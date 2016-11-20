WATCH: Doug Baldwin Throws Beautiful 15-Yard TD To Russell Wilson

November 20, 2016 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Doug Baldwin, NFL, russell wilson, seahawks

Bryan Altman

Could there be a quarterback controversy brewing in Seattle?

Well, no… but at least we now know that if an emergency situation ever arises, and the Seahawks find themselves in desperate need a QB, Doug Baldwin is ready to answer the call.

Don’t believe me? Just watch this DIME that Baldwin delivered to Russell Wilson for the 15-yard score. It’s a thing of beauty.

Credit for this one all around: Credit to the players involved for executing it and even more credit to the coaches for not only putting this play in the playbook, but having the, well, let’s just say courage to actually call it.

Well done, gents.

