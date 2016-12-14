Playoff Picture: Week 14 Brings NFC Seeding Shake Up

After losing to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, the Seahawks fell out of the first-round bye playoff position. However, with arguably the easiest strength of schedule in the final three games, Seattle still has an opportunity to to make a push for one of the top two seeds in the NFC.

Here’s how the rest of the conference shakes out…

NFC Playoff Seeds:

1. Dallas Cowboys (11-2) – Lost 10-7 vs. New York

The loss to the Giants on Sunday night wasn’t the end of the world for the Cowboys, who still hold a two game lead over New York in the NFC East with three weeks to play. That said, it did reveal to the rest of the conference that Dallas does have a weakness. Ezekiel Elliot continued to make his case for Rookie of the Year, the defense held the Giants to just 10 points, yet it all came down to their rookie quarterback. Dak Prescott wasn’t awful, but he is showing signs of first-season jitters that he had mostly avoided the first few weeks.

However, switching back to perennial starter Tony Romo may not only be detrimental to the Cowboy’s playoff hopes, but could also seriously mess with Prescott’s future, mentally and physically.

2. Detroit Lions (9-4) – Won 20-17 vs. Chicago

There’s just something about these Lions… Winning five straight is impressive no matter who you play. This weekends win over the Bears wasn’t particularly spectacular, but Detroit took care of business in what could have been a trap game to move into the second seed in the NFC. Matthew Stafford, who suffered a torn ligament in the middle finger on his throwing hand, has been a top-10 quarterback this season in a number of categories including percentage, yards and rating. He’s practicing with a glove and looks to be able to go this week, but his health is definitely something to keep an eye on with a tougher schedule ahead.

That five-game streak will be put to the test, as the Lions finish out the season against the Giants, Cowboys and Packers. There are a number of teams below Detroit in seeding that would love to see a different kind of streak for the Lions in their final three games.

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-4-1) – Lost 38-10 vs. Green Bay

With now an 0-4 record against NFC teams on the road, the Seahawks are extremely inconsistent away from home. And that’s terrifying for a team who just slipped to the third seed, where they would need to play twice away from CenturyLink Field to reach the Super Bowl. The loss this weekend to the Packers proved the Seahawks desperately need the first round bye.

Ultimately, the Seahawks will win a weak 2016 NFC West. With the Rams coming to town on Thursday Night Football, the Hawks could put a bow on the division before their Christmas Eve matchup with San Francisco next week. Quarterback Russell Wilson needs to start finding his late season groove like he has the past few years, because without it, the Seahawks could be looking at their second straight early exit from the playoffs.

4. Atlanta Falcons (8-5) – Won 42-14 vs. Los Angeles

This Falcons team might be the most difficult to peg. Some weeks, they look absolutely anemic and can’t get out of their own way. Then the next week, they’ll follow it up with a beat down like they did to the Rams this past Sunday. Matt Ryan continues to prove he’s a top quarterback putting everything back together under second year head coach Dan Quinn. Their defense isn’t going to win them many games, but in high scoring shootouts, the Falcons should feel fairly confident.

With still two more games at home, plus a trip to Charlotte next week to take on the Panthers, the Falcons could easily finish the season on a 3-game-win streak. Atlanta would finish the season 5-1 in the division; a devastating blow to NFC South challenger Tampa Bay.

5. New York Giants (9-4) – Won 10-7 vs. Dallas

Sunday night was a big win for the Giants. They may not end up winning the division, but it was a confidence-building type win that can spark teams to go on late season, playoff runs. The Giants are not a team you want to see in the post-season having put together a stretch run. Just ask the Patriots.

This week, New York squares off against Detroit before two more divisional games against Philly and Washington. They’ve got a comfortable two game lead in the wildcard, and shouldn’t see much trouble locking that up.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) – Won 16-11 vs. New Orleans

The Bucs defense looks really good recently when playing at home, having this week held Drew Brees and the Saints to just 11 points. They also held Seattle to just five points, and Chicago to 10. That said, they also gave up 73 total points in back to back weeks against the Falcons and Raiders in late October, early November. Tampa Bay is a team who could definitely benefit from playing their first playoff game at home to build some momentum for match ups against the higher seeds, and catching Atlanta for the NFC South crown is well within their sights.

Its a big week for the Bucs as they head to Jerry World to take on the Cowboys. This is the ultimate litmus test for a team looking to make noise in the division all the while clinging to a half-game lead in the wild card.

In the Hunt:

–Washington Redskins (7-5-1) – Won 27-22 vs. Philadelphia

The Skins look and feel like a team that is better than their record would indicate, and much of that comes from playing in one of the best divisions in football this year. Kirk Cousin’s has the skill set to take this team quite a ways, having thrown for high passing yards and multiple TDs over the past few weeks. The defense may have their issues, but this isn’t an easy team to match up against offensively.

Again, this team will struggle with playing in one of the toughest divisions in football this season. With a game this weekend against Carolina, and one next week against Philly, the Skins should finish with at least nine wins. But the season finale against the Giants could be a tough one to grind out.

–Green Bay Packers (7-6) – Won 39-10 vs. Seattle

This weekend’s win against Seattle was huge. Their percentage to make the playoffs has shot up through their current three-game winning streak. However, the Packers aren’t out of the woods yet. Aaron Rodgers’ arm looked great on Sunday. His legs? Not so much. Rodgers’ mobility is big part of his game, and while his calf injury shouldn’t keep him out of any games, it does present a concern for a team needing to be close to perfect over the final three games.

Green Bay squares off against division opponents all three games to close out the regular season. There is still a path to winning the division despite their horrendous start, and the season finale at Detroit could set up some exciting New Years Day story lines.

–Minnesota Vikings (7-6) – Won 25-16 vs. Jacksonville

Mathematically are they still in the hunt? Yes. But with a 1-3 division record, a game still at Lambeau against the Packers, and very little room for error, its tough to see any scenario where the Vikings, who have won just two of their last eight games, squeak into the playoffs.