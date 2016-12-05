Mike West Road Test: 2016 Ford F-150 4X4 SUPERCREW

Fords truck division is on a roll. They just racked up more awards for the F-150. And after driving the big boy for a week, I understand why it continues to get heaps of praise.

First, I was blown away by the price for my tester And not in a good way. Granted, it came with a lot of options, but $59,000 for a truck! You can spend up to 70-grand if you are so inclined.

However, to be fair, the F-150 drives more like a car and offers four-doors and seating for five and it delivers are 5-Star safety rating. Trucks have come a very long way in the comfort and safety department.

The 3.5L V-6 Ecoboost engine is fantastic. Gas mileage is pretty great for this heavy truck. 18-City and 22-Highway for an 18 MPG average. Aluminum rules!

What blew me away was how well the large Ford handled. You won’t mistake it for a sports sedan but it wasn’t a hassle to drive in city traffic. The brakes are a bit grabby, but I would take that over the spongy long stops of some other truck offerings.

The interior is very well done. Again, more car like. And Fords Sync 3 system is so much better than the one it replaces. Pairing a phone is no problem.Offerings like active park assist, lane keep assist and the optional 360-degree camera system can come in very handy when you are driving a vehicle as large as this beast.

You have a lot of choices when it comes to how many seats, doors and beds you desire.

As for the beds you can pick from 8-foot, 6-foot-6-inch, and 5-foot-6-inch. Regular and SuperCab and regular F-150’s come standard with a 6-foot-6-inch bed, and SuperCrew models come with a 5-foot-6-inch bed. Then you can upgrade to an 8-foot bed on Regular cab and SuperCab models, and you can upgrade to the 6-foot-6-inch bed in SuperCrew models. The configuration section on the Ford website comes in very handy in this case!

While my lifestyle doesn’t require a truck, I can see why Ford sells a boatload of these fine vehicles and why it keeps receiving so many awards.

Mike West CBS