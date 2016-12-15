Firefighters Battle Blaze At Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE (AP) — Firefighters were battling a blaze at Seattle’s zoo in a building that was not housing animals.
Woodland Park Zoo spokeswoman Gigi Allianic told The Associated Press Thursday afternoon that smoke was pouring from a building that formerly housed a nocturnal exhibit.
She says that exhibit closed in 2010 and no animals were currently in the building. Allianic says evacuations were underway from an exhibit with 200 reptiles and amphibians in an adjacent building.
Allianic initially said officials weren’t evacuating zoo visitors but shortly after said the zoo did evacuate people as a precaution and that an event scheduled for Thursday evening was canceled.
The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter Thursday afternoon the fire was in the attic of the building.