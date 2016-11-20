WATCH: C.J. Prosise Breaks Off 72-Yard Run For First NFL TD

Last week rookie running back C.J. Prosise arrived, and based on early returns this week it looks like he’s here to stay.
After a less-than-stellar opening drive that ended in a punt for the Seahawks, Prosise took matters into his own hands and broke off an impressive 72-yard touchdown run to give the Seahawks a 6-0 lead over the visiting Eagles.
Last week Prosise rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries but was a weapon as a receiver as well, catching seven passes for 87 yaerds.
With that one run Prosise eclipsed last game’s rushing total and is set up beautifully for his first 100-yard game of his young NFL career.
Not a bad way to score your first NFL TD.
