticizes our nation each and every time he goes abroad. Essentially sucking up to the people who he doesnt lead and did not elect him twice. He basically is calling of America “deplorable”…even his own supporters. We did not elect a POTUS, we elected a “Nation Organizer” built around diminishing America’s greatness and Whiteness. Hillary will do essentially the same for 4 years if she lasts that long, and its a moot point for she is not going to win anyway.

    Reply | Report comment
  209. Jim Greaves says:
    September 24, 2016 at 4:14 pm

    He was obviously looking for safe space to shoot a gun in WA. He hates Jews and Christians. They hate him. He should be given a place in hell with 90-yr-old virgin pigs and dogs.

    Reply | Report comment
  210. JOSE says:
    September 24, 2016 at 4:32 pm

    WOW ANOTHER COUSIN OF THE FILTH IN THE WHITE HOUSE …YES ITS A MOOSLIME JUST LIKE HUSSEIN OBOWEL THE AMERICA HATING TRAITOR AND ALONG WITH HIS LAP GIRL HILLERY PIGTON WILL COVER THIS UP UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION…THE CRIMES THAT HUSSEIN AND PIGERLY HAVE COMMITTED ARE DESPICABLE…BOTH OF THEM ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THOUSANDS OF DEATHS BOTH AMERICAN AND FOREIGN…BOTH OF THEM SHOULD BE ARRESTED AND THROWN INTO GITMO WITH HUSSEINS FELLOW TERRORISTS…HOW SHAMEFUL THE DEMOC RATS ARE TRYING TO BLAME THIS TERRORIST ACT ON HISPANICS

    Reply | Report comment
  211. Kevin Lee says:
    September 24, 2016 at 4:49 pm

    I just don’t understand how he could have done this without a “military style assault rifle.” I thought that you had to have one of those to commit multiple murders. At least that’s the excuse they’re using for trying to ban them in Washington State. So if they succeed in that and then we still have multiple murders, I suppose they’re going to say we just need to ban all guns. But they won’t tell you that, it’s just those evil looking black guns that we have to get rid of (for now.)

    Reply | Report comment
  212. Diane D says:
    September 24, 2016 at 4:51 pm

    I can’t imaging going to a mall unarmed.

    Reply | Report comment
  213. Paladin says:
    September 24, 2016 at 4:51 pm

    When captured, his hands and feet should be removed. The wounds should be treated with pig grease before bandaging!!! If hispanic, hang an inverted crucifix around his neck after the removal!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  214. Dale Birmingham says:
    September 24, 2016 at 4:52 pm

    How about you UPGRADE YOUR SHIITTY CAMERAS!

    Reply | Report comment
  215. Mike S. says:
    September 24, 2016 at 5:32 pm

    From his actions of only shooting a few in a specific area, he may have had a grudge against a x girlfriend, wife or whatever and the others shot were just collateral damage. Of course it could have been an Islamic terrorist, but I think in that case he would have taken out as many as he could for Allah.
    Don’t forget, when seconds count, the police are only minutes away.

    Reply | Report comment
  216. John Harrow says:
    September 24, 2016 at 5:54 pm

    Wow. a bad skittle.😉

    Reply | Report comment
  217. russ says:
    September 24, 2016 at 5:57 pm

    Hispanic? Looks middle-Eastern and probably Muslim to me.

    Reply | Report comment
  218. Alfred says:
    September 24, 2016 at 6:36 pm

    Just think we no longer need to visit a third world country. You people brought your vacation home with you. Thanks. By the way, your grand children you really care about? Do YOU REALLY

    Reply | Report comment
  219. Pegon Zellschmidt (@PegonZellschmid) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 6:42 pm

    Police should quit their search and let Colin Kaepernick take over before some harm comes to the killer.

    Reply | Report comment
  220. KatrinaAnon says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:13 pm

    The only reason they think he is hispanic is from witnesses. The camera is too grainy to be certain. But he did choose a mall, and most of these are gun free zones. Makes it easy to be sure your victims areunarmed.

    Reply | Report comment
  221. anon says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:36 pm

    Could be related to satanic-club push in Mt. Vernon school district, need that ‘human sacrifice’ to get things done? https://www.sott.net/article/329181-Allow-After-School-Satan-programs-or-face-costly-lawsuits-Washington-state-school-told

    Reply | Report comment
  222. Joe Campbell says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:46 pm

    The suspect looks like one of obama’s forced ME implants…

    Reply | Report comment
  223. Scott Wallace says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:10 pm

    Arcan Cetin. is a Turkish Muslim who states he’s a Hillary supporter on his facebook page.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Larry Longerham says:
      September 24, 2016 at 10:14 pm

      Source?

      People who knew him are saying he was a conservative, in a rifle club and a member of ROTC.

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Larry Longerham says:
      September 24, 2016 at 10:17 pm

      He also said this:

      “In response to a letter in the Whidbey News-Times in May 2013 praising President Obama and Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Cetin commented that the pair’s liberalism ‘sounds like Communism.”’

      Reply | Report comment
  224. Margaret Grey says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:22 pm

    He looks remarkably like one of the Boston bombers. Weren’t they Mexican also?

    Reply | Report comment
  225. Osamas Pajamas says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:15 pm

    Our no-balls media are a bloody joke. This murderous rat is a goddam Kaboomistani.

    Reply | Report comment
  226. James says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:20 pm

    They aren’t reporting his name. Which means it’s a Middle Eastern, Muslim name so they are trying to hide that. If there wasn’t security video they’d probably lie and claim it was a white, conservative, Christian man with a black, scary-looking assault rifle and a Trump hat on.

    Reply | Report comment
  227. Mike says:
    September 24, 2016 at 9:31 pm

    The suspect’s name is Arcan Cetin

    Reply | Report comment
  228. Goober Pea (@chicobill) says:
    September 24, 2016 at 10:13 pm

    Allah Akbar-up yours you Turkish Muslim Terrorist. You will spend the rest of your long life rotting in prison.

    Reply | Report comment
  229. busseja says:
    September 25, 2016 at 12:05 am

    OK I get it. The Mexican who looked Islamic was indeed Islamic.
    Now the press will make this something it isn’t. Like motivated by a bad movie…….

    And they were watching what? The “Great-Grandchildren of the Magnificant 7”
    My God. Cast with a black, three gays, two transvestites, and a chinaman. I guess that guarantees the black guy gets the girl. I won’t pay to see this film but I bet I am right.

    Reply | Report comment
  230. Jack Kennedy says:
    September 25, 2016 at 12:53 am

    and another moozi with “mental” issues……………right, obama/lynch/hitlary?
    .
    OR…………………

    workplace violence

    Reply | Report comment
  231. Shaniqa Pikes says:
    September 25, 2016 at 2:45 am

    His name is Arcan Cetin, and he is from Turkey.

    Reply | Report comment
  232. GOD (@scourchedearth) says:
    September 25, 2016 at 3:34 am

    Totally staged…Do yourself a favor…Google Mall shooting Macy’s.. Look at news footage and photos and video, you will see Macy’s prominently displayed in every instance…Not saying Macy’s is behind the “shootings” but they are involved…Ask yourself too, where is the footage…Nothing…There are cameras everywhere…Who goes to a mall to shoot people too? There are far easier places…You have to park, walk past loads of people, witnesses…AND THIS GUY GOT AWAY?????????????LOL Faker than Nikki MInaj’s buttQ!

    Reply | Report comment
  233. Bob Bernet says:
    September 25, 2016 at 4:37 am

    Once again, it takes the far left media to report what the average 3rd grader could see at first glance. The left has spent so much time twisting themselves into pretzels to protect a certain group in the name of political correctness, they should sufficiently wipe themselves from elected office on November 8th. When it gets to the point that they literally deny what is in front of them, political correctness has become suicidal.

    Reply | Report comment
  234. Salem Lowe says:
    September 25, 2016 at 5:18 am

    So it turns out to be a muslim shooter, not “hispanic” like CBS reported. If I was hispanic, I’d sue the blatantly racist CBS and the racist author of this story.

    Reply | Report comment
  235. Joe Perry says:
    September 25, 2016 at 5:27 am

    When will everyone learn that the liberals, and by and large the media, are no friends to Hispanics (or Blacks). They just denigrated an entire ethic group to spare feelings and not offend anyone. Stick to the facts!

    Reply | Report comment
  236. Carol Rogers says:
    September 25, 2016 at 5:35 am

    Where was the Security at the Malls didn’t they see this man with a gun and no one in the store saw him to alert the police.

    Reply | Report comment
  237. franklin says:
    September 25, 2016 at 5:36 am

    POISON SKITTLE

    Reply | Report comment
  238. Lou Anthony says:
    September 25, 2016 at 6:08 am

    Unbridled flow of immigrants, kind of like a bushel of oysters – all it takes is one to kill you. The difference is you don’t have to let these immigrants into the US. It is about time for us to realize that a lot of muslims do not like our way of life and want to destroy us.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia