Lawsuit: Seattle Officer Used Slur Before Protest Arrest

FILES PHOTO: NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Police arrest a protester during an ACT-UP and Occupy Wall Street demonstration on April 25, 2012 in New York City. Police arrested several protesters who chained themselves to toilets and furnature in the street, saying that people with AIDS are "being kicked to the curb" by Mayor Bloomberg due to recent policy changes in New York City. ACT-UP (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power), was marking their 25-year anniversary in supporting services for people with AIDS worldwide. They were joined by Occupy Wall Street protesters in a march from New York's city hall to Wall Street. The groups called for a tax on Wall Street transactions and speculative trades to raise money for to end the global AIDS epidemic and provide universal healthcare in the U.S. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

