WATCH: C.J. Prosise Breaks Off 72-Yard Run For First NFL TD

November 20, 2016 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, cj prosise, NFL, seahawks

Bryan Altman

Last week rookie running back C.J. Prosise arrived, and based on early returns this week it looks like he’s here to stay.

After a less-than-stellar opening drive that ended in a punt for the Seahawks, Prosise took matters into his own hands and broke off an impressive 72-yard touchdown run to give the Seahawks a 6-0 lead over the visiting Eagles.

Last week Prosise rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries but was a weapon as a receiver as well, catching seven passes for 87 yaerds.

With that one run Prosise eclipsed last game’s rushing total and is set up beautifully for his first 100-yard game of his young NFL career.

Not a bad way to score your first NFL TD.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Seattle

DOWNLOAD IT NOW!
Watch Danny Bonaduce On DANNY TV

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia