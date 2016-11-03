Detectives Search Near Town For Green River Killer Victim Remains

November 3, 2016 5:09 PM
Filed Under: gary ridgway, green river killer

SEATTLE (AP) — Detectives have searched a wooded area northeast of Seattle looking for the remains of a victim of one of the nation’s most prolific murderers.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday that as they get time, detectives continue to study information provided by Gary Ridgway about the women he killed over 20 years.

On Thursday, detectives and cadaver dogs searched a wooded area outside of Duvall, which is one of many locations Ridgway provided to police during the investigation after his arrest.

Authorities say detectives had no specific information about which victim may have been in that area.

Ridgway was convicted in 2003 of killing 49 women but he said he likely committed more than 71 murders. He is serving a sentence of life without parole.

Many of the women’s bodies have not been found.

