Washington Bus Driver Buys Hats, Gloves For Child Crying In The Cold

Inverse to Jay Z’s line on Drake’s song “Light Up” where he proclaims ‘no good deed goes unpunished’, John Lunceford is having the light shone on him for a fantastic deed he’s done for kids in the Kennwick School District in Washington.
Lunceford, an Army veteran, drives a school bus in that district and saw a crying, shivering child saunter onto his bus because of the cold. The boys hands and ears were red from the cold, without a hat or gloves.
“I put my gloves on him and told him it’ll be OK, it’ll be OK,” says Lunceford, via Kennewick School District’s Facebook post.
Once Lunceford finished that morning route, he went straight to a dollar store and bought ten hats and gloves in black and pink, then went back to the school.
“There was a little girl who said ‘I don’t have a hat,’ and I said I’ll take care of you, sweetie,” Lunceford says.
Lunceford went to an administrator to figure out where the boy was and they found him in the library.
“I’m a grandfather, you know,” Lunceford says. “No one wants a kid to suffer like that.”
