Seahawks Clinch NFC West With Win Over Rams

The Seattle Seahawks clinched the NFC West division Thursday Night, beating the Los Angeles Rams 24-3 at home.

It’s the fourth time Seattle has won the division in the last five years, and marks the Seahawks’ fifth-consecutive playoff appearance.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns (19-26, 229 yards) and second-year wide receiver Tyler Lockett had 7 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. Lockett also had a highlight-reel 29-yard catch down the sideline in the first quarter.

It was Lockett’s first touchdown of the season, and his 100-plus yard game of the season. It was also his strongest performance following a week 2 knee injury that kept him limited throughout the first half of the season.

“Obviously nobody plans on getting hurt through their whole entire season,” he told reporters in a postgame press conference. “But, like I said two weeks ago, it could have been worse.”

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin and tight end Luke Willson accounted for Wilson’s two other touchdown passes (it was also the first touchdown for Willson this season).

Seattle’s defense sacked Rams rookie quarterback Jared Goff four times (Cliff Avril and Frank Clark accounted for 1.5 apiece, while linebacker Cassius Marsh registered another).

“It’s really about the consistency, and that’s something that is really important to as we look at our program,” Carroll said of winning the NFC West. “Do we continue to show that we’re up there and we can continue coming back. I think that’s about as good as you can do in sports.”

The Seahawks improve to 9-4-1 on the season. They’ll play the Arizona Cardinals at home on Christmas Eve, and then travel to San Francisco to play the 49ers in their regular season finale.

INJURIES

Defensive end Michael Bennett left the game in the fourth quarter after tackling Rams running back Todd Gurley. “He wrenched his neck,” Carroll said postgame, adding that Bennett felt fine. Punter John Ryan suffered a concussion on a fake punt midway through the fourth quarter, and was hospitalized as a precaution.