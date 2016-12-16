Man Convicted of Killing Woman, Setting Apartment on Fire

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A King County jury has found a 32-year-old man guilty of murder for a vicious knife attack on a Bellevue woman in March 2015.
The Seattle Times reports the jury deliberated for about a day before finding Song Wang guilty in the death of 37-year-old Kittaporn Saosawatsri.
He was also found guilty of arson for setting a fire in Saosawatsri’s closet in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.
Prosecutors say Wang was broke and desperate and decided to rob a prostitute after his girlfriend kicked him out.
Prosecutors say Saosawatsri had cash and other items around her apartment and was stabbed after she resisted handing over her valuables.
Defense attorney Jesse Dubow acknowledged Wang had been inside Saosawatsri’s apartment and had stolen items but Dubow said Saosawatsri was the victim of a mystery killer.